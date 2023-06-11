¿NEWCASTLE SE MUEVA POR ALCARAZ? | ¡TRIPPIER ENTRE LOS MEJORES ONCE DE EUROPA! | NOTICIAS NUFC

¿Se mueve el Newcastle por Alcaraz? ¡Trippier entre los mejores once de Europa! Noticias NUFC. Newcastle continúa persiguiendo intereses de transferencia y el último es del relegado Southampton. El Capitán Tripper también ha sido nombrado en los mejores once de Europa en las 5 grandes ligas. También se ha cobrado el relegado Leeds, Noon continúa con el patrocinio de manga y Jamie Rueben advierte a los fanáticos antes de la ventana de transferencia. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW
Hi Paul, hold the phone, stop the press, the new Arabic logo on the new shirt (2023/2024) is back to front in terms of our western brains. Allow me to explain; I would have preferred the word 'Sela' only on the shirt, not with the additional big square logo too. Or at least put the box logo on the right of the word Sela with the bullet, missile, head shape pointing to the right as currently it looks like the head of a missile or bullet shape that is pointing backwards (right to left), if you know what I mean. At least have the pointy shape pointing forward from left to right, not right to left and put it on the right side of the word 'Sela'. They need to seriously rethink a western version prior to the start of the season. It also sort of looks like an express train going backwards not forward. Our western brains understand left to right as 'forward' and right to left as 'backwards'. Is Arabic written right to left? Yes! Is Sela an Arabic company? Yes! Maybe I'm wrong? Do you see where I'm going with this? The logo pic is a mountain but for western brains it's pointing from right to left and on its side not upward. It's confusional to the western brain. From Arabic eyes/brains it's perfectly normal. Not with ours. Sorry to disappoint.
Alcaraz probably seems an underwhelming signing but he has always stood out to me in a poor saints side. Only seen a handful of their games but in those he was better than the more highly rated Lavia
As much as I'd like to see us bring in top signings, I'm more eager to see the club reward & tie down the players who've really gone above & beyond for us since the takeover. Trippier has been outstanding & deserves a better contract. Same for Bruno, Burn, Schär, etc.
Hello Paul. I'm not sure if my suggestion had anything to do with it but putting the heading on the bottom of the different segments your talking about is much better mate. The whole broadcast is very professional and your whole team is a credit to the channel buddy. Keep the content coming. 👌
I feel we need players that can finish the likes of Maddison proven goal scorers from midfield we spent last season watching our midfield miss chance after chance because none of them are natural finishers. Getting a young unproven 20 year old from Southampton might be good for the future but we need players for here and now.
Tripps couldn't beat the man on the front post for the best part of the season, Haaland left out for old man Messi give over, who picks these teams?
hopethe family is well Paul, remember not to over do things n a rescue dog might heal the hurt
Alcaraz isn't as good as Lavia from Southampton I would much prefer him 🤔
Glad to see u back Paul and doing some great videos too 😀 🙂 😛 xD
Linked with more names than a phone book.
We only buy key positions with quality
I’ve just seen the picture of Bruno getting married. Is that you Paul holding up the sceptre?
Lol tripper ahead of halland for top 11 😂
Trippier is top class. He's been a great leader in the team. Good to see you again Paul!
Thanks Paul, hope your well! 🦓👍
Thanks Paul for the News at Toon
I have seen a bit of him and he looks a decent player, but really, are these the sort of players we should be going after?
If Newcastle think being in the Champions League and targeting players from relegated clubs is a good idea then they are in for a rude awakening!
These players for whatever reason were not good enough to keep their sides in the Premier League let alone playing in the Champions League ffs
Players like Alcaraz are from the plan B pot in my opinion who would be good enough for a Conference League tilt to Europa at a push, Champions League no way!
Alcaraz will think all his Christmases have come at once going from being relegated with Soton to ending up in the Champions League within a few weeks.
He will have his bag packed now and be halfway out the door if this has any legs!
No disrespect to these players because they are decent honest toilers but this really is a crossroads window for Newcastle, get this wrong and the repercussions could be felt for a long time.
Always a thumbs up for you Paul 😁lovely to see you back xxx
Paul hope your wife is fine now and out of hospital
Thanks very much for the updates Paul. Your efforts are appreciated.
Alcatraz would be the last place I would go
I would go for Kim min jae, maddison and declan rice
C P had his chance fU£k him he wasn’t committed than why would we want him now…he can go forth and Multiply as they say in Chelsea
Lets go Big. Alcaraz is shit
Paul you are right fans should not get near to opposition team members, it shouldn’t happen. But regarding Birmingham and The Villa, well they are what they are. They are not right they are wrong, but the villa are so hated by blues fans going back 120 years and the fans are from the worst ghettos, not exactly the full ticket. Hard to explain though I admit as a 16 year old daft sod I climbed over spiked railings from the TILTON ROAD at St. Andrews to berate and insult Freddie Goodwin who I regarded as the reason for the terrible results. Young stupid, ignorant, poor, hungry, suffering growth defects in industrial slums. 52, 000 fans jammed into stadiums standing up and crushed by police on horses,we were worth no more than animals. If the cops had arrested me there would have been riots. Things have changed thank god, I’m a very successful businessman man far from small Heath understanding the exaggerated passion of other daft sods. Take care big fella, ur a nice guy, your lucky you can be, some of us never always had that option.
Not sure if ‘shrewed’ was a clever play on words or a misspelling
Alcaraz ?? Are you haven’t a laugh?? , has to be a wind up
I think Jaime is alsoletting other clubs know we wont be taken for mugs with his FFP comments.
feel a-bit sorry for Leeds, the bellend who got in eddies face should be banned and fined, not the club. If i wanted too, im pretty sure i could get into the away dugout for a few seconds at st James if i sat near there, but obviously i wouldn't do that because i'm not a bellend.
Id like to see St James Park upgraded and looking more modern
Summarizing the news in the first 30 seconds works really well 👍
I don't want to sound disrespectful and all that but if we miss Madison, Szoboszlai, and end up with Alcaraz i ll probably feel disappointed. Smart signings is one thing but with more than a year under new ownership, we should make 2-3 mega signings. That's if we want to compete against the big guys.
There is a significant doubt in my mind that Pulisic is a "fabulous" winger.
I don't get why we're showing interest in relegated teams player's if im honest not really excited by that Great short video Paul HWTL
talk is Sam fender and his backing group will show our new shirt sponsor on Friday or Saturday,
Don't want ANY CHELSEA REJECTS ..!!!!!
Leeds should have to play some games behind closed doors, completely unacceptable from the Leeds fan and Leeds security
you right Paul, to many talk like we dont ned money from sell players, to many dont get we walking way to closede to FFP line, so it why maby sell ASM, sinces most of income him will go straight into profit in FFP becuse he ben here 4 year of hes contract, so can maby get £25mil add to chest for buy wages, we realy ned to also sell some players or we get in big problems, or commercial income stil way lower after MA total destroyd that part of income, realy not many, players we can get money from, who is not in start lineup other then ASM, think hard get money from Fraser, and fear we hang on him to contract run out, or we ned pay part of wages for some years.
It’s only been 2 weeks since our last game. Feels much much longer 😭