Newcastle Unidos | 2022/23 | Los 68 goles de la Premier League



¡Cada gol que marcamos en una temporada memorable mientras aseguramos el fútbol de la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

38 comentarios en “Newcastle Unidos | 2022/23 | Los 68 goles de la Premier League

  1. TheTimeCop1

    Can anyone bother doing the job of finding the percentage of knee-slide celebrations? I imagine it will be high 😁

  6. Henry Morales

    Now that I think about it, I should have switched support to this team earlier. After seeing the 6-1 thrashing of Spurs, I knew that Eddie had worked his magic. Howay The Lads!

  11. Yohanes Tekad Adi S

    Wilson 18

    Almiron 11

    Isak 10

    Joelinton 6

    Guimaraes 4

    Murphy 4

    Willock 3

    Wood 2

    Trippier 1

    Saint-Maximin 1

    Longstaff 1

    Schar 1

    Burn 1

    Gordon 1

  13. Jordan

    what a player isak is mind , its his first season well half of a season cos of his injury but my god hes got so much about him

  14. 3 heads are best

    this is one of the most entertaining goal compilations ever…
    and its just from one team in one season….
    AWESOME STUFF

  20. Richard Taylor

    Who'd have thought after our very first goal against Forest that we'd go on such a fantastic journey that culminates in us finishing a magnificent 4th?
    Would have been nice if you'd put the minutes in which the goals were scored, just for that Spurs match alone if nothing else😂
    Some unbelievable goals in here, most notably from Almiron, and I think Willock's finish against Southampton is quite underrated.
    What a season!

  22. AIMXN AFFANDI

    good job to the editor i hope the editor can make interesting content and edit the video well and interesting thumbnails🖤🤍✨🔥

  35. Nathan Sweeney

    Fabian Schar really set the tone for this season with that screamer!! Wouldn’t have had it any other way ⚫️⚪️

  36. Coleman_XD

    I cannot compare this to porn, as opposed to porn, I will sit and watch this the whole way through. Up the mags.

