¡Un recorrido por el campo de entrenamiento New Look de Newcastle United!

¡Shola Ameobi lo lleva a un recorrido por nuestra nueva apariencia ‘Crib’ después de meses de trabajo dentro de nuestra base de Benton! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
You put your left arm in, your left arm out. You're awkward as fuck on camera and you shake it all about
Hey Shola! You were super speedy before in Fifa!
What a difference to Ashley and his wheelie bins and paddling pools. What an absolute chancer that guy was.
So good to see Shola again. He is a great advert for the club and a fantastic role model for the youngsters.
Christ Shola Ameobi 🙄 training facilities look great though!
Great stuff. 👍👍👍
very good improvement. our players deserve all of the top facilities we can get for them….. all of our teams.
Well done to the people at the club we designed and implemented this.
also great to see Shola there working at the club.
The team photos after wins in the hallway! 👍🎉
The Mackem Slayer in the flesh
Shola!
Very nice.
Before and after of the training ground would be quite something. Would educate a few outsiders as to the way we were run previously and why anybody ending that was going to be appreciated.
Hydrotherapy pool beats the old wheelie bins, upwards and onwards <3
Eating great food – watching the telly & free boots ! What a nice life! Joking aside – if anyone thinks we’re playing for 2nd place this should change their minds 😬. Fantastic setting – top class just like the Toon 👏
I love how happy Shola is 😂 and great to see the new owners freshening things up while they build the new grounds!
Sheila’s had his roof…lowered
Should have done a before and after, shame that fcb.
Proud to be a Saudi veteran newcastle fan , and the magic turning into our club after the takeover… Howay the Toon، OGAG ⚪️⚫️
Great to see the mackem slayer looking well
Still a work in progress. Missing Shola’s hat room.
At the end, I was expected a "I would appreciate a….like and subscribe". Wasn't expecting a "remove yourself from our premises".
SHOLA!
Up the champions league we go 🖤🤍
Could just do with some 'nufc' branding lol
Get well soon Matty
This is what I was missing, insight videos showing some background of the club and behind the scenes videos. Lovely! Shola makes a good presenter! 🙂
Wow! Instant upgrade! Howay the lads! Shola's doing the cribs! Awkward but awesome! Lol 🙂
I actually love that Shola is still involved with the club. Not the best player ever but he clearly loves Newcastle
See, money does matter A LOT
Shola definitely not speaking from a script 😂