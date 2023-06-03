"¡YO PREDIJE QUE EL LIVERPOOL DESCENSO!" 😮 Rory Jennings explica que llamó a los Reds a ponerse en forma 🔥

¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan opina sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa del Mundo de 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
how’s Trent best RB in the world? he’s not even top 3 English RBs, I’d actually argue there wasn’t a worse RB in the prem this season, correct me if I’m wrong folks
Newcastle (once we increase our revenue) and ManUtd (if the get Qatar) will constantly be challenging going forward, Rory is right generally that sustained top level is aligned with money available, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs dont have the same kind of funds available imo to be able to make transfer mistakes, they have to be perfect in the market.
Im not for one second saying this starts next season but I can gaurentee within the next 3/4 years it will be ManC, ManU and NUFC at the top battling it out
Chelsea I dont see lasting simply because Todd Bohley seems incompetent
Most will probably hate reading this and give abuse which is fair enough but its still true and it will be seen, come back to this comment in a couple years
Rory doesn't particularly like Liverpool and I'm saying this based on his assessment I. e placing TAA and Van Dyjk on his flops of the season. I could only judge what is in front of me
No he didn't, the utter melt, there's videos of him saying the exact opposite
Is this the same guy who said haaland would be a flot 😅 he really knows football!!!
Did you predict the Chelsea drop off Rory? Drop off doesn't really cut it.
No he didn’t, changes his mind like the weather, can’t cope with this cretin
His predictions are a season behind. He thinks they'll finish top 4 so therefore its an improvement on this not a drop off? Liverpool must fancy themselves lifting the Europa if they get some of their consistency back, especially after seeing the quality in the final this week.
Focus on chelsea mate you just finished 12th wasting 300+ mill jokeman
It COULD be (As much as hate them.) something about, fair play. Like not cooking the books, maybe. 😐
of cause liverpool will be stronger, They can't be any weaker
Get this clown off talksport ffs
Liverpool will be back
Narrative over fact. Liverpool have spent more net than City in the last 5 or so years. Klopp failed strategically in terms of preseason, bringing the players back too soon and playing too many friendlies because he and his team were obsessed with beating an undercooked City in the Community shield. He also failed tactically throughout the season, only when he copied Guardiola with TAA did they begin to look half decent. Up until then, Klopp was flailing around, changing formation constantly. Liverpool as a club have also stopped selling players at the right time, that is not due to finances.
The disrespect some morons pay Guardiola, saying it's finances, is pathetic. Pep finds tactical solutions. He evolves things, so opposition is always 1 step behind. Klopp, not so much.
Just bet the opposite of what this lad predicts
Rory man.. we dipped after last season for sure, but we have been integrating players all season and evolving.
Trent in Mid and Virg finally back in form and Ali still a worldie.
Next season, we are finally getting rid of injury prone players and spending money.
We will splash 200,000,000 this summer, we have never spent that kind of money.
Klopp knows what he is doing lad, players like Tiago, Ox and Nabi depleted us, with Jones being injured all season also.
We could be strong next season, Jota and Diaz are back, Darwin will speak English, Gakpo is already looking promising.. we got goals everywhere never mind Salah.
I think LFC and United are best poised for next season.
Yessss thank you Rory! Good season for Liverpool coming up! This guy couldn’t predict rain in Wales
why is it that talksport seem to have clueless gorms on the show all the time😂
Man also predicted that haaland would flop. Don't get cocky mate. We all knew liverpool would drop off a little.
Can’t see liverpool doing anything. I know this will trigger the f out of people, but klopp should have gone last season. City have shook that team permanently
Everyone said theyd drop off.. wasnt this the "foretold 7th season" the same one Klopps notorious for having a blunder of a season? Yeah .. okay then dunce
Jesus bro klopps still averaging over 1 trophy per season and over 1.5 finals per season counting league titles down to last day not last 6games like the big arsenal challenge. Stick to Nescafé bro
So he's basically saying saying the So called best league in the world is city and 19 other teams scrapping it out for 2nd at best. Which I make right.
City is just because of financial reasons really, City with the lowest net spend than 10 other clubs in the last 6 seasons, any team could of bought any player city have signed bar Grealish so maybe pep turning players he bought in to world class, nobody predicted Bernardo Foden Walker (who’s a better fullback than Trent) Dias Alvarez Akanji Gundo Rodri
I think you under estimate Pep and over rate Klopp
Don’t forget City won the domestic treble and didn’t drop off the following seasons.
Rory 6 seasons Liverpool ran city not 3. 3 time's 94 97 99 point's. 3 CL finals, 1 uefa cup final, 1 fa cup final, 2 league cup finals, world club cup, super cup, and you say Liverpool need goals. Our worst season in 8yrs and we are still the 3rd highest scoring team in the PL. You wanna stop putting CBD in ya green tea bro
You guys have a poor mentality 😂
Raheem Sterling is a system player. Potter and Lampard both had a chance to watch how to use him by the best manager in the world and both had no idea. Never has been a free role winger, needs clear instructions and then does what he is supposed to do. Will be funny watching these clueless 'pundits' get shocked when Pochettino gets him back into his City form.
Putting a bet on liverpool to win the world cup next season now.
Liverpool Gona win the league then
Why is anyone asking what his opinion on anything is? Absolute joke
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this guy 🤦🤡
City…….MANCHESTER CITY…….the boys who will never give in……😁😆😉😊💙CTID.
Nobodies competing with Manchester City next season, we never came to take part, we came to take over……😁😆😉😊💙CTID.
Thank you Rory, I'd been doubtful of our upcoming season but now you've said that, we're back 🫡😂
Blah blah. Imagine predicting how many times City will win everything with all their financial doping.
Winning 4 titles in a row is yet to be done. So just as a matter of probability, Man City are less likely to win EPL next season than they are to repeat as champions
Man Utd & Newcastle will be able to spend the same amount as Man City… Chelsea will have similar net spend… It comes down to who Manages their club better…
Y’all don’t take this donut’s prediction too seriously 😂
Why are you still making prediction videos bro? 😂😂😂
whatever this guy have said it's been opposite 😀
Even a broken clock is going to be right twice a day. Man's just waffling