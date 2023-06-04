Lo mejor de Kieran Trippier | Jugador de la temporada 22/23 del Newcastle United

¡Lo mejor de nuestro Jugador de la Temporada 22/23 – Kieran Trippier! ¿Cuál ha sido tu momento Tripps favorito de esta temporada? Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Outstanding a right back of this season.
He just improves everyone around him. Also alot we don't hear from him but I'm pretty sure he's vocal on that pitch. Makes him world class
It all started with trippier ❤
Do Isak
Only England manager did not know how to use him
The Best Of Kieran Trippier Season 2022-2023 :
1. Kieran Trippier Goal Free-kick Againts Manchester City. Premier League Season 2022-2023 : Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City
2. Kieran Trippier Block Againts Arsenal FC. Premier League Season 2022-2023 : Arsenal FC 0-0 Newcastle United.
So happy when he signed world class on and off the pitch !
Best right back in the world for me, brilliant leader and I couldn’t think of a better man to lead Newcastle United out to the champions league anthem on a Tuesday night🙌🖤🤍
How many assists from Trippier this season man 😮
One of the worlds best in his position.
the best player in the world 🥵
Simply the BEST!
That freekick against City was so nasty 🔥
I can't imagine a Newcastle without Trippier now. Absolutely class and without him I don't believe the project would have kicked off like it has done
Our leader
My choice was Big Joe.
The best right back in the world⚫️⚪️🇸🇦
Best £12m ever spent!
He came cause he believed in the project and process
And it really came true💪💪💪👍👍👍😊
