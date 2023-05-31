Isak y Willock contra Bruno y Botman | TEQBALL DE TOON



Alexander Isak y Joe Willock se enfrentan a Bruno Guimaraes y Sven Botman en Teqball. Advertencia: ¡se vuelve MUY competitivo! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

36 comentarios en “Isak y Willock contra Bruno y Botman | TEQBALL DE TOON

  2. Chris Allman

    Gonna cause some arguments this game like 😂😂😂 I'd be too competitive and would have to kick off all the time.

  7. James Whittaker

    You need to edit in a score card so we can keep up with the game more easily! I’m a graphic designer drop me a line and we can sort one out for future episodes of teqball showdown x

  16. Henrik

    Great lads from different nationalities and similar age. Really good to see how they're getting along to the degree they can beef with each other as they compete haha. Loving the content, keep it coming!

  18. Dave Earl

    I could watch 90 minutes of this! In fact, give me a season! Admin!!!!!!!!! Start a mini league along with the premier league!!!!!!!!!?

  20. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤จงทำหน้าที่ให้ดี
    ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล
    นะค่ะ❤❤❤

  24. Daniel Wardle

    There was an English man Swedish man Dutch man and Brazilian…… all playing football tennis the end !!

  27. Dr Anggelos

    Arsenal fan. Couple things

    1. Happy for Isak and Willock

    2. This looks fun

    3. Happy for New Castle. Was tired of seeing those teams in top for now. I wish City was out and Brighton was with us. But all know City does not play when it comes to competition.

  32. J-T

    Isak has came out of his shell completely 😂 He seemed a bit shy at first, even Eddie said something along those lines

Los comentarios están cerrados.