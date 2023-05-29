Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



Resumen extendido del último partido del Newcastle United de la temporada 22/23: un empate 1-1 en Stamford Bridge. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

40 comentarios en “Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  1. SLX Silentx

    Showing now that with confidence the weaker team are still decent. Need to improve it a lot maxi like this unstoppable especially link up with isak. Hopefully get him like this whole of next season. Dubravka a great 2nd choice keeper even tho commentators love to hate him. The limbs if Lewis scored so unlucky going to be some player.

  7. Matt Low

    Havertz midfield is a cheatcode, the ucl final goal played a part in misprofiling this generational midfielder not striker

  14. John Adamss

    Awakenbeerus accurately predicted the result of the football match! Unbelievable! I recommend him to everyone!

  15. malcolm Giles

    Miley looks a star player in the making, I can see why he’s made the team at just 17 years old. His movement off the ball was excellent, who need Bellingham.

  16. Amit K

    Trippier should stop horsebacking or picking up unknown blondes in pubs and it might help him concentrate on game and not scoring own goals 😂

  17. Mike

    Bit of a tepid ending to a great season, but I would say due to forced changes and fatigue. That said, Trippier is NEVER a defender and should be kept well clear of our box at all times next season

  20. Zak Kazi

    Excellent Newcastle, hope they carry on where they left off in league, and good luck for the Champions league. Salute.

  21. Lionel J

    1st goal was ruben and hall fault. Ruben did not aware of his surrounding and fell asleep, hall also didnt aware of his surrounding, if he have seen gordom, he should yell at ruben. Someone at the top like sterling and havertz can warn ruben too..

  22. Matt Price

    If miggy (who has been fantastic) saw maximin on his left that’s game over. Miley took a shot high not low cos Wilson was in front on the floor. Otherwise goal. And Isak looked a bit off colour. Gordan won ball in key moments, Anderson done alright, Targett wasn’t bad. We had better first half they had better second half. Kieran handball for the own goal strange one that cos it was his fingers that the ball came off. Anyway. 1-1 was fair. (Mudeuke and sterling really did well and that’s why chslea got a point)

  23. Daniel Wardle

    Well done Newcastle brilliant season and cant wait for next love the flag that said hello hello howe do u go real geordies will noo where that comes from 😂

  24. YAHHOO GGG

    Chelsea desserve to play in championship second leuge so wee can se mydryk score 😂😂😂 i swear chealse president its a 🤡🤡

  25. Bobby P

    SO happy for miley to get some minutes and nearly win it for us! Would have also been nice to see Ashby get some mins as well. AMAZING Season lads !

  26. bigboyshit1

    See howe couldn’t resist bringing his mates on. If he thinks he will get away with playing Murphy and burn next season he’s having a laugh

  29. Mbegabulawe Mbia

    Newcaste scored two goals. One for themselves and one for Chelsea, what a generous Newcastle player!

  31. juli monez

    If you're looking for someone to help improve your sports betting, definitely reach out to Awakenbeerus. His precision is impressive!

  33. Tirto Ananda

    Just Remember Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Own Goal From Kieran Trippier + Debut Goal From Anthony Gordon. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against Chelsea FC In The Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United Go To The UEFA Champions League Season 2023-2024. #CHENEW.

  35. Private Eye

    How quick is Gordon 1:29 tracks back from half way line tackle in the box then few seconds later he's in the Chelsea box.
    So happy he got his first goal.

  36. manakara

    Almiron back to hs old ways of lashing at the ball with no control in front of goal, zero placement thought, he could have had 3 in the first half. Maxi and Alex work well together on the left channel but now the right is open. Desperately need another 2 attackers. Bruno being lazy midfield giving the ball away again. He has lost his magic touch.

  39. Delta keesei

    Newcastle United should have finished No. 3 to avoid being a top-notch club in the Champions League, but that's how it was against Leicester who entered degradation at home and even drew 0 0, now also against a team that is under stress / Chelsea are also drawing 1 1, if it's like this when will it win, I'm surprised there is this bad coach, does it need to be replaced with coach Unai Emery / Aston Villa next season?

  40. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤เก่งมากๆนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะขอ
    ให้แข็งแรงมากๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤

Los comentarios están cerrados.