Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United | Destacados | Liga Premier 22/23

Lo más destacado del empate 1-1 de la final de temporada de la Premier League de Chelsea con Newcastle United en Stamford Bridge. Anthony Gordon anota para los Magpies en el minuto 9, antes de que una gran jugada de Raheem Sterling resultara en un OG de Kieran Trippier a los 27.
The fact that Cselsea did not score with all this shots tells a lot about their attacking line this season….
Newcastle played worst game of this season in this match
Thank God it’s over
Still Mudryk's fault 🤣🤣
CHELSEA IS NOOBS
They say Timo Werner and lukaku is bad.but now look what happened without them
Lampard did a great job possession improve
If only someone in the coaching team would have the foresight of converting Koulibaly into a defensive midfielder, Koulibaly would protect the back 4 so well, with his tackling and good passes.
Chelsea spent in excess 400+mil but missed the trick to get CR7 for free which would hv definitely worked coz one thing is for sure CR7 surely brings goals which Chelsea lacked n I’m sure they would hv fared better than where they are now
Как можно столько создавать и не забивать из 500% моментов
Lewis Hall needs to get more chance next season. Surely, more over Cucurella.
Cucurella should have not been signed ..
Kepa is a joke
Sterling too this season
But what happened with Mendy??
And someone said kepa is better than mendy 😅😅😅
Newcastle club de circonstance, un club profiteur.
Our team is Enzo, Havertz, Thiago and a bunch of "Idk how you turn pro" 😅
Why everybody scores their first goal against chelsea 😔
New Castle coalkeaper try harding
We went through this season
You could make a ship with the deadwood we have!
Don't cry because it happened, Smile because it's over.
This Guys keep Robbing LEWIS HALL of his ASSIST..
Come on, blues, get excited for the next game and league💙
Lock rlc in the toilet pls
Chelsea is my favorite football team and best football team too❤❤
Bloody disgraceful that some of those fickle fans booed Christian Pulisic when he came on.
Chalobah sell
If Boehly is serious about this long term rebuild, why has Pochettino only signed a 2 year contract? (according to what was reported on Talksport)
Welcome Mauricio! If Poch can do what he managed to with the mediocre squads of Saints and Spurs, then we'll be absolutely fine!
Chelsea might be thinking they lost this match again but luckily the level it… Lampard will be verryyyyy happy and very high with this one point😅
The little Lewis Hall too good 😮
