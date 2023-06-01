Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United | Destacados – EXTENDIDO | Liga Premier 22/23

Destacados extendidos del empate 1-1 de la final de temporada de la Premier League de Chelsea con Newcastle United en Stamford Bridge. Anthony Gordon anotó para los Magpies en el minuto 9, antes de que una gran jugada de Raheem Sterling resultara en un OG de Kieran Trippier a los 27. Suscríbete a nuestro canal aquí: — Goles: 1:19 Anthony Gordon 1er gol del Newcastle United (v Chelsea, 9′) 3:00 Raheem Sterling 1er gol del Chelsea (v Newcastle United, 27′) — LISTAS DE JUEGO RECOMENDADAS : Resúmenes extendidos: Resúmenes de 2 minutos: Conferencias de prensa: Reacciones posteriores al partido: Jornada invisible: — Descargue la aplicación móvil oficial del Chelsea FC para obtener contenido EXCLUSIVO: Para conocer las últimas actualizaciones, noticias y lanzamientos del equipo, visite: — #Chelsea # ChelseaFC #Highlights #Football #Soccer #NewcastleUnited #PremierLeague #Newcastle — ACERCA DEL CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB El Chelsea Football Club es un club de fútbol profesional inglés con sede en Fulham, al oeste de Londres. Fundado en 1905, juegan sus partidos de local en Stamford Bridge. El club compite en la Premier League, la máxima división del fútbol inglés. Ganaron su primer gran honor, el campeonato de liga, en 1955. El club ganó la FA Cup por primera vez en 1970, su primer honor europeo, la Recopa de Europa, en 1971, y se convirtió en el tercer club inglés en ganar el Copa Mundial de Clubes en 2022. El Chelsea es uno de los cinco clubes que han ganado las tres principales competiciones europeas de clubes anteriores a 1999, y el único club que ha ganado las tres principales competiciones europeas dos veces. También es el único club de Londres que ha ganado la Liga de Campeones y la Copa Mundial de Clubes. A nivel nacional, el club ha ganado seis títulos de liga, ocho Copas FA, cinco Copas de la Liga y cuatro FA Community Shields. A nivel internacional, han ganado la UEFA Champions League, la UEFA Europa League, la Recopa de la UEFA y la Supercopa de la UEFA dos veces cada una, y la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA una vez desde su creación. En términos de trofeos ganados en general, el Chelsea es el cuarto club más exitoso del fútbol inglés. Famosos antiguos blues incluyen a Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba y Eden Hazard. —
can you going to Europe league guys?
Squad Chelsea lumayan bagus cuman lini tengah nya yang kurang kerja sama nya…mungkin kedatangan ugarte akan jadi tandem yang bagus buat Enzo Fernandes apa lagi di tambahin Declan rice…kalo striker vlahovic akan jadi tandem bagus buat lukaku yang balik ke Chelsea belom ada Christopher nkunku dan jangan lupa kasih jam terbang tinggi buat David datro fofana……pertahanin mount,chilwell,kolibaly,Tiago Silva,badiashile,fofana,James,pulisic,Sterling,mudryk,madueke,jual aja cucurella…kalo back tengah cidera bisa memainkan Declan rice yang bisa jadi back tengah seperti Eric Dier di Tottenham Hotspur…
What a good close of the season with a draw keep it the blues , this season was not good for us next season we are in good hands of Mauricio Pochettino 🔥🔥🔥⚽💙
Is this the Newcastle that qualified for cl? 😞
Lewis hall is a baller really one for the future
A nightmare of a season has finally ended. I never thought I would live to see such a dismal outcome for my side and I hope I never live to see anything like it again.
Sell everyone and keep Hall😂
Forever Newcastle United!!
So sad to see my beloved club goes from what to what , can’t watch them no more and hearing a new useless Manger is in place .
What’s wrong with Chelsea ?
Improvement 👏👏👏👏
Chance after chance…..chance after chance…..chance after chance…. but no finsher 😉
Chelsea need a top manager and a striker and they’ll be top 4 🤌🏼
Frankly, Chelsea FC or the owner of Chelsea behave with all racism towards Hakim Ziyech, the great player, and with the confessions of senior stars and analysts, that Ziyech is a player who creates opportunities, but he is subjected to racism and does not play a lot. Elementary club Hakim Ziyech is a great player and maker with a charming left foot
The Man U game and this Newcastle game are the games that made me believe this team is really good. We just need to clear out some players, bring in one of two more and a very good manager and watch us compete next season like this season never happened.
For the recently finished season, I don't believe Chelsea FC should present a player of the year award.
The blue's 🎉🎉🎉🎉
I want my team back. I hope that Nkunku gonna change that obviously cursed wind. This season was a dark period of striking flops that couldn't hit the target where Kai and Raheem has been flying top high on missing chances. Unspeakable pain that season was.
This club's real name is He Hey Sports
Lewis hall🔥
What a dreadful season, the ones that are staying, I hope they’re refreshed and ready to go again