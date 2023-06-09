"¡NO ESTOY SEGURO QUE VENDAN!" ❌ ¡Simon Jordan reacciona a la oferta final de Sheikh Jassim por Man United! 👀



Simon Jordan y Jim White discuten lo último sobre la posible adquisición del Manchester United 👀 ¿Disfrutaste este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

44 comentarios en “"¡NO ESTOY SEGURO QUE VENDAN!" ❌ ¡Simon Jordan reacciona a la oferta final de Sheikh Jassim por Man United! 👀

  5. Darren Field

    Qataris don’t get United and they’ll be riots and hopefully so. Even as a red I’d take relegation over than the Glazers staying at Utd in any capacity.

  6. Clayton Daniels

    Lol, but it's ok for England, and it's people to benefit from Trade Deals with Qatar, nice one, Simon.

  7. Arnab Ghosh

    The idiocy of Simon Jordan is baffling!! The idiot is calling out the fanbase?? All the fanbase wants is to get the Glazers out!! Rat is gonna buy the club on debt. Simon wishes he had a Rat when he was going bankrupt

  9. Iztok Golob

    Please, stop patronizing us. I couldn't care less what ownership Manchester City has. Moreover, many of us came to realize it is far better than our American ownership. We want stable ownership, sound ownership (football wise) not some American idiots who don't even know that the ball is round. As you should not pretend you know Manchester United fans. I listen to your show, and you are clearly an articulate person but don't talk about things you don't understand. Cause you clearly don't understand a Manchester United fan. How could you?

  11. DIRK BIROT

    Mount isnt worth 55 million on a 4 yr contract fa😅r less 77 but clubs know our transfer persons are 2 dumb asses so they will take us too the wood shed

  12. DIRK BIROT

    If I was ! trillionear I would even buy utd let the glazers keep borrowing money or minority partners " which is like borrowing" let the club rot under the glazers. I hate them so much

  14. Maximus Meridius

    But those customers outside are always saying its Our club We US our so ask them. We won 🏆 lol they won nothing never have never will just watch.
    The Glazers who actually own it compare and contrast Stated they were looking for investors.
    All these youtube experts with sources lol really Confidential data protected legal arrangements etc but clowns in bedrooms know.
    When its on Sky then talk about it. Anything else is gossip bs

  15. Prashant

    5.8B bid+debt clearance+fund for transfers+fund for renovationand still these English fans don’t want Qatar cause they want English owners.Absolute pricks!!

  16. Callum Azar

    I'm sorry, but calling Manchester United fans hypocrites if they want Sheikh Jassim to win the bid is hilarious. Manchester United have been run with their own money, at the same time the Glazers have been taking money out of the club. While comparing us to a team in Man City where they're currently facing hundreds of charges of cheating financially. Simon, wind your head in.

  20. Robin Monchgesang

    Fans are nothing to the owners they protest protest but its all about the money money money . Glazers will want to use transfer period to negotiate a better position for themself with Ineos bid . This whole process has been run by the scum glazers and I agree with Simon its business and fans have no say other than dont buy tickets to games and that is not where MANU make all its money. THE SALE THAT WAS NEVER A SALE right from the start.

  24. Saul

    I don't think the Glazers ever wanted to sell, they are pocketing millions of pounds, the club is basically a cash cow for them.

  26. Francis Smyth

    You can't as media say United should not be state owned. The horse has bolted and nothing was said about Newcastle or Man City.

  27. Astrologia e Audiobooks

    Look at that pathetic bias: comparing the sale of Twitter with Man Utd. What a joke! Nobody here in Brazil care about Man Utd, they're not as big as these English pundits believe. Even CR7 is more recognized worldwide for his time at Real Madrid than Man Utd.

  31. BilboRocky

    How is it hypocrisy for Manchester United fans accepting this bid when there’s no other option? Ratcliffe is going to keep the Glazers involved. We have no one else.

  32. Mob Gaming

    Glazers played the fans and other bidders. No intention to let go of the club from the beginning. Disgraceful ownership

  35. African beauty

    It’s so pathetic how the glazers have turned man Utd into mockery club, a sucking leeching owners who doesn’t know how to back their own.

  36. Will Hull

    4 or 5 billion profit is not enough. Greed I hope the glazers rot in hell. Wouldn't say the Qatar deal is perfect as alot of people don't like this foreign money but at least they want to put money into the area of Manchester which would create plenty of jobs and build the club and the community. The glazers just suck and suck worse than dracula. Horrible to see

  37. ShadowGaming

    The thing is… city were spending mega money at the start. However ! Over time the development of the club from the ground up has been insane and I would love manutd to have the ability to do do that. Everybody wins. Utd can challenge city, the ground gets investment, the community gets the love it needs, the training facility’s, the area around OT. City are the team to be like atm. The club is run perfectly. Why would you not want your club to be like that?

  39. Jeff *Chuckletruck* Wilkinson

    United fans are not uptight about who bought Man City, it’s how they have conducted themselves since 2009 over FFP. My opinion is the Glazers won’t sell, If they stay, then I’ll have to consider my support for the club

  42. Assad Ahmad

    Why don’t they just come out and at LEAST say “yes we are selling but will need time to find the best bid” or a simple “no we are not selling”. End of.

    It’s the silence that kills you.

  44. Julio Geordio

    They won’t sell , sir Jim is going to get them . Can’t believe how they complained about the Newcastle takeover and now they are desperate for oil money . W⚓️ers

Los comentarios están cerrados.