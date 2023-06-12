MEJOR partido de la Premier League 22/23 – votado por los aficionados | Newcastle 6-1 Espuelas | Reflejos

Lo más destacado del mejor partido de la Premier League de 2022/23, votado por los fanáticos, Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Jacob Murphy 2′ Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Joelinton 6′ Newcastle United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Jacob Murphy 9′ Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Alexander Isak 19′ Newcastle United 5-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Alexander Isak 21′ Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Harry Kane 49′ Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Callum Wilson 67′ Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga a la Premier League en Instagram: Siga a la Premier League en Twitter: Haga clic en Me gusta a la Premier League en Facebook: Juegue Fantasy Premier League: Para obtener la licencia de las imágenes de los partidos de la Premier League: #PremierLeague #Football #Soccer Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener asistencia confidencial si algo sucedió en línea que lo hizo sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (
Can someone tell me how this game was better than LIV 2-2 ARS and LIV 4-3 TOT
Gotta be a match where spurs lose
For a Toon fan…. Great to see this as game of the season, but for me it was thebest game for over a decade! We have slept too long, might be a bit groggy, but wait will be wake up. Also there should be an assist of the season, for me that should go to Willock to Isak for the 4th goal.
As a United fan, I'm glad it wasn't the 7-0. 😁
Newcastle look like they are playing against a division 3 team, the way they are composed and controlled the pace of the first half
The way jolinton slips and then just gets back up
KANE really should leave😢
How can this be the best match when only 1 team showed up? It was a totally one sided match.
If spurs can get Raya through the door it will make a huge difference..Lloris and Forster are absolute shijte
Newcastle 3 City 3 was just as good. The Toon have been superb this year
Best match definitely
It was hilarious
Best reaction of the season … Thumbnail 😂🤣
Thanks Toon Polls
Hey Tobs, HOLD DAT AGAIN!
I really like this game, Spurs getting humiliated.
Also coz I it won the best game voted in the EPL app 😂😂
As a Newcastle fan the 3-3 with city at the start of the season was more entertaining. This was finished by the 19th min 😂
That Murphy's reaction never gets old 😂
My favourite game this season, class👏
Warra trophy for us 🎉
😂😂 expression,s going to be fuming at this