Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Acción del partido del empate 1-1 del último día de la Premier League del Newcastle United contra el Chelsea en Stamford Bridge cuando Anthony Gordon anotó su primer gol para los Magpies. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Imagine handing third place to Man Utd for free
Que le pasa a Chelsea 💙 :
Couldn't beat a piss poor Leicester & Chelsea back to back,couold hv finished third
Dubravka saves are insane
Almoron is really a liability..such a one footed player..has no confidence to cross or shoot with his right…hes a workhorse but dam we need a new RW with better class
Chelsea on knees…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 What a stupid club
Trippier saved chelsea
Anderson is one of our future Talent players.
We can see a bright future Lads.
HWTL from a Brazilian Fan
Good to have ASM playing.
Hope he gets up and has more opportunities next year.
HWTL
Elliot and Lewis. This is The Future. God Bless Eddie Howe.
Fun to see Newcastle in champions league again. It has been for so long.
Rubbish and finished bloody 4th and no trophy, Not good enough !
What a fantastic session it has been for us and next season is going to be even better with champions league 🤩😆🏴🏳️
Gordon is not good enough for us . I think Eddie has made a mistake with him
Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Own Goal From Kieran Trippier + Debut Goal From Anthony Gordon. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against Chelsea FC In The Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United Go To The UEFA Champions League Season 2023-2024. #CHENEW.
Big Joe and Willockinho were hugely missed today. Congrats to Gordon for his first goal tho. He's a future England International in the making
Congratulations on a great season Newcastle.
Berakhir sudah musim ini
Why we wearing the home shirt?
Absalute amazing season. Iv had a season ticket 10 years.. and av never had a buzz like this seasonnn ❤❤❤❤❤
Draw against Chelsea good result
Very happy for Gordon getting his inaugural Toon goal ⚽️ HOWAY EDDIE’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MAGS! 🖤🤍
great season boys