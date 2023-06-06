¿VÍCTIMA DE SU PROPIO ÉXITO? 😫 Lee Bowyer SE PREOCUPA de que Eddie Howe haya logrado demasiado demasiado pronto 🔥

¿Qué puede lograr Eddie Howe con el Newcastle United la próxima temporada? ¡Jim White y Simon Jordan de talkSPORT discuten junto a Lee Bowyer! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #eddiehowe #nufc #newcastleunited #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Amanda Staveley "we like Eddie, he could be our Sir Alex, and we'll back him for years"
TALK sport "Eddie has done too well to soon"
Give owa Bowyer
My worry is that Usain Bolt is too fast and that Mike Tyson was too young for a champion
I agree
He will get sack soon…. Once Newcastle get big name manager then only the real project begin
take Lee Bowyer back. Talks a lot of sense this guy
What does he mean has'' Eddie Howe achieved too much too soon''. I would have loved to have Eddie howe at Arsenal.
How the hell can you achieve to much too soon? Should be have hoped to finish tenth .??? Stupid argument
Lee Bowyer is so dull
Bowyer was a terrible guest. So boring to listen too.
Achieved What? Wait until he actually wins something.
80% of CL clubs wouldn't get in the top half of the premier league
What 😂 success 🤣 what has he won 😂 success my ass maurihno won uefa then the next year the champions League 🤣 and that dude 😎 had success lol 😂
This is classic TalkSport, it doesn't matter if you're doing well or doing bad, they'll always find a way to be negative.
he will be sacked when we get to december. I simply dont believe he can keep it up
What kind of nonsense is that statement?
What a load of Ballacks from Lee Bowyer. Eddie Howe has just got started and he hasn't won anything (yet).
Stop it Eddie, you're achieving too much too soon. How very dare you get to a cup final and finish top 4 in your first full season. All the "experts" were expecting mid table, not great, not too bad season.
Lee Bowyer 😂
Lee Bowyer's old enough to see the Arsenal win like 6 leagues along with countless FA Cups,
I'm a BRFC fan, my prediction is Lee Bowyer will win the EPL with Leeds within the next 10 years.
JOSE MOURINHO WILL MANAGE any time NEWCASTLE UNITED AND will win THE CHAMPIONSHIP OF ENGLAND
DO NOT FORGET THIS TALKSPORT!!!
Eddie was robbed for Premier League manager of the season and everyone knows it
Nothing stimulates me more than listening to Lee Bowyer talk footie.