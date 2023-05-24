¡Somos Liga de Campeones! Vuelta de honor después del último partido de la temporada en casa del Newcastle United

¡Los jugadores y el personal del Newcastle United participan en la vuelta de honor después de clasificarnos para la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
가자 가자!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
29 year supporting this football club all the way from Malaysia. I've never been to city of Newcastle, but my love and passion for this club is as much as everyone else. Wish i'll b able to step foot into St James Park one day & Hopefully i'll see my beloved football club win trophies one day. #NUFC #ToonArmy
Newcastle united Next season 2024 Will be a strong team in Premiere league and Champions league
Yall deserve it
Alexander Isak, the most chilled out ‘boss’ here. Solo, smooth, stylish and silent, yet deadly like a ninja. No fan fare, no posing and prancing about. The man is just ice chilled cold like a ‘Coca ~ Cola’ bottle. Hope he shines more and more.
Aww Sean Longstaff’s little boy man bless him 😊❤
حبيتكم يانادي الطفولة بلا شك 🫦
Good job Newcastle united
not going to lie Joe Willock did all this.. he saved them from getting relegated last season
Congratulations 🇮🇩🔥
This great team has taught me how difficult it is to compete and that the only way to succeed is to keep updating. Thank you so much and congratulations!
I’m so f***ing proud of this team I love them all, don’t think Eddie understands what he’s just done
Looking forward coming to Newcastle upon tyne to watch my team play with UCL rivals this year! all love from Indonesia!
Congratulations Newcastle United.
Thank you,Arigato.
from Osaka,Japan
I have cried more times in the last 24 hours than the last 5 years. Love it. We are bloody massive.
INDEED THEY ARE A FAMILY!!!!!
Thank you 🖤🤍
❤😊
“Don’t ever give up on your club. Keep supporting it, it’s your club and trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be."
❤
1:50 Was expecting trippier to do a 2-footed sliding tackle on his son again!
Shearers now come back out of retirement!🎉
We com new champion 😘😘
Parabéns 🎊 Newcastle pela a bela Campanha na Premier ,Saudacoes Alvinegras 👍
Newcastle till i die
As a Man Utd fan I couldn't be more happier for the Newcastle fanbase 👏👏 after all the pain they've been through. Hope they win some silverware next season.
Joe Willock is dating Mason Mount’s ex.
Wellcome to Champions League
love from 🇲🇨
I love watching the last home game of the season now at St James'. The owners, players, families, fans and all the kids of all ages. Another generation of bonkers Toon fans. The future of our club look so bright.
Mantap!👍
The best football family in the world!!!!!! Thank you to all that shared their loved ones in the lap of honour because they too played a massive role this season, happy families, happy players. Awesome 👏🏻 what a season, can’t wait for the next. Howay the Lads!!!!!
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BABY!!! What a team, what a season!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
Lovely
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦💪Newcastle
Matt Ritchie and Eddie Howe look like they could be brothers
My best brother Alexander Issak & congra from Eritrea 👍🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷❤
7:34 Trippier looks like he’s lining the back 4 up to defend a set piece
Newcastle 2022-23 is a Good story really
I love this team so much 😭😭😭
Let's go put an exclamation point on this season and clobber Chelsea next game
Cant wait to see nufc in ucl .. love from india