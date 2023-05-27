¿Por qué Newcastle United y Sunderland FC se odian? | Historia del derby de Tyne & Wear

Algunos de los juegos más eléctricos en el fútbol son los que se juegan entre equipos de la misma ciudad, algunas de estas rivalidades se remontan a siglos, incluso antes de que los dos lados comenzaran a jugar al fútbol. Uno de los más disputados en la Premier League de Inglaterra es el Tyne and Wear Derby, que enfrenta al Newcastle United de Newcastle-Upon-Tyne contra el Sunderland AFC, de Sunderland, a solo 12 millas de distancia pero con su propia ciudad. En este video, analizaré los orígenes de esta rivalidad entre los Geordies y los Mackems, tanto dentro como fuera del campo. Música utilizada: Envision – Kevin MacLeod Heroes – CO.AG Achaidh Cheide – Kevin MacLeod Moorland – Kevin MacLeod The Pyre – Kevin MacLeod Sunday Dub – Kevin MacLeod ¿Cómo obtuvieron sus nombres los equipos de la Premier League?: ¿Cómo obtuvieron sus nombres los equipos de la Eredivisie?: Envíenme un correo electrónico si usted estaría interesado en hacer una colaboración! historywithhilbert@gmail.com #PremierLeague #Fútbol #NUFC
