¿A quién debería fichar el Newcastle este verano? ‘¡De vuelta en la Champions League y PERSIGUIENDO TROFEOS! | FC ESPN



El equipo de Football Forecast de ESPN echa un vistazo al futuro de Newcastle y discute a quién deberían apuntar en la ventana de transferencia este verano. Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en varias plataformas:

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

22 comentarios en “¿A quién debería fichar el Newcastle este verano? ‘¡De vuelta en la Champions League y PERSIGUIENDO TROFEOS! | FC ESPN

  4. SurfaceJ

    Not shipping off Willock and Longstaff. Both have had amazing seasons and we need Longstaff for Champions League registration. There’s a minimum “Home Grown” requirement. More quality rotation for sure 🙌

  11. Leighton Waugh

    Bro, you ain't following the fan base.. we are linked with szobaizai, thuram, todibo, diaby, maddison etc… no A list players yet… oh Tierney and ugarte even tho others have bidded

  13. Stuart Marshall

    Every man and his dog are being linked to us already. Surprised no one has mentioned Danny Rojas or Jamie Tartt yet 😂

  14. Astrologia e Audiobooks

    Tierney, Kim, Caicedo, Maddison and Diaby. 250m to put Newcastle as a top 4 team for the next 3 years.

  15. Jorge Andrade

    I think Grimaldo would have been a great shout for left back but he’s signed as a free agent for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen. As an attacking overlapping left back we would have suited the high press system at Newcastle but Tierney would be unbelievable for them as well I think, Scottish too close to home as Newcastle is close to Scotland so I can really see this actually happening for real

Los comentarios están cerrados.