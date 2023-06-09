"¡NO ESTOY SEGURO QUE VENDAN!" ❌ ¡Simon Jordan reacciona a la oferta final de Sheikh Jassim por Man United! 👀

Simon Jordan y Jim White discuten lo último sobre la posible adquisición del Manchester United 👀 ¿Disfrutaste este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Dragging this great club through the mire. Disgusted. It shouldn't be. Get those bas****s out…please
the leeches will keep on sucking .
The Glaziers are greedy bastards hope they rot in hell.
Simon Jordan. You are full of it sir.
Qataris don’t get United and they’ll be riots and hopefully so. Even as a red I’d take relegation over than the Glazers staying at Utd in any capacity.
Lol, but it's ok for England, and it's people to benefit from Trade Deals with Qatar, nice one, Simon.
The idiocy of Simon Jordan is baffling!! The idiot is calling out the fanbase?? All the fanbase wants is to get the Glazers out!! Rat is gonna buy the club on debt. Simon wishes he had a Rat when he was going bankrupt
They won’t sell only way they leave is if one of the crazy Americans do us a huge favour
Please, stop patronizing us. I couldn't care less what ownership Manchester City has. Moreover, many of us came to realize it is far better than our American ownership. We want stable ownership, sound ownership (football wise) not some American idiots who don't even know that the ball is round. As you should not pretend you know Manchester United fans. I listen to your show, and you are clearly an articulate person but don't talk about things you don't understand. Cause you clearly don't understand a Manchester United fan. How could you?
Jews being the best version of themselves……
Mount isnt worth 55 million on a 4 yr contract fa😅r less 77 but clubs know our transfer persons are 2 dumb asses so they will take us too the wood shed
If I was ! trillionear I would even buy utd let the glazers keep borrowing money or minority partners " which is like borrowing" let the club rot under the glazers. I hate them so much
No one wants too pay 6 billion for a 3 billion cloud hence the weak biddens
But those customers outside are always saying its Our club We US our so ask them. We won 🏆 lol they won nothing never have never will just watch.
The Glazers who actually own it compare and contrast Stated they were looking for investors.
All these youtube experts with sources lol really Confidential data protected legal arrangements etc but clowns in bedrooms know.
When its on Sky then talk about it. Anything else is gossip bs
5.8B bid+debt clearance+fund for transfers+fund for renovationand still these English fans don’t want Qatar cause they want English owners.Absolute pricks!!
I'm sorry, but calling Manchester United fans hypocrites if they want Sheikh Jassim to win the bid is hilarious. Manchester United have been run with their own money, at the same time the Glazers have been taking money out of the club. While comparing us to a team in Man City where they're currently facing hundreds of charges of cheating financially. Simon, wind your head in.
😂😂😂
If glazers don’t sell then it will help me move on from this club. Utter nonsense
Cash is king just get the club sold for fucksake 🎉
Fans are nothing to the owners they protest protest but its all about the money money money . Glazers will want to use transfer period to negotiate a better position for themself with Ineos bid . This whole process has been run by the scum glazers and I agree with Simon its business and fans have no say other than dont buy tickets to games and that is not where MANU make all its money. THE SALE THAT WAS NEVER A SALE right from the start.
No intention of selling. Hasnt anyone worked that out yet.
guy failed and is all about pokong sticks now eheh
Where did Man United fans think they were going 😂
I don't think the Glazers ever wanted to sell, they are pocketing millions of pounds, the club is basically a cash cow for them.
Good
You can't as media say United should not be state owned. The horse has bolted and nothing was said about Newcastle or Man City.
Look at that pathetic bias: comparing the sale of Twitter with Man Utd. What a joke! Nobody here in Brazil care about Man Utd, they're not as big as these English pundits believe. Even CR7 is more recognized worldwide for his time at Real Madrid than Man Utd.
GLAZERS OUT 🔰🔰🔰AND JIM WILL NOT FIX IT 😂🤣😭🔰🔰🔰
They don’t need to sell now do they. Ruthless so and so’s the Glazer family.
The poorest kid on the block has a toy that the richest kid wants so badly
How is it hypocrisy for Manchester United fans accepting this bid when there’s no other option? Ratcliffe is going to keep the Glazers involved. We have no one else.
Glazers played the fans and other bidders. No intention to let go of the club from the beginning. Disgraceful ownership
Glazer has made united to be a laughing stock
they should buy luton n appoint mourihno as coach simple
It’s so pathetic how the glazers have turned man Utd into mockery club, a sucking leeching owners who doesn’t know how to back their own.
4 or 5 billion profit is not enough. Greed I hope the glazers rot in hell. Wouldn't say the Qatar deal is perfect as alot of people don't like this foreign money but at least they want to put money into the area of Manchester which would create plenty of jobs and build the club and the community. The glazers just suck and suck worse than dracula. Horrible to see
The thing is… city were spending mega money at the start. However ! Over time the development of the club from the ground up has been insane and I would love manutd to have the ability to do do that. Everybody wins. Utd can challenge city, the ground gets investment, the community gets the love it needs, the training facility’s, the area around OT. City are the team to be like atm. The club is run perfectly. Why would you not want your club to be like that?
Jim forgetting he's live on air while picking his beak 😂
United fans are not uptight about who bought Man City, it’s how they have conducted themselves since 2009 over FFP. My opinion is the Glazers won’t sell, If they stay, then I’ll have to consider my support for the club
If Benzema worths $200 millions a year, then United worths $20 billions
I think you will sell a percentage to radcliffe for exstra funding not a full sale
Why don’t they just come out and at LEAST say “yes we are selling but will need time to find the best bid” or a simple “no we are not selling”. End of.
It’s the silence that kills you.
Glazers out
They won’t sell , sir Jim is going to get them . Can’t believe how they complained about the Newcastle takeover and now they are desperate for oil money . W⚓️ers