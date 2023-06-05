GOL DE LA TEMPORADA | Newcastle Unidos | 2022/23

Los mejores goles de nuestra memorable campaña 22/23… ¿Qué gol recibe tu voto? Vota aquí 👉 Para más de Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Should have had isaks lob. Hands on hips funny 😂
That laugh from commentator. When isak skins half the Everton team. Get me everytime 🤣
Isak/Tottenham or Murphy/Everton. Both sublime assists!
I can't actually remember the last season there were this many good goals, maybe 2013??
Miggy vs Fulham – still don't know how he did it, something prime Cissé would have done. After we won that game i was sure it was gonna be an amazing season
Miggy's goal was sensational!
Willock and Isak all day, that assist was amazing
I can't choose between Maxi, Almiron's goal against Fulham or Isak's run that led to Murphy scoring. All three are just ridiculous.
Miggy against Villa missing😬
This season was like a dream . So good
Murphy for me..if for nothing other than his celebration 🖤🤍
It's between Miggy vs Fulham, just sheer fraggin' technique man, or the "Isak Run" vs Everton for me
Wow we have been mint this season 👏
big trips is the goat of free kicks
Isak´s goal Vs TH when Isak and the goalie just stood with their hands on the hips and watched to open goal is the winner in my book… already a classic .
Miggys over the head on the volley at that angle was a great goal 🖤🤍
Hard to pick from so many beautiful goals, got to be Miggy v Everton
Where's miggy goal vs Villa? Winner here for me is Shar
Maxi's volleyed goal took great skill and execution, miggy's volley was even more difficult, which is why it gets my vote.
I could watch Isak's assist all day !
Willock passing to Isak against Spurs for me, closely followed by Murphys raker!
The Bruno x Almiron combination was deadly on so many occasions
Allan Saint-Maximin
So many great goals but the Willock assist (outside of right foot) and Isak goal is the best. It starts from our back line and the quality of the ball, the composure of finish we’re top class. Here’s looking forwards to buckets more goals next season and staying in the top 4.
The goals scored by the Newcastle players were sublime. But the ball delivery from Joe Willock for Isak goal & Isak dribbling past the everton defense while providing the assist will always be replaying in my mind 😂❤
What a season man. Absolutely unreal.
Can they all be no.1?
It's like being a kid in a sweetshop which one do you pick there all fantastic 👏 🖤🤍
COME ON THE TOON!!!
Murphy v Everton. That assist is one of the best i've ever seen.. absolute MAGIC!
3. Murphy, Everton
2. Almiron, Leicester
1. Almiron, Fulham
Maxi for me.. to strike a ball like that dropping from high out of the air in the final minutes of the game. Magic
So many here but Saint Maximin's volley, or Almirón's left footer against Fulham have to take top spot
Almiron vs fulham. Always has been
Isak so silky and smooth! Miggy's goals were brilliant. But admin, why did you rob Longstaff? His second goal against Southampton in the semi-final 2nd leg should be up there for the most intricate passing football involving several team-mates.
8:23 😍😍😍
Two I really liked weren’t even in there that’s how good we’ve been 🤣😍
I loved Wilson and Isak’s lobbed goals against Spurs and West Ham.
Of the choices there though Almiron against Fulham was sensational. Trippier’s free kick was exactly as he said ‘out of this world’.
I don’t care who wins what a season 😍♥️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Willock and Isak's assists, two best moments of the season imo.
All these goals are crackers!! But for me, when Isak’s goal against West Ham when he lobs the keeper. Priceless!!!! ❤️
They were all brilliant, so many great memories this year
Miggy's goal against Fulham was a cracker…
Give them all it they deserve it however assist of the season willock for the isak goal
Newastle un hondureño te ama ❤❤
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Big fan almiron
What a season lads 👏 and if Jordan pickrexford had longer arms he still wouldn't of got too that Wilson strike 😂😂😂
It has to be Isak 💯
Gotta go miggy v Fulham