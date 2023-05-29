Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Acción del partido del empate 1-1 del último día de la Premier League del Newcastle United contra el Chelsea en Stamford Bridge cuando Anthony Gordon anotó su primer gol para los Magpies. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

30 comentarios en “Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  5. Shillong Gamer

    Almoron is really a liability..such a one footed player..has no confidence to cross or shoot with his right…hes a workhorse but dam we need a new RW with better class

  18. Hollie Beachill

    What a fantastic session it has been for us and next season is going to be even better with champions league 🤩😆🏴🏳️

  20. Tirto Ananda

    Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Own Goal From Kieran Trippier + Debut Goal From Anthony Gordon. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against Chelsea FC In The Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United Go To The UEFA Champions League Season 2023-2024. #CHENEW.

  21. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤เก่งมากๆนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะเก่ง
    จริงๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤

  22. Ian Eckert

    My Ex-Wife Sara-Jayne Was The EvertonUSA Chairwoman 2009…

    …He And Mr Gordon Could Hook-Up…I'm Sure They Could Talk About Hub-Caps And TWOC'ing…

    …Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…

  23. B2

    Big Joe and Willockinho were hugely missed today. Congrats to Gordon for his first goal tho. He's a future England International in the making

  27. BobbyWalker260

    Absalute amazing season. Iv had a season ticket 10 years.. and av never had a buzz like this seasonnn ❤❤❤❤❤

  29. Owl House

    Very happy for Gordon getting his inaugural Toon goal ⚽️ HOWAY EDDIE’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MAGS! 🖤🤍

Los comentarios están cerrados.