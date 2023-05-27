¿A quién debería fichar el Newcastle este verano? ‘¡De vuelta en la Champions League y PERSIGUIENDO TROFEOS! | FC ESPN

El equipo de Football Forecast de ESPN echa un vistazo al futuro de Newcastle y discute a quién deberían apuntar en la ventana de transferencia este verano. Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en varias plataformas:
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Newcastle are in need of champions league players who would we be going for palace players 😂😂
You never seen mbappe linked. You’re lieing. Take up another profession, this isn’t for you.
GET RONALDO
Not shipping off Willock and Longstaff. Both have had amazing seasons and we need Longstaff for Champions League registration. There’s a minimum “Home Grown” requirement. More quality rotation for sure 🙌
Neves, Diaby, Maddison
This is the thing with media neymar mbappe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 shite
McTom and Maguire please
Neymar
Kingsley coman replacement for ASM
90% of the names you’ve said don’t line up with Newcastle’s transfer policy. Don’t you guys do research?
Bro, you ain't following the fan base.. we are linked with szobaizai, thuram, todibo, diaby, maddison etc… no A list players yet… oh Tierney and ugarte even tho others have bidded
Dont sign any superstar yet .
Every man and his dog are being linked to us already. Surprised no one has mentioned Danny Rojas or Jamie Tartt yet 😂
Tierney, Kim, Caicedo, Maddison and Diaby. 250m to put Newcastle as a top 4 team for the next 3 years.
I think Grimaldo would have been a great shout for left back but he’s signed as a free agent for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen. As an attacking overlapping left back we would have suited the high press system at Newcastle but Tierney would be unbelievable for them as well I think, Scottish too close to home as Newcastle is close to Scotland so I can really see this actually happening for real
They should sign Kane.
Maddison
Todibo
and maybe a winger
other than that i really like that Squad
Is not a must they should necessarily sign players
They should sign mark dinglberry 😂😂😂😂😂
Im a forest fan Newcastle can sign woods and shelvey back 🙏
Maddison
Ndicka
Tierney or Ferland Mendy?😅
Szoboszlai