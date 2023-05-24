REACCIÓN | Reacción de los jugadores sobre el terreno de juego para la clasificación a la Champions League

Todas las entrevistas en el campo del partido del lunes contra el Leicester City cuando los Magpies se clasificaron para la Champions League. Entrevistas con: Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Nick Pope Joelinton Allan Saint-Maximin Dan Burn Sven Botman Jacob Murphy Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
isak?
Nick pope will always be remembered as the one that got champions league officially to Newcastle
No interview with miggy cos he still hasn't tried to learn English. Bout time the club forced some lessons on him!
Señor Almiron has been so good
🎉💪👏
Why no interview with Miggie?
Big games. Champions League.
until they realized then man utd is going to get more pre-CL pot money than newcastle cos they are going to finish below man utd if man utd win this sat. It truly disappointment that they struggle against leeds then leceister. They not going to survive the group stage and likely to fail to qualify next new season.
What an awesome group of players, manager, staff and fans. Newcastle are doing something really special here, and it's so great to see how much pride and happiness the players are all feeling!
After the amount of utter shit this fanbase and club has gone through from a certain previous owner, you deserve this.
Congrats NUFC, and good luck in the Champions League next season, from an Arsenal fan!
Rest for next season bruno
As a United fan massive congrats to Newcastle, you guys have been criminally underrated this season, amazing future ahead of you!
Tell me about Newcastle's achievement in two words? [ Saudi money ]
كفو نيوكاسل خالف كل التوقعات وتأهل لدري الأبطال. الأهم تقديم مستوى جيد لأن الأنظار عليه السنة الجاية.
What a season 🖤🤍
Hopefully do well in the champions league next season
Some of the players in that squad are going to have to leave in the summer though. This game is ruthless. We’re going to be adding new faces to the squad and some will have to make way. Sad but that’s the game.
I am From indonesia..I am City Fans Since 2006….But I am verry proud For New Castle,for your Struggle….i also have many Friends From New Castle..Keep Spirit Guys🎉🎉
Well done Newcastle . . . an incredible season.
Jacob Murphy is literally beaming. He is living every Newcastle fan's dream. Really hope he stays.
This is the first time I've heard Botman speak. I always assumed he would speak in singular phrases like the terminator, or the Russian from Rocky 4.
Burn is such a ledge.
..Incredible team, can’t wait for the next season. Let’s fly high the Magpies!
This is a season I’ll never forget
Great scenes!! Tho Sean should've brought his cat.
Outstanding video, congratulations to everyone involved at NUFC can’t wait for next season ❤️
สุดยอดเลยทุกคน
i’m still angry at you for making Pope miss out on the group photo!! 😡
Love how the players seem to genuinely love the club!
The relegations, the season after season of no hope, the renaming of the stadium.. so many more low points, they're all gone.. this season has been the best I've ever gotten to witness and i can't wait to see what the future holds.
Wor club🖤🤍
Tears of joy
Murphy "playing for my club" 👌🏼👌🏼
I love that everyone has given credit to all the staff at the club no matter their jobs. Congratulations to everybody what a fantastic season.
So proud of the club the players the management everything. What an amazing achievement we'll done lads you deserve it. TOON ARMY. So great to be a Newcastle fan for so long to watch champions league once again. I was 21 when I last watch it now almost 43.
a game so boring that the highlight was Pope saving one shot.