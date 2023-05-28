Newcastle United – Camino a la Champions League 2022/23 Ayuda a apoyar mi canal 👇🏻 #newcastle #championsleague
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Parts or the video have been muted due to copyright. I’m sorry for no commentary. Hope you still enjoy 🙂
31 goals conceded is not bad
Just watch this I can guest :
Point : 71
Top scorer : Wilson
4 team can beat them : Liverpool, Manchester city, Aston Villa, Arsenal.
Biggest win : 6-1 vs Spurs
AC Milannya EPL, main grasak grusuk
Another club destroyed by an Investor. No honor and no respect for the game, now your just another company with no morals
A one off season finishing in the top 4 and Newcastle fans are acting like they won a trophy 😂 just because the cut throats took the club over dosent mean you're a big club, probably end up getting relegated again lol
Next Season Will be better
NUFC used to be many fans second favourite team, now the club is tarnished by who owns it and the abhorrent human rights violations Saudi Arabia continues to commit. It's staggering how NUFC fans don't appear to care about this, I'd have far more respect if there was a vocal majority of Newcastle fans protesting this new ownership, however, the silence is deafening.
The fact this isn't the case reflects very badly on their fan base I'm afraid. And before any of you reply with an asinine 'it's just sour grapes' blah blah, it's not remotely that, but is everything to do about the integrity and empathy of those that support Newcastle. Success is something to strive for, but never at any cost.
The start of Saudis club is better than man city's start with their new owners 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦❤
What an amazing season from the players, so many great goals. We have our club back. Under the old regime that was 14 years of highlights. Eddie Howe must be manager of the season, no one has improved so many players in such short time. Astonishing. HWTL
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
LiVARpool game – why not show Isak's 2nd "goal", and the fact that VAR didn't show the lines for offside (as it wasn't clear-cut)? Palace game – why not show the diabolical decision to rule out the goal when Willock was pushed into their keeper? (That accounts for 3 of the 10+ points we've had "robbed" from us this season).
But … what a season! 😀
Thanks for compiling this video, very enjoyable to watch back the games 🤟 I created one for the 2007/8 season many moons ago but I had slightly less exciting footage to choose from 😅
So much to love about this team. Have to say Big Joe you are such an inspiration and great to see the player you really are. Miggys wand of a left foot. The defence were immence and made so much better with Pope behind them. Longstaffs work ethic. Willocks potential is starting to show. Cheeky Murph, outdoinging himself. Isak and Wilson fighting for the goalscorers tag. Bruno, the focal point to everything, plays with heart and personifies this new era of Newcastle United.
But Eddie Howe, what a guy. He has defied many critics and is now in the hearts forever of every Newcastle fan.
This is just the beginning, love this team and club ❤
I'm a long time Forest supporter but I've always looked at Newcastle as a back up lol The fans are nuts In a good way I hasten to add No seriously what a transformation Erm you know the plaudits are going to give Man City every single accolade there is and Haaland is extraordinary but for me the dude Alex Isaac has been just sublime Forest looked at him Just looked at that's all and then we got Lingard DOH GO FIGURE Anyway Callum Wilson should be regular in England team OUTSTANDING season And as for Almiron He looks like he's about 9 years old but wow some blindin goals Last one Joelinton been transformed Nice to see him happy and chilled cause what's the point if not Its football ENJOY well my Forest boys will have another couple of battles with you guys cause we just managed to squeeze over the line Good luck and Congratulations at getting champ league spot Hey have you seen where Chelski have finished lol 🙉🙊🙈🙏🏆🍺☀️⚽🏐
Great vid, would have been nice seeing Popey’s two penalty saves 😢
Thanks for these vids throughout the season they have been class mate
Newcastle always my best team since from the 80s never change I always believe in man in stripes..let's win the championship leagues.go Newcastle.
And today Newcastle United enters the UCL next season.🙌
They have so many (slim) draws. Imagine if all those draws converted to a win dammm
⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜
Champions league!!!!
Howay the lads
Hopefully almiron recaptures this form. He wasn't quite at it after returning from injury
Crazy to think how far we’ve come in such a short space of time! This really outlines just how crucial Miggy’s contributions were in that first half of the season! Wouldn’t have finished in the top 4 without him!