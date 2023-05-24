REACCIÓN | Reacción de los jugadores sobre el terreno de juego para la clasificación a la Champions League



Todas las entrevistas en el campo del partido del lunes contra el Leicester City cuando los Magpies se clasificaron para la Champions League. Entrevistas con: Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Nick Pope Joelinton Allan Saint-Maximin Dan Burn Sven Botman Jacob Murphy Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

    No interview with miggy cos he still hasn't tried to learn English. Bout time the club forced some lessons on him!

    until they realized then man utd is going to get more pre-CL pot money than newcastle cos they are going to finish below man utd if man utd win this sat. It truly disappointment that they struggle against leeds then leceister. They not going to survive the group stage and likely to fail to qualify next new season.

    What an awesome group of players, manager, staff and fans. Newcastle are doing something really special here, and it's so great to see how much pride and happiness the players are all feeling!

    After the amount of utter shit this fanbase and club has gone through from a certain previous owner, you deserve this.

    Congrats NUFC, and good luck in the Champions League next season, from an Arsenal fan!

    As a United fan massive congrats to Newcastle, you guys have been criminally underrated this season, amazing future ahead of you!

    كفو نيوكاسل خالف كل التوقعات وتأهل لدري الأبطال. الأهم تقديم مستوى جيد لأن الأنظار عليه السنة الجاية.

    Some of the players in that squad are going to have to leave in the summer though. This game is ruthless. We’re going to be adding new faces to the squad and some will have to make way. Sad but that’s the game.

    I am From indonesia..I am City Fans Since 2006….But I am verry proud For New Castle,for your Struggle….i also have many Friends From New Castle..Keep Spirit Guys🎉🎉

    This is the first time I've heard Botman speak. I always assumed he would speak in singular phrases like the terminator, or the Russian from Rocky 4.

    The relegations, the season after season of no hope, the renaming of the stadium.. so many more low points, they're all gone.. this season has been the best I've ever gotten to witness and i can't wait to see what the future holds.

    I love that everyone has given credit to all the staff at the club no matter their jobs. Congratulations to everybody what a fantastic season.

    So proud of the club the players the management everything. What an amazing achievement we'll done lads you deserve it. TOON ARMY. So great to be a Newcastle fan for so long to watch champions league once again. I was 21 when I last watch it now almost 43.

