¿NEWCASTLE SE MUEVA POR ALCARAZ? | ¡TRIPPIER ENTRE LOS MEJORES ONCE DE EUROPA! | NOTICIAS NUFC





¿Se mueve el Newcastle por Alcaraz? ¡Trippier entre los mejores once de Europa! Noticias NUFC. Newcastle continúa persiguiendo intereses de transferencia y el último es del relegado Southampton. El Capitán Tripper también ha sido nombrado en los mejores once de Europa en las 5 grandes ligas. También se ha cobrado el relegado Leeds, Noon continúa con el patrocinio de manga y Jamie Rueben advierte a los fanáticos antes de la ventana de transferencia.



