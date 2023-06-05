El Newcastle United Transfer Window GAMBLE que valió la pena como dos etiquetados como ‘NOTICIAS DE AYER’



Andrew Musgrove y John Gibson discuten las salidas de Jonjo Shelvey y Chris Wood de NUFC. *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

4 comentarios en “El Newcastle United Transfer Window GAMBLE que valió la pena como dos etiquetados como ‘NOTICIAS DE AYER’

Los comentarios están cerrados.