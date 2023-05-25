Aficionados del Newcastle United 2022 vs 2023… #pantalones cortos



¡Aficionados del Newcastle United 2022 vs 2023! La temporada pasada en la Premier League, Newcastle luchaba contra el descenso después de que se hiciera cargo. Esta temporada, casi tienen fútbol de liga de campeones para la próxima temporada. ¿Cómo lo hicieron? #newcastleunited #newcastle #fútbol #soccer #premierleague #epl

24 comentarios en “Aficionados del Newcastle United 2022 vs 2023… #pantalones cortos

  9. Ishan Chalke

    I am pretty sure it's fake but can someone explain the situation that if newcastle make it to the cl they get Ronaldo on loan

  15. Hoel 09

    I’m so happy for Newcastle Utd they were ready to be relegated to Championship and now only 1 year later they’re going to qualify for Champions League , congrats from a Barcelona fan

