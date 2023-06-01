"¡NO DIGAS QUE NO PAGO MIS APUESTAS!" 😠💰 Simon Jordan le paga a Jim White £1000 en monedas de 20 peniques… 🤣

A principios de esta temporada, Simon Jordan y Jim White apostaron que Newcastle United terminaría entre los 6 primeros. Así que Simon pagó de una manera que solo él podía salirse con la suya… ¿Disfrutó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #funny #nufc #newcastleunited #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Simon Jordan is brilliant!
LMAO – well done, Simon!
Actual he should have kept it in the bags in 10 pound or larger 250 pound as it is not legal tender so he did not have to accept it. Like in a shop notes and coin is legal tender if the shop keeper accepts it.
Make another £1,000 bet!
Unlike Dyson duck fury
Well done Simon Lannister
“Caledonian Goblin” 🤣🤣
At 5g per 20p, it would weigh 25Kg not 50Kg. But still a hefty amount.
LOL Simon called Jim a "Caledonian Goblin"
Fairs man 😂
Sore loser Jordan…..
😂😂😂
Funny, but the realism is that paying that amount in 20ps is not legal tender. You can only pay 20 quid in 20ps before it becomes not legal tender. So Jim get onto Simon and make him pay properly lol.
Foodbank in Newcastle will be getting some of it.
Newcastle food bank as its end of the season so won't be many chances of getting matchday donations until next season
Oh so rich people still actually have a bank to visit
20p = 5g
Total weight 25kg.
Love this 😂😂😂
Love it well done all 🎉🎉
The Scotsmen wouldn't have paid Simon
20p's are better than coppers because it shows a genuine attempt at being a proper c**t ha
50 kilos? I didn't realise Jim and Simon had been pumping iron down Venice beach. 🏋️💪