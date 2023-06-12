"¡NEWCASTLE ES MUCHO MÁS ATRACTIVO!" 🤩 ¡Rory Jennings respalda a James Maddison para SNUB Spurs! 👀



¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #jamesmaddison #tottenham #newcastle #roryjennings #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

50 comentarios en “"¡NEWCASTLE ES MUCHO MÁS ATRACTIVO!" 🤩 ¡Rory Jennings respalda a James Maddison para SNUB Spurs! 👀

  1. NoxiousRob

    Regarding Maguire and FFP implications, he's been at Utd for 3 years so they will already have written down 60% of his transfer cost. He'll only be valued at £32m on their balance sheet, so if they get £25m for him they'll only be posting a loss of £7m which isn't really going to make much of a dent on them from a FFP perspective.

  4. gbrt

    Rory would be a faily good analyst /pundit if his blind hatred of Tottenham wasnt so evident…If he could put his Chelsea fan stuff aside and show some impartiality , his career would im sure go quite well…Its just so cringeingly inevitible what he will say whenvever a question is raised about Spurs

  5. jw

    You can see the disdain on Alex Crooks face when talking about Newcastle, he would love nothing else than to see them fail. He probably would’ve loved that Saudi money at Old Trafford, what a shame.

  7. Faisal Zulfqar

    Crook by name crook by nature. The guy has absolute 0 clue has never once got a transfer right and he absolutely has 0 ‘sauces’ chief football correspondent your having a laugh😂

  10. British Modified

    Newcastle have won "silverware" since 1955 🤦 a few bits of silverware actually just nothing important lol

  14. J

    The only time Rory speaks positive for Newcastle is when he’s comparing them against his rival team. He thinks Sunderland’s a bigger club than us. I’m not gonna even give him the recognition to calling him a pundit.

  24. Big Dawg

    Southgate will always pick Maguire not matter how often he plays, how bad he plays or who he plays for. Its comical now.

  26. James Cuff

    This "Newcastle isn't an attractive place to live" nonsense really doesn't mean anything to players on £100k+ per week. If you want to go down to London for the day, you get a helicopter or private jet. You're not slogging it down the A1 for 6 hours. The world is MUCH smaller when you've got that kind of money.

  27. Glenn 1892

    Sick of hearing Chelsea will get better, Liverpool will get better blah blah. Newcastle will strengthen and improve every window. This is just the start.

  28. petertyson2

    And that's why it's called Talk Shite, doesn't Alex Crook have one of those Faces, you'd never get tired punching the hell out of?.

  31. Darren Pascoe

    Alex Crook? Never heard of him but i'm glad I listened to this! He's a bit of a clown for a Chief Football Correspondent 😆

  34. Craig Allen

    After hearing Rory saying Harland wouldnt do well in the premier league, how does he still get work on here 😂

  36. Dan Griffiths

    I'm a Spurs fan but I'd turn them down for Newcastle-so much more going for Newcastle-Spurs are a damaged brand full stop-why would you even bother going there -if Spurs aren't relegated within the next 3-4 seasons I'll be very surprised

  38. Danny Jay

    People bum of the top 6 needs to stop they ent top 6 yes next season gonna be harder cause spurs Chelsea Liverpool will pick up but what about Brighton and Villa an newcastle will spend an improve more so then other🤦‍♂️

  41. 𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕚𝕖

    I don't get the whole lure of london thing when the prems best players have mostly played for northern teams anyway….

  43. Ulf Eriksen

    I have seen the Maguire mistakes and that he is a bit immobile, but still I don't understand why he is rated so low at United. He has clear strengths aswell.

  45. GG hf

    I'd rather us (Newcastle) go for someone else for the money Leicester want for him, I've not been impressed with anyone from that Leicester team this season, but if he comes he comes, in Howe we trust

Los comentarios están cerrados.