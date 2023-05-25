"¡UN PROBLEMA QUE NO QUIERES!" 😠 ¡Gabby Agbonlahor INSTA a Man United a ESTAR ALEJADO de Neymar! 🔥

¿Fichará el Manchester United a la superestrella brasileña Neymar? ¡Natalie Sawyer, Gabby Agbonlahor y Sam Ellard de talkSPORT discuten! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan opina sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa del Mundo de 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #neymar #manutd #mufc #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Anyone getting Neymar is Lucky. This is BS.
Manchester city need to start looking for that special midfield talent with goal scoring ability. Gundogan and DeBruyne is not getting any younger. They Will be hard to replace.
Kane over Neymar anyday of the week
Could be a Ronaldo moment all over again
As much as I dislike Neymar the person (or the media's portrayal of him), Neymar the player is incredible, possibly better than anyone in the Premier League when on form.
His work rate and overall teamwork is underrated.
Sure there are other players who track back more and get stuck in more, but he is not the lazy luxury player he is made out to be.
He definitely works harder than Mbappe, but I bet Cundy, Agbonlahor etc would all praise the signing of Mbappe.
I'm not saying Neymar is a better player than Mbappe, just that the reasons why people say they wouldn't sign Neymar are based on inaccurate perceptions of a wonderful talent.
Need a new manager that can coach and have tactics. 4th place is 2 better than Ragnik. Ole sacked at 2nd with kids Jose 2nd 3 trophies.
Need Pochetino now kane and Rice a real keeper Midfield that can run sprint and tackle. Neymar is better than Partial
Alot of people haven't watched Neymar this season, before the World Cup and Injuries he was the best Playmaker in the World creating and scoring in fact no one had more goal involvement…
Give me Ferguson over Kane all day, levy will want mad money for Kane ,just get him on a free next season
Neymar has statistically one of the best goal involvement ratios, but because some pundits that were pretty average players themselves don't like his antics, they start dismissing him from playing in the Premier League. But who cares about facts, when we can buy players for the emotional attachment they bring to the club.
Completely agree.. we definitely don’t need the headache that will come with Neymar Jr
Spurs at biggest risk now. They likely not part of top 6 anymore with Newcastle in. Chelsea with Poch and no European football will be in amongst top 6. Soon they call it it top 8😂
First time I’ve ever agreed with gabby 😂
The Glaziers want to make a great signing and they will.
I hope ManUtd gets Neymar now…
None in the overrated premier league can lace neymar a boots
Neymar is exactly the problem United need right now, the club has many guys kicking the ball around and their problem is that they can't play football. Neymar has problems on and off the field however he makes that up with actions on the field. There's no player at United that can break down a defensive team and Neymar is the perfect fit for that. Get rid of Antony who's a big problem and sign Neymar because with Neymar problems we can win major titles
I hope Manure get Neymar 😉
Spurs will get relegated
It’s mad how times have changed big clubs like us at united are saying no the neymar. He’s past his peak but I get it his attitude is awful lately. Still a great player though
Agbonglahor has a nerve to talk about other players as he was bang average and from what ive heard had a bad attitude and was very unprofessional
Why pushing the embarrassing agenda that Arsenal pushed Citeh for the title after been at the top table for 94%. Shocking!
Course ETH right because he mentioned Villa isn’t it gabby?
Imagine Man United fans turning up their noses at Neymar when they got clowns like Rashford, Martial, Sancho as attackers 😂.
If he had a British passport, Neymar won’t get half the criticism he gets.
Arsenal pushed Man City?? No we didn’t. They where chasing us 93% of the season. They where behind us, we weren’t chasing them at all lol
Top 6 hahaha
How has he kept his job at talksport for so long?
What's Gabby on about? Tuchel took PSG to the CL final. Hello?
For once I agree with gabby 😮
Gabbys football opinion is terrible in my opinion but honestly completely agree with him about neymar
You say city untouchable but let's be honest this season is the lowest point s tally for a winning the title in 6 season's. Arsenal not even mid 80s in point's which is nowhere near winning a title these day's
Football has really changed, clubs don’t go after big name players anymore.
Keep him at PSG – this clown and his circus is the last thing Erik needs, especially with the clowns we still have at the club.
Gabby as no right to talk about Neymar 😂
Arsenal didnt push City at all. City won the league without having to play a game. and still has games left which means nothing now.
The first time ever i'm agreeing with this Gabby guys.
It makes me feel uncomfortable when i agree with the far to fittingly named Gabby. I guess even a broken clock is right twice a day. (Can someone draw gabby a diagram to explain that? Ideally colorful crayons 😂)
I'd have him on a loan
Gabby Agbonlahor gives a professional opinion on Neymar Jr. Thats enough internet for the day.
Nothing changes. Looks like not so great Britain still a bunch of thieves 😂 can someone please freez Tony Blair money and give it to the victims in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tony was directly involved in the war unlike Roman😢 0:32 0:32 😅 0:32 0:32 0:32
want him footballer that everyone love and admire better than overrated trashford