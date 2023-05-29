Newcastle Unidos | 2022/23 | Los 68 goles de la Premier League

¡Cada gol que marcamos en una temporada memorable mientras aseguramos el fútbol de la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Can anyone bother doing the job of finding the percentage of knee-slide celebrations? I imagine it will be high 😁
Chmpions league !!!!
“I got no words for it, who’d have thought it ? But we done it.”
We've got our club back. What a fucking season.
UP THE MAGPIES
Now that I think about it, I should have switched support to this team earlier. After seeing the 6-1 thrashing of Spurs, I knew that Eddie had worked his magic. Howay The Lads!
sbozlai please
Future Legend❤️🥰
What. A Season! Unreal effort from the lads, Eddie, all the staff. Cannot wait for next season
wilson celebration every goal its very cool.
Wilson 18
Almiron 11
Isak 10
Joelinton 6
Guimaraes 4
Murphy 4
Willock 3
Wood 2
Trippier 1
Saint-Maximin 1
Longstaff 1
Schar 1
Burn 1
Gordon 1
what a season.. HOWAY THE LADS!
what a player isak is mind , its his first season well half of a season cos of his injury but my god hes got so much about him
this is one of the most entertaining goal compilations ever…
and its just from one team in one season….
AWESOME STUFF
TOON TOON⚫️⚪️
We have dished out a good few batterings
i love isak's reaction to wilsons goal 32:55, heartwarming to see
Saudi Power ❤
It's the first time this video has been so long
Who'd have thought after our very first goal against Forest that we'd go on such a fantastic journey that culminates in us finishing a magnificent 4th?
Would have been nice if you'd put the minutes in which the goals were scored, just for that Spurs match alone if nothing else😂
Some unbelievable goals in here, most notably from Almiron, and I think Willock's finish against Southampton is quite underrated.
What a season!
This'll be a video I come back to again and again and again over the years
good job to the editor i hope the editor can make interesting content and edit the video well and interesting thumbnails🖤🤍✨🔥
A unforgettable season. Thank you for the memories NUFC. TELL ME MA ME MA!
Knee Slide FC 😂
What a season! ⚫⚪
Magpies❤
nice castle!!!!
🖤 HARD WORK PAYS OFF
🤍 DREAMS COME TRUE
🖤 BAD TIMES DON’T LAST
🤍 BUT LEGENDS DO!
The first goal of the season really was an omen
39:22 of pure cinema
Maxi was unreal in the man city game
These highlights just shows what a vital role ASM plays in our attacks.
oooh baby! inject this into my veins!!!!
Cant get over how perfect Murphy’s knee slide was against Brentford
I can get behind this on a bank holiday 😀
Fabian Schar really set the tone for this season with that screamer!! Wouldn’t have had it any other way ⚫️⚪️
I cannot compare this to porn, as opposed to porn, I will sit and watch this the whole way through. Up the mags.
What a season what a turn around top 4 cup final champions league were a class
5:35 the sound of that volley ❤️