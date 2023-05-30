Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United | Destacados | Liga Premier 22/23



Lo más destacado del empate 1-1 de la final de temporada de la Premier League de Chelsea con Newcastle United en Stamford Bridge. Anthony Gordon anota para los Magpies en el minuto 9, antes de que una gran jugada de Raheem Sterling resultara en un OG de Kieran Trippier a los 27. — Goles: 0:09 Anthony Gordon 1er gol del Newcastle United (v Chelsea, 9′) 0:40 Raheem Sterling 1er gol del Chelsea (v Newcastle United, 27′)

43 comentarios en “Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United | Destacados | Liga Premier 22/23

  2. Billy Cooper

    The fact that Cselsea did not score with all this shots tells a lot about their attacking line this season….

  10. Goodies

    If only someone in the coaching team would have the foresight of converting Koulibaly into a defensive midfielder, Koulibaly would protect the back 4 so well, with his tackling and good passes.

  11. AJAY S. SANDHU

    Chelsea spent in excess 400+mil but missed the trick to get CR7 for free which would hv definitely worked coz one thing is for sure CR7 surely brings goals which Chelsea lacked n I’m sure they would hv fared better than where they are now

  21. Lievin ntaganda

    Watching a football match is good but think Jesus-Christ the son of the living God, is the way, the truth and the life. The day of repentance is today. Stay blessed

  37. Garry Galloway

    If Boehly is serious about this long term rebuild, why has Pochettino only signed a 2 year contract? (according to what was reported on Talksport)

  38. Ashley Mazillius

    Welcome Mauricio! If Poch can do what he managed to with the mediocre squads of Saints and Spurs, then we'll be absolutely fine!

  39. Cuvezo Rhakho

    Chelsea might be thinking they lost this match again but luckily the level it… Lampard will be verryyyyy happy and very high with this one point😅

Los comentarios están cerrados.