"¡ÉL ERA UNA BROMA ABSOLUTA!" 🤯 Jimmy Bullard revela ¡EL MEJOR futbolista con el que jugó! 👀

Jimmy Bullard revela el mejor futbolista con el que jugó en su carrera.
Totty are lost, any old name will do now!
nobody in the history of mankind has done a 60yard rabona.
What 3/4 years is he talking about… Kane is 30 with bad ankles… he’s got 2 seasons in him max
Please dont give jimmy a job soccer am was cancelled for a reason we are all bored with them now
Bring in Jimmy Bullard and get rid of Jamie O'Hara. A Win Win Outcome.
If TalkSport are smart Bullard stays permanently. He’s always had an infectious energy and banter about him surprised he didn’t get into presenting/media sooner he’s made for it 👏🤣
Pro footballers are fascinating. They're basically kids with money.
more jimmy pls
Jimmy is absolute legend
Saw DiCanio at Easter Road a good few times playing for Celtic. It was obvious to even us Hibernian fans that he was a bit special. His tantrums were in evidence back then as well, on his own he was worth the gate money.
Jinny speaks brilliantly on football. Yeah he’s entertaining etc. but it’s wicked to just hear him talk football. Passionate and knows his stuff.
Jimmy is a Wee Bawbag!
If Kane turns down Madrid so he can break Shearer's record then he has lost the plot
Love Jimmy the bulldog Bullard❤
Is the caller Ben Shalom?
Please, please, please Spurs fans…forget Postecoglu; my gran could manage Celtic to trophies in Scotland! It's a two-horse race and one of the two have been hobbled in the recent past and your team has a £billionaire behind them.
In the last 11 years or so, he's managed Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Ozzie National team, some Japanese team who've only been a team for 20 minutes and Celtic. What on earth in that CV gives you the impression that he could manage an EPL team back to glory?!
Jimmy needs to bring back the magic sponge now he's got a bit more time
Jimmy needs to do a podcast. He's so positive and funny. Motivation podcast lad!! Get on it
Get Jimmy on full time!!!! Love him
Imagine kane giving interviews in another language , would be great content for farley, hope kane goes abroad.
Poch …wow ..one good season with spurs
He needs a prem title, nobody with a chance of the prem will take him 👍
Hilarious show today!😂
Brilliant
Jimmy said the most sensible thing I've heard yet about Kane. If he leaves to go win something, he could very well return to Spurs someday.
Jimmy is the buisness !
Jimmy Bullard shouldn't be on TV except kids tv
Get Bullard on talk sport more
Jamie giving style tips after he had to wear a Tottenham shirt 🤣
I remember Celtic signing Di Canio and I was like who? My mate – who watched A LOT of Serie A said – "he's amazing for AC Milan – can't believe he's coming to Celtic" he was right – amazing.
This guy is killing me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 need him on TS more!
Get this guy on more!
First time ever im gonna go listen back to the whole show of this
why would anybody want kane to go abroad rather than manu? i'm a toon fan we dont need harry in callum and isak we trust but the idea of harry kane at manu for a season or two highly interesting to see what the lad can do spearheading a quality outfit
Di Caneo. Jesus Christ he was just incredible. Can't believe people don't talk about him. Easily one of the best players of the Premier league era. Easily one of the best. Jeez
TalkSPORT just give the man a job now!
Joe Cole – what did he actually achieve? Shame really. When he left West Ham he was spoken of as the second coming of Christ, at least. He never delivered on a consistent basis. He fizzled out quickly, like a faulty firework. I don't know the full reasons so I can't comment, but….
Jimmy Bullard !!!! Great now he’s killed soccer AM bring him on the sports bar to kiss of death that too 💩💩💩
Never take football advice from a man with a manbun
Kane should wind down his last year at Spurs as they can't afford football wise to let him go, they'll finish 14th if they do, then leave on a free next summer to Man City when Haaland''s £150m release clause is met by Madrid?
Joe Cole as a year 7 scored a hat trick in london cup schools final … we were all big year 9s… he was the best I’ve ever seen and my old man was 50 at the time and said the boy is truly special … we had a very strong team and we were absolutely torn apart by a yr 7 wow
Kane will stay another year at spurs and then he will have free reign over the top clubs in europe just cant see him staying unless spurs win the league next season which aint happening with levy as chairman
I regularly randomly think of JB diving over the ball of players in the box just for the laugh… too funny
It's good to hear a different voice on talksport, sometimes nice one, jimmy
Jimmy is hilarious, wish he could come to talksport full time
Cole had outrageous talent .mourinho took the genius out of him