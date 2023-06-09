¿Newcastle debería DESPEDIR a Eddie Howe?

@AdamMcKola, @RoryJenningsFootball y @Buvey debaten si Newcastle debería ser despiadado y despedir a Eddie Howe ahora para asegurar un entrenador de clase mundial a largo plazo. Escuche el PODCAST COMPLETO aquí: Únase al Club Linktree – TikTok – Twitter – Instagram – Siga a los muchachos en las redes sociales 📱 Adam McKola YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – TikTok – Rory Jennings YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – TikTok – Buvey YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – Tik Tok –
Rory has some of the most shocking opinions I've ever heard🤣
Of course its the chelsea fan talking about sacking the manager
Being very unfair ti howe here
I believe Howe will show himself to be the elite manager yous talk about. He's done a fantastic job, smart signings & improving players he already had. Why shouldn't he be allowed another 2 or 3 seasons? There's no reason we can't have a great season, next season under him & keep improving.
This is the same guy that said Haaland won’t do well in the prem then he went on to break records and win the league 🙄
Rory just talks absolute rubbish, literally clueless
The Howe disrespect is disgusting. If he was a foreign manager people would be wanking over him like he's the next messiah. Howe took Bournemouth the the Premier League from League 2 and has taken Newcastle from relegation to top 4 in 18 months. Give the guy a chance.
so what happens if Eddie somehow wins the champions league or the premier league than what? these so called sports critics they are nothing but fools….they wanna predict most of the time on stuff like this and majority of the time they get it wrong…
No way absolutely ridiculous. Just because a manager isn’t elite before they come into the job doesn’t mean they can’t become elite. Otherwise how do they develop if they get sacked before anything goes wrong.
I’ve heard some pretty dumb/ weird things in my life.. but this is just something else
We’re not all like Chelsea you know. That doesn’t work for every club. It’s non sustainable.
Normally I cope with stupidity using irony. There is no irony or sarcasm in this world to defuse this s**t. And the guys are nodding like this is a legitimate idea 😂😂😂 You are morons or click baiters. The latter equals the former.
We want howe frankly till the errors are glaring will need to wait till next season but we owe him so much time at the club and with the different types of investments he will make in the future
Rory is not qualified to talk about newcastle
Bruh, this is like trying to weaken your rival by slandering them lol. So cheap.
honestly if it were to happen I'd want Jose, he has a soft spot for newcastle and he would recive the backing he wants
Same regurgitated shite, spouting rubbish like you can see into the future. How can you say where Howe can take the team, on what basis? He has hit a ceiling, he has over achieved or he is not an elite manager. Howe, has worked wonders with a Steve Bruce side, he is still building HIS team and his tactics are slowly evolving. To write a manager off when they have proven to this point they can improve players and overhaul an entire playing style and also improve in the league table and cup. Lazy, repetitive tripe being spoken, Rory, you should be banned from giving out football knowledge because some things you say is scandalous, Haaland is enough evidence! Maybe Rory is just use to a manager merry go round at Chelsea! Swap Howe for Lampard next 🤦♂️
There's a reason you 3 are sitting where you're sitting and aren't anywhere near a football club.
Ah yes the Chelsea managerial model that always works, ignore the fact that Chelsea are a mid table club in heavy decline.
Why doesn’t Rory not rate Eddie Howe all I see him do is slag him off even when he has brought a relegation side to top 4
Rory talks some amount of shite
i think caicedo will have a release clause in his contract but for next summer. He signed a new long term deal after the january window closed, the main reason was that he was on £3k a week at that point and he wanted to help his family, however i don’t see how he’d accept it without a release clause sometime soon so i predict he’ll stay unless someone offers like £75m then next summer he’ll have a release clause for like £50m
Sack the manager that took them from a relegation battle to champions league football, the manager that every single player in that team and the fans adore, because of a problem that might occur in a couple years.
They obviously dont think before opening their mouths, if ever…
people are still talking about sacking managers when there’s limited options out there, if a better manager is available at the time then fair enough but u don’t do it just cus they’re not good enough or u could end up in a worse situation
right now he’s getting the best out of the players and he’s getting results against top and bottom opposition so it’s fine. As soon as he tactically cannot go any further or form stops to drop for an extended period keep him because he’s got them to this level he deserves the chance to try push it further
If they sacked Howe for Mourinho it would be the stupidest decision I’ve ever seen
This is a Chelsea mentality shout, We want to build something, we've always been a club that care about the feel of the club more than win above everything else, gotta give him a few years, hes earned that
I stopped watching their podcast a while back. I gave them a chance as I thought they were ok on other people's platforms but since they started their own it's glaringly obvious how dumb all three of them are. It's like they don't even watch football their takes are so bad.
Again Rory and his football knowledge is quite bad
What an awful title for a video – he’s done great at Newcastle
The convo started fair but put some respect on Eddie's name, newcastle went from relegation to champions league. I font see people have these convos about Brighton or Aston villa because they ain't as rich
Winning something isn't easy, it's not as simple as bring in an elite manager and win something. I think Howe has as much chance of getting a trophy than something else, because I doubt they'll suddenly win the league or champions league with Jose or someone of that calibre. They might finish with more points, but their best bet for a trophy in the next 5 years is probably an fa/league cup or the europa league
Tory is very elitist