"¡Newcastle NECESITA convertirse en un destino!" 🤔 Simon Jordan habla sobre los rumores de Guimaraes a Barcelona 👀

Jim White y Simon Jordan discuten las últimas noticias de transferencia de Bruno Guimaraes. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Also the nufc owners will buy who they want when they want them it doesn’t matter we are top 4 and very soon we will stay there
If rice is worth 100mill + then Bruno is worth more also we are not a selling club anymore we will not sell Bruno when he is a pivot for rebuilding
It won't be attractive as long as Howe still in charge.. Get a blockbuster manager then only the real challenge will begin
Love u Bruno we are Newcastle we are one
1. Barca have no money!! And are in serious debt.
2. Bruno is happy and wants to lead Newcastle in the champions league.
3. Will sign a new contract soon!!!
4. Newcastle are the richest club in the world and the days of being a feeder club are finished.Even if Bruno does want to leave he will command a massive transfer fee that not many clubs can afford.
5. Bruno is a Geordie!!!!!
He came from a top french club to us during a perilous relegation battle, hes just played 6 or 7 games carrying an injury but soldiered on to get us champions league, hes just had a baby here and his fiance is more than happy with where they are (as seen in a sky interview) his whole family lives there with him and loves the area and club, why on earth would he leave right now? Maybe in a few years or so but i dont see it being anytime soon
Is there anyone who Barcelona don't want to sign? Boring hearing their name linked with everyone while we have to pretend they can afford them as it stands.
Good debate and spot on. Bruno going nowhere for a few years at least 😁
I'm looking at it through Geordie tinted glasses and he seems to really love the club, he's got a great relationship with Joelinton, you see his father in the pubs in Newcastle chanting with the fans, he always says the right things. In the past Barca come calling and you dont think twice, I hope he stays a few years and see's the potential.
More chance of Leeds winning the Premier League next season than Bruno leaving
He's not going anywhere
All Newcastle have to do is wait for whatever price Declan Rice goes for and add £50m on top.
Bruno is only behind Rodri in the league and he's not a purely defensive midfielder.
Newcastle are trying to copy Man City & Chealsy . It will end end in tears .
Bruno is contracted to Newcastle United, No release clause in his contract. Poor media writing absolute nonsense
Lord Jordan = Top LAD Proper Clobber ✊💯 Facts
If Newcastle are on the up, apparently he's a talent, so why would he be allowed to leave. One season fluke for Newcastle this season? YNWA!!
Why is there an old sponsor on the new shirts?
This is just the media spinning gossip, Bruno has had a brilliant season and is adored by the fans, they've qualified for champions league, he has no reason to leave unless they do poorly next season. I'd half believe the story if it wasn't for the fact the media have been saying for god knows how long that Barcelona are a financial mess needing to offload players
We ain't selling Bruno, Bruno don't wanna go anywhere, and even if he did, Barca couldn't even afford half of what we'd demand, and we would just outright refuse to sell if they could. Do you really think the Saudi's bought us to sell their star players after getting into the fucking Champions League in one season? How is this even being spoken about? The producers are clearly all little mackems or salty manure fans spewing they have the glazers and we're fucking minted.
Barca cant afford him 😂😂
Newcastle will never be a giant of world football like Barcelona. Never. But Newcastle aren’t in a position anymore where they have to sell their best players. Because of how rich they are, they can afford to hold on
If baca come he would leave
Barcelona and Madrid are huge pulls for those South American boys.
Barcalona in your thumbnail. Amateur hour.
He knows he can make big 💵 at Newcastle duh!😂
Broke-alona? Enough jokes please…..
People are just trying to unsettle the lad. Will be with us for a decade easy, as long as we stay competitive
Ginola and shearer never went to Barcelona when that were wanted, so no chance bruno is , especially with Barcelona skint. Maybe they should be getting stcheve mcclaren and shefqi kuqi
Let's just forget he already turned down real Madrid erlier in the season 😂 why would he want to go to Barcelona at least he is getting paid at Newcastle
Newcastle are following the Chelski, City template. If you can't beat them, join them. How else are you going to beat them…Fergie mind games don't work anymore!
Barcelona reporting? Who cares? He won't be going. We will be winning everything in 5 years.
I guess the only chance they have of signing him, is if there is some kind of release clause.
But if a big club comes in for him with silly money, they may as well let him go.
Sorry Barca, you can’t afford our bruno.
I mean big money moves to legacy clubs aren’t always the best career choice either. Look at Hazard and Coutinho 🤷♂️