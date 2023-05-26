EN VIVO | REACCIÓN DEL PARTIDO | Newcastle United 4 – 1 Brighton y Hove Albion

Conviértase en miembro de Gallowgateshots: asegúrese de suscribirse para obtener más contenido de NUFC durante la temporada. Este podcast es parte de la red @90min Football Siga las redes sociales: GallowgateShots Twitter: AWSF Twitter: GS Facebook: GS Instagram: … Muchas gracias a nuestros patrocinadores de la temporada, asegúrese de visitar su sitio web y redes sociales: PT4YOU # NUFC #Newcastle #PremierLeague #NewcastleUnited
Chris I’m pleased Scott mentioned how quiet it was coming through the tv obviously Sky turned everything down a few notches because we all know it would of been bouncing and I just don’t get why sky would do this surely you want the atmosphere to come through to make the game more entertaining.
Dont forget Trippier silenced Mitoma as well. Went a bit unnoticed.
Is Scott the new Mark when it comes to pronouncing names? Udav and Chris Houghton 😂
Alfa is a lovely lager from Greece too
Obviously theres been loads of great moments, but there was a small one on 70th minute when we have the ball in brightons half. Gordon was warming up and out of nowhere decided to give a ball boy a fist bump. Would have made that lads day
Batman MOTM for me. Absolute roller that boy 💪🏻
Great video lads. If Liverpool draw we’ve done it because of our goal difference. Pressures on the bin dippers now
We absolutely need a live watch-a-long on Monday now to see CL clinched! 😄
Hi ok lads fantastic for us can’t wait till Monday night too . Love listening to yous keep up good work . Can you give some advice how get some match ticket’s please thanks
San Miguel is from the Philippines not Spain boys
I’m sure Sky Sports reduce the crowd sounds as I’ve spoke to people lately saying the atmosphere sounded flat on alot of games and they were adamant it was brilliant. The BT coverage of the Man City game last night the atmosphere sounded unreal yet you seen the crowd (not all as some were limbs) taking photos and not even celebrating.
WE WON YA KNA
I streamed the game and tge fans wer unreal ,loud as hell
Possession stats are surprisingly poor but we dominated that game 💪👏
Get KK on the pitch before the Leicester game! Job done!!