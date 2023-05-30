¡Un recorrido por el campo de entrenamiento New Look de Newcastle United!



¡Shola Ameobi lo lleva a un recorrido por nuestra nueva apariencia ‘Crib’ después de meses de trabajo dentro de nuestra base de Benton! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

30 comentarios en "¡Un recorrido por el campo de entrenamiento New Look de Newcastle United!

  nufc sufferer

    You put your left arm in, your left arm out. You're awkward as fuck on camera and you shake it all about

  Gus Gone

    So good to see Shola again. He is a great advert for the club and a fantastic role model for the youngsters.

  David carruthers

    very good improvement. our players deserve all of the top facilities we can get for them….. all of our teams.

    Well done to the people at the club we designed and implemented this.

    also great to see Shola there working at the club.

  Jonny A

    Before and after of the training ground would be quite something. Would educate a few outsiders as to the way we were run previously and why anybody ending that was going to be appreciated.

  Fr O'Blivion

    Eating great food – watching the telly & free boots ! What a nice life! Joking aside – if anyone thinks we’re playing for 2nd place this should change their minds 😬. Fantastic setting – top class just like the Toon 👏

  Norcal

    I love how happy Shola is 😂 and great to see the new owners freshening things up while they build the new grounds!

  MOHA THE HIM

    Proud to be a Saudi veteran newcastle fan , and the magic turning into our club after the takeover… Howay the Toon، OGAG ⚪️⚫️

  TheDonDCAC

    At the end, I was expected a "I would appreciate a….like and subscribe". Wasn't expecting a "remove yourself from our premises".

  Primoz Krajcar

    This is what I was missing, insight videos showing some background of the club and behind the scenes videos. Lovely! Shola makes a good presenter! 🙂

  Big_English87

    I actually love that Shola is still involved with the club. Not the best player ever but he clearly loves Newcastle

