"¡ÉL TIENE UN VALOR DE 90 MILLONES DE MIERDA!" 😠 Simon Jordan OBLIETA a Antony de Man United 🔥

¿Estamos preparados para ventanas de transferencia récord consecutivas? ¡Jim White y Simon Jordan de talkSPORT discuten! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #antony #eriktenhag #manunited #manutd #manchesterunited #mufc #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
He's a winger with no pace and one foot, and a boat race you'd never get sick of slapping.
Man Utd spent more than Newcastle. Man Utd went from 6th to 3rd. Newcastle went from 11th to 4th. Chelsea spent more than anyone and went from 3rd to 12th.
Simon talks utter nonsense 😢 ten hag had 10 players leave the 24 man squad just before he arrived and simon thinks 220 covers that ? No wonder he ruined Palace.
Simon is bang on the money again here.
Ronaldo's salary for this season was circa 25m which a bulk of was saved in November when the contract was ripped up. An adequate replacement shoulda been identified then and there who coulda come in then. Thats not odd for a side like Utd who apparently have league title ambitions.
The paid £50m too much for Anthony only worth around £30 to £40m
I think the middle ground here would to pay $40-50M for a player like Antony.
ten hag isnt the man to take man u forward he just stopped the rot, they need a world class manager to take them to the next level
Simon knows jack all when it comes to MU. He's already had to eat his words about Ten Hag being "a small man in a big suit". As for Anthony, overpaid for him and he is frustrating but the reason for his purchase was that Hag needed, after the first two games, fighters on the field.
Simon seems like a guy that talks about football but doesn’t watch it ..
Price aside I genuinely don't understand why Antony of all players is under such scrutiny? I think he's been perfectly functional within a team that right now doesn't have an awful lot of the ball in 'top team' terms. Prices are ridiculous but Antony as a player has been anything but a failure, he's gonna improve no doubt about it, especially with better players around him.
Antony would have cost 50 mill if the CEO and dof had purchased him earlier in the window, the idiots walked away and went back close to closing of the window thus paying well over his worth.
But yet maguire and sancho haven’t underperformed this season?I like simon but think he’s so bitter when it comes to United.
He’s right
Are these lot genuinely this stupid are they forgetting our main striker had left because he threw a tantrum and our second striker was injured and the striker we managed to get couldn’t finish to save his life that’s what he’s referring to when he needed investment we didn’t have a striker
Simon Gordon is so obnoxious and such a rude man. Antony has only been here for one season and will take time for some players to adapt. People forget he has already scored 8 goals and lots of potential and you soon see the difference when he is not playing and how the team misses him.
Something about Ten Hag triggers Simon for some reason. He brought the worst ever United team in the Premier league era to 3rd and a trophy. United had a few big injuries in the winter and the board wouldn't back Ten Hag.
Antony = £90m Fidget Spinner!
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😍🤣
💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
Anythony is overated given his price tag.
I love how Simon always seems like he feels he is making a point. Like he said something very original every time. I mean, Chelsea spent $500m this season alone and on top of that sacking and hiring 2 managers. Further, Man U always pockets the profits from each season and throws more debt into getting new players. Other successful teams don't do that. And we're run so poorly too, Anthony was bought $30m over because we waited 4 months to buy him. He's not an $80m-90m player. No one said he was. He only cost us that much bc of bad business.
90m worth of crap🤣🤣🤣
Antony is like how I play fifa, rainbow flicks and step-overs in my own half with no pressure. Definitely got talent but I remember a couple of skills he did this season that was laughable – man did a cruyff turn in space on the wing lol – rate his confidence I guess…
He had to spend you donut. He lost over 5 first team players😂
I have to agree with Simon on this one. Antony is crap
Antony is worth around 25m
Simon is fighting with himself. A walking contradiction
Anthony is crap.. lol love it
Lol eddie murphy vibes what have you done for me lately lol
Why don't they show the same energy for Mudryk, Bissouma, Enzo, Grealish (Last season), Nunez, Gakpo as they show for Anthony
Please spend some time praising Man City. your focus on Man United suggests you are only interested in content engagement. Is it a coincidence that 90 percent of your posts are titled Manchester United?
Simon speaking facts
Ok… This came out of nowhere 😬🤣
Your analysis is simplistic Mr Jordan … sorry to say… Ten Haag started the season with Ronaldo as the striker who left the club before world cup … Martial was injured and hence club had no striker left… In such a crisis- the owners at United did not offer a single penny to invest and that is a problem Mr Simon… Look at all the facts before going on a rant against Manchester United.
last decade man united have spent more money than any other in the last decade what terrible owners and no owners spend there own money other than man city or chelsea did it under there old owner
failed football club owner who took his club into administration trying to tell a top class manager how to do his job. In any case ETH did not negotiate any of the price tags but what he did was idnetify good players i.e. martinez, casemiro and antony.
meanwhile city spent 65m on alvares n haaland =levels
I rarely agree with Simon but Antony is hardly worth anything close to 90 million. Personally i find him funny strutting around like a little tough guy, 5 ft 2inches of toughness.
I am sorry to say but this is reeking of english bias…. The player is young and improving… These kind of statements are always made against non-english players and they are put on media trial … For what ? … Can we talk about seasons for Raheem Sterling ?.. Simon is all in when Bohly spends $600 mil and gets 11th but Ten Haag and Manchester United are a problem for buying $90 mil Antony ? … Are you for real? Eric Ten Haag has improved each and every player in manchester united squad… Look at Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Rashford… Antony is not crap.. He had a perfectly decent season…
Unless you're Man City or Chelsea spending £90m on a player means he should be the first name on the teamsheet , Anthony when played has not necessarily bad but mediocre
Lots of cheering for Antony in the comments…..he was fine, I guess. It's been said ad nauseum, but he has one foot, and it's not worth the price tag – I'd be happy to watch him prove me wrong next season, but I won't be holding my breath. He'd be lucky to be the 4th best winger at United right now imo.