"¡ABURRIDO EN LA TELEVISIÓN Y EN LA VIDA REAL!" 😠 Ruddock insta a Kane a unirse al Newcastle para romper los récords de Shearers 🤣

¿Se irá Harry Kane del Tottenham Hotspur? ¡Natalie Sawyer de talkSPORT habla junto a Neil 'Razor' Ruddock!
centre of the universe complex is clearly on the rise when it's so standard to call someone boring on a whim.
😂😂😂 quality… Neil I know 100% that you can tackle better than Shearer too 🤣🤣🤣
Ruddock.. legend ..sports personality of the year
As a Spurs fan I could see Kane going to Newcastle. He surely must realize he is not winning anything while Levy and Lewis are in charge.
Know it’ll more than like not happen… but I hope Shearer keeps his record.
Can see spurs going down
His weight has gone to his brain, why would he live in the back end off beyond.
I feel sorry for razor. His bird is a right basket case. I’ll never forget razor begging bailiffs to give him a break.
PAY YA DEBTS RAZOR. 😊
I’m a Geordie, you gotta love Razors sense of humour lol, if it ever happens maybe we can open the Kane Klub next door to Shearers 😂😂
Razor is looking really well 👍🏽👏🏾
Ruddock who is most often seen on “Can’t pay, We’ll take it away” these days
why would newcastle wanna waste money on an old man
🤣🤣🤣
lol , he's great. shame about the woman
Shearer was elite you never were😂😂😂
Shearer PL legend vs. Razor Ruddock on Can't Pay Take it Away
Total fool.
Yes razor i knew i like you 😍😍 come on hazza, come yem to geordie land
This is how you know people are just mad spurs have him. Trying to hide behind the "ambition" and no trophies argument, then casually trying to suggest Newcastle as an option who haven't even won a trophy in most of our lifetimes. Bruh.
Keep Kane's name out of your damn mouths ffs. So boring, tedious, and disrespectful to spurs.
Going nowhere
😂 Toon buy Kane & sit him on the bench so he dont break Shearers record!!
Jokin, wld love the England captain at Toon!!
Toon or Madrid! Really hope he doesnt go Chelsea or Man u
😂😂