"¿SUBESTIMADO?" 🤷‍♂️ El fanático de Newcastle cree que Eddie Howe merece mucho más crédito por terminar en el TOP 4 🔥

Interesting and erudite caller – brilliant…
Eddie should have been made manager of the season. Trippier was 12 million bozo
What does he want? An Eddie Howe statue? 😂😂😂
Everyone in the newcastle squad who gets kept for next season should get a pay rise. They are champions league players.
Hey Cundy, if you're impressed with £25m for Trippier, wait till you find out how much we actually paid for him….. Just £12m 😀
Newcastle haven't spent that much money…. Only 250+ mill since Howe has come in 🤣🤣🤣
As a Newcastle fan, this first caller is embarrassing, Howe has received more than enough praise and credit for the job he's done to include the improvement in league position, improvement in existing players and managing to integrate and improve new signings.
Also, Cundy you absolute marshmallow headed fúçkwit, Trippier was £12m not £25m, if you're going to try and sell ourself as a "pundit" at least try and get your facts right before spouting utter shite.
He's not going to get the recognition when he's not in the mould of pep/klopp/conte etc..
That's not rocket science ffs..
The callers point is we cannot just give him £200k as everyone else will start wanting their pay increased. It’s going to be a challenge. The salaries will increase but only online with income streams which are still well below our competitors
😂😂 be wanting him out next season 💯
Not enough credit? He's the golden boy right now. Nobody in the media ever says anything bad about him. People are constantly praising him.
£25 million for Trippier?
Na, mate, it was £12 million.
He’s done fantastic but he has spent lots of money we just can’t pretend he hasn’t they’ve spent the guts of 300m ffs. He’s done brilliant but let’s not pretend it’s been a shoe string budget
Eddah has done a superb job and it would be incredibly harsh if we change managers this summer. However next season we’ll need to upgrade if we are serious about competing for the league/champions league. The Saudis are ruthless and will rightly get rid of him this summer or next. MBS isn’t messing around, he wants to dominate world football and we will. Up the Toon
Nor does ten hag
Eddie Howe not getting manager of the season is absolute robbery
Was pep expected to win the league – Yes
Was Howe expected to get top 4 – No
Trippier was £12 million not £25
Genuinely can’t think of another premier league manager who gets more credit than Howe
4:29 UCL ready under 24’s 50m max 150,000 with Bruno, Botman, Isak & maybe Wilson & maybe Trip’s all on £150-£175k new contracts would be my guess
Oh! And all pass the NDR rule
P.s. everyone saying we/he wants wide men forget he was desperate to nick Gordon as quick as he could. So see a massive future and scope from Eddie to approve in him…
Bruno is on the verge of signing a new deal, it's been pending for months. He ain't going anyway, it lazy journalism. He's career is on the up. But the contract talk has been on going for ages now. Matter of when not if