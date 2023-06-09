El confuso brillo del Newcastle de Eddie Howe

Datos de y Sígueme en Twitter para conocer tácticas y debates sobre fútbol: el Newcastle de Eddie Howe sorprendió a todos al clasificarse para la Liga de Campeones de Inglaterra. Pero la parte aún más extraña es CÓMO (sin juego de palabras) lo hicieron. Hoy analizo qué hace que Newcastle sea único y por qué es tan increíblemente difícil jugar contra ellos. Espero que os guste 🙂 Secciones: 0:00 Introducción 0:15 El moderno 4-3-3 1:57 Libertad e improvisación 3:23 Variedad de creación al azar 4:35 Maestros del caos 6:26 Éxito y equilibrio 7:16 ¿Es sostenible?
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
It’s S. Longstaff not M. Longstaff, please in your heart find a way to forgive me.
its almost like a blend between the ideas of positional play and that of flumense-esque relationship football, what I think is impressive is howe(pun intended) he's doing it in the prem
But I thought we were just time wasters😂
Can you make a video on why Xavi wants players like Gundogan, Foyth and Zubimendi? A tactical preview of what we might see next season
Looks like Diniz style of play
Mark my words. Newcastle will not win anything under Howe. Heck, they won't finish in the top 4 next season. Which to be fair won't be a cataclysmic failure given the short time span of the new owners. But Newcastle need a manager of gravitas if they want to take it to the real next step.
I'll give credit to Howe in the top 4 finish. But it is on the back of complete failure on other regular top 4 clubs in Chelsea and Liverpool, which will not be the case next season.
fantastic Video
Brilliant analysis!!! Clear, consise, and east to understand!! Good work impressive 👌✌
Given how energetic we have been all season, we may have to change a bit since we'll be involved in Europe and it wouldn't be possible to cope with that with the same style of play, players will be too much exhausted and it may effect our league results
Howe isn't a genius he was Bournemouth & Burnley managers. & Bournemouth were in a relegation battle for 5 years under howe & eventually went down. Burnley on the other hand were in the championship & were actually free falling down the league. Look at the Newcastle squad, a lot of the players were in fact Bournemouth & Burnley players. So technically howe knows how those players play best, & new players brought in took a little bit to get used to the style of play… Howe is nowhere near a genius & he'll be sacked before Christmas…
I thought it was just because of money?
Make a video about how inter can beat Man City
A certain cabbage head said longstaff and others could never play in a system and formation like this. Haha idiot 😂😂
It seems very exciting!
The school prefect will flounder next season.
Brighton and Newcastle were the teams I enjoyed the most watching this season. They're explosive, creative, a little chaotic, agile, elegant, fun. City is better, I guess, but I don't feel that connection with the team. They're more like a well oiled machine, which is great. They are a pleasure to watch as well.
Absolute pap. Howe only got them where they are because Liverpool, chelsea and spurs all had abysmal seasons and were playing 3 games a week most a lot of the season while newcastle just had 38 league games and a couple of domestic cup games. Next season, I fully expect Liverpool, chelsea and spurs to out gun newcastle who will struggle having to play more games while being scheduled to play 12:30 Saurday kick offs for tv after having played away in some god forsaken east european backwater.
What a croc of absolute nonsense.
Great video 👍
good vid this
Eddie Howe, the european Diniz 😂
They remind me of Ajax under Ten Hag. Was very impressed with Newcastle this season. Great video, thanks!
great video i'd love to see a vid about cuz imo their build is unmatched by any team in europe
Can you please do a video on Ange Postecoglou
Do a vídeo on Roger Schmidt’s Benfica
When you watch them you can see that as soon as they get their heads up on the ball they are looking to pass straight up the pitch as first option every time.
Its hard to compare what newcastle are doing vs what man city are doing. I mean with respect to man city they have the quality in their players that newcastle done have, so man city can afford to play more patient and with confidence that they have the quality to score goals.
Newcastle on the other hand as you say benefit a lot from the directness catching teams short at the back we are not short of those direct dribble take ons which again sow a lot of panic in defenders knowing they are going to have these 1v1 situatiobs to deal with all game long, or as you say those turnovers where we press and the cycle of chaos begins with players being dragged out of position and scattered all over. Its been an impressive season for us. Obviously it would be more sustainable less injuries less player fatigue if we were able to play with patience like man city do. But for now we play how we need to play and even gordon is on the record as saying hes not fit enough to play this system, but hes young enough and definitely looks sharp enough to pick it up.
Eddie Howe is an admirer of Nelson (and his Geordie second IC Collingwood) and stands by Nelson’s last signal before his death at Trafalgar – “Engage the Enemy More Closely.”
Thank you for this – you’ve just explained£ why I’ve not seen a game this season where I’ve felt that we’ve run out of ideas in attack. (Unlike the previous 42 seasons when I’ve seen that constantly happen:)
Also players for the team have commented on Howe's huge focus on "Intensity" as a concept, hence the directness and the winning the ball back so quickly.
Great video, Eddie Howe, in my opinion, deserved the award of best manager of this season
Howe has done great, very impressive – but the real test stats next year. Its been a rare season where 3 of the established top 5 have been shit for large chunks of the season, and Newcastle have deservedly taken their spot (obviously Utd did well enough to not drop out). But with Poch coming into Chelsea and potentially getting them back on track, and Liverpool improving somewhat towards the end of the season and seemingly targeting every midfielder in the world it will be interesting to see how Newcastle cope with extra pressure domestically and with CL football to juggle. I think they'll remain in the battle for CL spots and that Howe is more than capable of moving them on another step or two, but its different levels needed next year. They need a big transfer window and strong start to the season.
Not a Newcastle fan, but after the dark years of your previous owner you guys deserve this upturn.
This is the best breakdown of NUFC’s tactics that i’ve seen. As a fan, thank you for the detail
He will become the greatest English manager of all time. Absolutely nailed on.
One thing Newcastle lack is good finishers throughout the team the amount of sitters missed by longstaff willock maxi and a few others was unreal. If the ball falls to isak or Wilson it’s usually put away but the rest can’t finish a Big Mac.
Anyone saw Burn occasionally overlapping on the RIGHT wing? Running forward like he was Roberto Carlos switching sides… 🥰
Slight correction here, Dortmund's xG is significantly better as they only have a lower total xG by 0.9 but also played 4 fewer games as the Bundesliga only has 18 teams, resulting in an average xG per game of 2.1 compared to Newcastle's 1.9.
I think it's only natural that when we sign more individually brilliant players that control will come back into things.
Defence wins trophies at the end of the day, and when we have players in all positions capable of winning games on their own, we won't need to play this high risk brand of football as we can just dictate the game, and have the top tier players pick teams off eventually.
Make a video on Lens next. I feel like their season is out of nowhere
I found your channel by mistake and that was a good mistake, like the vids since most of them are 8+ mins long,
A piece of advice is to diversify your vids not only to Barca 🫡
great video. only issue is using the fulham game to show them creating space when fulham have one less player