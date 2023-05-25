Aficionados del Newcastle United 2022 vs 2023… #pantalones cortos

¡Aficionados del Newcastle United 2022 vs 2023! La temporada pasada en la Premier League, Newcastle luchaba contra el descenso después de que se hiciera cargo. Esta temporada, casi tienen fútbol de liga de campeones para la próxima temporada. ¿Cómo lo hicieron? #newcastleunited #newcastle #fútbol #soccer #premierleague #epl
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
i dont get it what is wrong with millwall am i missing something
Mags are shut
Excuse me we won the Fairs Cup in 1970
But they lost it😂 to Man U ❤
Love this 😂
Could you please do BHAFC qualifying for Europe??😢
Go on stokeeeeee
I'm a lfc boy but Newcastle are in top 4 top4=champions league
I am pretty sure it's fake but can someone explain the situation that if newcastle make it to the cl they get Ronaldo on loan
How did newcastle get so good?. 5-0 to Tottenham
Can you do a stoke city one please i am subscribe
Buying success just like city!!
Please do this with Aston Villa!
Please Do Napoli Next🙏
I’m so happy for Newcastle Utd they were ready to be relegated to Championship and now only 1 year later they’re going to qualify for Champions League , congrats from a Barcelona fan
Chelsea and Newcastle really switched places
NEWCASTLE won the championship
The thing is I support milllwall😂
"Only man city have a better one"
Sums up the entire premier league
Hail the Magpies 🖤🤍
Do west hame
I love my club so so much even when we were going through ups and downs the toon is In my blood
Love it ❤
Ive been waiting for this thanks nathan!