SELECCIONES DE LOS JUGADORES | 2022/23 | Newcastle United Squad elige su momento de la temporada

Tras una increíble campaña 2022/23, le pedimos al equipo del Newcastle United que eligiera su momento más memorable de la temporada pasada. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
It's hard to choose 1 moment from an exceptional season but to actually be in the championship league has it for me didn't expect any thing close to that Europe brace yourselves the geordies are on tour
willocks English is worse than Isaks 🤣😂😆
In Eddie we trust 🙏
Annihilating Spurs 6-1, haven't seen us play football like that since the Entertainers, just amazing. Beating Man U after the heartbreak of the cup final a close second, played them off the park.
For me, it was when we beat man utd after losing the final. That to me, showed real grit, character and a realisation that we are serious contenders for the foreseeable future. I have loved this season and I'm dreaming again! Well done nufc, well done to all the fans who have packed out st james' Park and a massive thank you to Eddie and the staff behind the scenes. Thank you for a great season 👍
Good shout Chelsea at home. Not a flashy win but comfortably outplayed them which laid down a marker for the season. Mind first 20mins Vs Spurs was better than sex.
No maxi?? That’s ominous 😕
Qualifying for the champions league and 5 goals in 21 minutes against Spurs👏
Got to be CL qualification and bashing Spurs. There’s been loads, some under the radar, like the number of points we took in London, and being top 4 most of the season, but it’s got to be CL qualification.
Surley miggy can speak a few words of english …….his goal against spoors for me
Great to see Lascelles back Infront of the camera.
I Went To Inter Milan's San Siro And Barcelona's Nou Camp In The Champions League The Last Time Newcastle United Was In It…
…RIP Sir Bobby Robson…
Kieron Trippier's Thunder-Bolt Free-Kick Against Manchester City Is Pinned On My YouTube Channel From The Gallowgate End So He Should B Made The King Of England…
…Charlie Can Jog-On In My Opinion Boys And Germs…
Where is maxi?
Love you boys ❤️❤️❤️
RELEASE KIT 2023/2024 🖤🤍
I want to know eddie and the coaches moment of the season yes the players have got us to champions league and a cup final but so did eddie nd the lads behind the scenes
