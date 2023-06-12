MEJOR partido de la Premier League 22/23 – votado por los aficionados | Newcastle 6-1 Espuelas | Reflejos



Lo más destacado del mejor partido de la Premier League de 2022/23, votado por los fanáticos, Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Jacob Murphy 2′ Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Joelinton 6′ Newcastle United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Jacob Murphy 9′ Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Alexander Isak 19′ Newcastle United 5-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Alexander Isak 21′ Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Harry Kane 49′ Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Callum Wilson 67′

21 comentarios en “MEJOR partido de la Premier League 22/23 – votado por los aficionados | Newcastle 6-1 Espuelas | Reflejos

    For a Toon fan…. Great to see this as game of the season, but for me it was thebest game for over a decade! We have slept too long, might be a bit groggy, but wait will be wake up. Also there should be an assist of the season, for me that should go to Willock to Isak for the 4th goal.

    Newcastle look like they are playing against a division 3 team, the way they are composed and controlled the pace of the first half

    I really like this game, Spurs getting humiliated.
    Also coz I it won the best game voted in the EPL app 😂😂

    As a Newcastle fan the 3-3 with city at the start of the season was more entertaining. This was finished by the 19th min 😂

