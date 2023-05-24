¡Somos Liga de Campeones! Vuelta de honor después del último partido de la temporada en casa del Newcastle United



¡Los jugadores y el personal del Newcastle United participan en la vuelta de honor después de clasificarnos para la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

40 comentarios en “¡Somos Liga de Campeones! Vuelta de honor después del último partido de la temporada en casa del Newcastle United

    29 year supporting this football club all the way from Malaysia. I've never been to city of Newcastle, but my love and passion for this club is as much as everyone else. Wish i'll b able to step foot into St James Park one day & Hopefully i'll see my beloved football club win trophies one day. #NUFC #ToonArmy

    Alexander Isak, the most chilled out ‘boss’ here. Solo, smooth, stylish and silent, yet deadly like a ninja. No fan fare, no posing and prancing about. The man is just ice chilled cold like a ‘Coca ~ Cola’ bottle. Hope he shines more and more.

    This great team has taught me how difficult it is to compete and that the only way to succeed is to keep updating. Thank you so much and congratulations!

    I’m so f***ing proud of this team I love them all, don’t think Eddie understands what he’s just done

    Looking forward coming to Newcastle upon tyne to watch my team play with UCL rivals this year! all love from Indonesia!

    “Don’t ever give up on your club. Keep supporting it, it’s your club and trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be."

    As a Man Utd fan I couldn't be more happier for the Newcastle fanbase 👏👏 after all the pain they've been through. Hope they win some silverware next season.

    I love watching the last home game of the season now at St James'. The owners, players, families, fans and all the kids of all ages. Another generation of bonkers Toon fans. The future of our club look so bright.

    The best football family in the world!!!!!! Thank you to all that shared their loved ones in the lap of honour because they too played a massive role this season, happy families, happy players. Awesome 👏🏻 what a season, can’t wait for the next. Howay the Lads!!!!!

    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BABY!!! What a team, what a season!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

