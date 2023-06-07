¿Podría Ayoze Pérez hacer un regreso SORPRESA al Newcastle United luego del lanzamiento de Leicester City?

Andrew Musgrove y Aaron Stokes discuten si Ayoze Pérez, ahora agente libre, podría estar en línea para un sorprendente regreso a Newcastle United. Podcast completo: *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
don't talk stupid
I really hope not. A backwards step in all respects.
He was good for us and good goals,I' would definitely have him back at Newcastle.
He is a substitute at Leicester. We have qualified for the UCL and Perez is a theme? He is 29 years old.
Don’t think so but never say never!!!!
Perez was a far better player than a lot of people give him credit for. Like Miggy, he worked his socks off with not a lot of end product but that finally started to happen. Again, like Miggy, his finishing was sometimes awry, especially when he had time to think about the situation, but, when the situation called more for instinct, he was lethal.
I discovered that folk who actually attend the matches, so can see more off the ball for 90 minutes than the camera shows, were generally much more appreciative of him than telly-only watchers.
Don't forget when he left he scored a hat-trick against Southampton and then became the only ever player to score a league hat-trick against the same team in the same season when he did it for the Foxes!
Nope. We are not ‘that’ Newcastle anymore.
Newcastl should go for savic from lazio
No. Simply no. No Perez!