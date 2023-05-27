¿Por qué Newcastle United y Sunderland FC se odian? | Historia del derby de Tyne & Wear



Algunos de los juegos más eléctricos en el fútbol son los que se juegan entre equipos de la misma ciudad, algunas de estas rivalidades se remontan a siglos, incluso antes de que los dos lados comenzaran a jugar al fútbol. Uno de los más disputados en la Premier League de Inglaterra es el Tyne and Wear Derby, que enfrenta al Newcastle United de Newcastle-Upon-Tyne contra el Sunderland AFC, de Sunderland, a solo 12 millas de distancia pero con su propia ciudad. En este video, analizaré los orígenes de esta rivalidad entre los Geordies y los Mackems, tanto dentro como fuera del campo. Música utilizada: Envision – Kevin MacLeod Heroes – CO.AG Achaidh Cheide – Kevin MacLeod Moorland – Kevin MacLeod The Pyre – Kevin MacLeod Sunday Dub – Kevin MacLeod ¿Cómo obtuvieron sus nombres los equipos de la Premier League?: ¿Cómo obtuvieron sus nombres los equipos de la Eredivisie?: Envíenme un correo electrónico si usted estaría interesado en hacer una colaboración! historywithhilbert@gmail.com #PremierLeague #Fútbol #NUFC

comentarios en "¿Por qué Newcastle United y Sunderland FC se odian? | Historia del derby de Tyne & Wear

  4. Andrew Ross

    Boro isn’t a derby. I was cheering them on in the playoffs. I know how irrational and tribal it is but I can’t stand mackems.

    Sunderland is also the second worst place I’ve ever visited. Only some dicey townships in SA come below it the list of places I’d like to live. And yet mackems make disparaging comments about Newcastle which is an objectively good city to live in.

    Anyway, hopefully they’ll go bankrupt and cease to exist soon. Be great if they made another documentary when it happens.

  7. Black&White Army

    Great video mate, most people look at Newcastle Sunderland as another local derby but it goes way beyond football it’s all our history behind it

  8. Terence Roeves

    He's a biased geardie … impossible to fit 120 thousand in that garden shed at the time .. battle if bolden hull wasint a draw .. and sunderlands recent 6 in row wasint mentioned so in my opinion he's useless

  10. Geordiedog

    The ‘Heed have always been patronised by Geordies. It’s seen as a Geordie bridge head into the dark place. Similarly, Hartlepool have an affinity to Newcastle as it’s seen as being in opposition to both Sunderland and ‘Borough. Personally, I don’t like the Derbies. We are expected to win but Sunderland have a greater motivation to win as it’s all they seem to live for. What boils my pish is the Mackey desire to have cake and eat cake by claiming to be an equally big club/city but also claiming plucky under dog status as well. You can’t have them both. Fortunately, the mackems are so far off our radar now I hardly give them a thought.

  15. Bob McBob

    They hate each other because they have the same colour schemes as Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade respectively and those teams hate each other too, so God ordained that these two would as well

  21. Mike Litorous

    I think in the next few years once Sunderland get back into the prem both us and Newcastle will be top 10 staples and the derby will only increase in popularity which is good for the area

  23. Ian Moore

    This would be a fun series. Like the relatively unknown but honestly fiercest rivalry. Like everyone knows el Classico and the old firm etc but like the history behind wolves west brom or st Pauli hsv

  26. Adang Taruna JM

    Great video, it's really nice to learn the history between the two city beyond football. as Newcastle fan in Asia who love history I'm glad I stumble upon your channel

