Lo mejor de Kieran Trippier | Jugador de la temporada 22/23 del Newcastle United



¡Lo mejor de nuestro Jugador de la Temporada 22/23 – Kieran Trippier! ¿Cuál ha sido tu momento Tripps favorito de esta temporada?

26 comentarios en “Lo mejor de Kieran Trippier | Jugador de la temporada 22/23 del Newcastle United

  2. liam Murphy

    He just improves everyone around him. Also alot we don't hear from him but I'm pretty sure he's vocal on that pitch. Makes him world class

  6. Tirto Ananda

    The Best Of Kieran Trippier Season 2022-2023 :
    1. Kieran Trippier Goal Free-kick Againts Manchester City. Premier League Season 2022-2023 : Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City
    2. Kieran Trippier Block Againts Arsenal FC. Premier League Season 2022-2023 : Arsenal FC 0-0 Newcastle United.

  8. Black&White Army

    Best right back in the world for me, brilliant leader and I couldn’t think of a better man to lead Newcastle United out to the champions league anthem on a Tuesday night🙌🖤🤍

  14. Beatrix Dobson

    I can't imagine a Newcastle without Trippier now. Absolutely class and without him I don't believe the project would have kicked off like it has done

Los comentarios están cerrados.