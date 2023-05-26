RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del final de temporada

Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del domingo a Stamford Bridge para enfrentar al Chelsea. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Bring Neymar in, and keep him fit. World class when he's fit. Loads of CL experience as well.
When Amanda said eddie will be our Alex Ferguson boy was she right . I see him staying for 7-8 years till he achieves what he wants and then off to manage England
🖤🤍🖤🤍 an absolute diamond of a man
It's very clever the eddie keeps banging the FFP drum to the media. It's a good way of tempering fan expectations but football financial experts know different and they have already done their homework and it's no secret that for Newcastle to breach FFP it would take an obscene amount spent on transfers and them being constructed in a very idiotic way.
Eddie I want you to have my children
9/10 super session thanks to Eddie and the rest to the team
Big congrats to Eddie and the whole staff and squad 🎉 So great to have such a talented and professional team 🙌
Don’t start with marquee signings Eddie, that’ll be our downfall – just keep things lowball and stay humble 👍 ☘️
Great exciting season thank you. 👍👍
I love the Press Conferences so thanks, Eddie knows how to answer each question positively and never disrespects other teams nor players exactly how it should be. Witty and always positive HWTL
He’s really trying to calm people expectations and rightly so, Newcastle fan base has proved to be very fickle over the years. I hope people don’t expect too much. We have achieved more than any of us could have imagined this season but to achieve that or better consistently is still going to take a long time to achieve.
I think the best we can do is trust the process and have confidence that the club does have ambition now regardless if they achieve it.
Well done lads, keep grafting and us fans are right behind you. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️👏
Never Stop Saying This How Lucky we Are to Have Eddie as our Manager.
I Hope in the Future he takes his Wife And the Boys around some of the Lovely North East Sights as despite what outsiders that we are Pride of our Area and Coastal line.
So Proud of Eddie and all of the Staff and I hope he is with us for the long term.We have already taken Eddie to our Hearts .🖤🤍
We are very lucky to have this guy around our club.
Out of all the managers we’ve had since Bobby Robson I’m glad we landed with Eddie, as I can’t imagine any other manager doing what he’s done! 😊
The third reporter asking what his biggest achievement was.. as he said he was already asked that. So why TF you asking it again? do these people not watch other interviews or donthey just like being repetitive.. muppet
Please could the interview room install microphone(s) over the journalists? It is difficult to hear the questioner's half of the dialogue. Keep it up!
I have only 2 words to say to Eddie THANK YOU !🙏
Im going to miss these press conferences for a few months, roll on August! Amazing season, the players have been so determined and dedicated to the cause, everyone associated with the club are amazing and thank you everyone for making this one of the best seasons I have ever witnessed being a Newcastle fan, onwards and upwards! HWTL ⚫⚪
Sending my healing thoughts… finishing with a convincing win for the last one of the season, I'm ready to buy my NUFC shirt… A well deserved jolly hols and back to being stars in the making!!! HWTL
Good luck Newcastle 🎉🎉🎉
Perfect from Eddie – yet again!
Congratulations from Uruguay😎
Hats off to the owners, the staff at stadium and training ground, the coaches, Eddie, the whole squad, Wor Flags and the supporters for making this the most enjoyable 10 months of football in many many years. I for one am so proud of you all for the way you have represented this wonderful club and City. This is only the beginning, the Toon Army is on the March 👏👏 🎉🎉
Still not convinced
Eddies a natural.
Some questions are stupid.