Chelsea 1 Newcastle United 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Resumen extendido del último partido del Newcastle United de la temporada 22/23: un empate 1-1 en Stamford Bridge.
Showing now that with confidence the weaker team are still decent. Need to improve it a lot maxi like this unstoppable especially link up with isak. Hopefully get him like this whole of next season. Dubravka a great 2nd choice keeper even tho commentators love to hate him. The limbs if Lewis scored so unlucky going to be some player.
Chelsea should make sure they change this goalkeeper
The Gordies' resurgence is something to behold 🙌
A Man United fan stans 🫡
I think that dubs is better than pope my opinion
Main bagus
Chelsea For ever 💙👊
Havertz midfield is a cheatcode, the ucl final goal played a part in misprofiling this generational midfielder not striker
Chelsea seems to have poor management
Chelsea have poor defense
How is Pope the best goalkeeper of the season in prem? He's not even best gk in newcastle 😭
Thanks new castle. Great season❤🎉
Miley looks a star player in the making, I can see why he’s made the team at just 17 years old. His movement off the ball was excellent, who need Bellingham.
Trippier should stop horsebacking or picking up unknown blondes in pubs and it might help him concentrate on game and not scoring own goals 😂
Bit of a tepid ending to a great season, but I would say due to forced changes and fatigue. That said, Trippier is NEVER a defender and should be kept well clear of our box at all times next season
They are excellent. They have to be playing European games. New Castle well-done.
Chelsea fans don tire 😢😂😂😂
Excellent Newcastle, hope they carry on where they left off in league, and good luck for the Champions league. Salute.
1st goal was ruben and hall fault. Ruben did not aware of his surrounding and fell asleep, hall also didnt aware of his surrounding, if he have seen gordom, he should yell at ruben. Someone at the top like sterling and havertz can warn ruben too..
If miggy (who has been fantastic) saw maximin on his left that’s game over. Miley took a shot high not low cos Wilson was in front on the floor. Otherwise goal. And Isak looked a bit off colour. Gordan won ball in key moments, Anderson done alright, Targett wasn’t bad. We had better first half they had better second half. Kieran handball for the own goal strange one that cos it was his fingers that the ball came off. Anyway. 1-1 was fair. (Mudeuke and sterling really did well and that’s why chslea got a point)
Well done Newcastle brilliant season and cant wait for next love the flag that said hello hello howe do u go real geordies will noo where that comes from 😂
Chelsea desserve to play in championship second leuge so wee can se mydryk score 😂😂😂 i swear chealse president its a 🤡🤡
SO happy for miley to get some minutes and nearly win it for us! Would have also been nice to see Ashby get some mins as well. AMAZING Season lads !
See howe couldn’t resist bringing his mates on. If he thinks he will get away with playing Murphy and burn next season he’s having a laugh
Enzo Fernandez ❤
sangat buruk chelsea,semenjak lepas dari abramovich
Newcaste scored two goals. One for themselves and one for Chelsea, what a generous Newcastle player!
Chocked third place. Sadly.
Now its time to put money up so the team can be improved
Just Remember Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Own Goal From Kieran Trippier + Debut Goal From Anthony Gordon. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against Chelsea FC In The Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United Go To The UEFA Champions League Season 2023-2024. #CHENEW.
If all players play like Issac premier league will be that entertaining
How quick is Gordon 1:29 tracks back from half way line tackle in the box then few seconds later he's in the Chelsea box.
So happy he got his first goal.
Almiron back to hs old ways of lashing at the ball with no control in front of goal, zero placement thought, he could have had 3 in the first half. Maxi and Alex work well together on the left channel but now the right is open. Desperately need another 2 attackers. Bruno being lazy midfield giving the ball away again. He has lost his magic touch.
🤍😍🖤
뉴캐슬 다음시즌에 챔피언스리그 우승 가보자!!!!
Newcastle United should have finished No. 3 to avoid being a top-notch club in the Champions League, but that's how it was against Leicester who entered degradation at home and even drew 0 0, now also against a team that is under stress / Chelsea are also drawing 1 1, if it's like this when will it win, I'm surprised there is this bad coach, does it need to be replaced with coach Unai Emery / Aston Villa next season?
❤❤❤เก่งมากๆนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะขอ
ให้แข็งแรงมากๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤