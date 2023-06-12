"¡NEWCASTLE ES MUCHO MÁS ATRACTIVO!" 🤩 ¡Rory Jennings respalda a James Maddison para SNUB Spurs! 👀

¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #jamesmaddison #tottenham #newcastle #roryjennings #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Regarding Maguire and FFP implications, he's been at Utd for 3 years so they will already have written down 60% of his transfer cost. He'll only be valued at £32m on their balance sheet, so if they get £25m for him they'll only be posting a loss of £7m which isn't really going to make much of a dent on them from a FFP perspective.
Maddison to Arsenal
Rory jennings on TS and yet Alex crook is by far the most irritating anti Newcastle United person here!
Rory would be a faily good analyst /pundit if his blind hatred of Tottenham wasnt so evident…If he could put his Chelsea fan stuff aside and show some impartiality , his career would im sure go quite well…Its just so cringeingly inevitible what he will say whenvever a question is raised about Spurs
You can see the disdain on Alex Crooks face when talking about Newcastle, he would love nothing else than to see them fail. He probably would’ve loved that Saudi money at Old Trafford, what a shame.
T rex arms 😂😂😂😂😂
Crook by name crook by nature. The guy has absolute 0 clue has never once got a transfer right and he absolutely has 0 ‘sauces’ chief football correspondent your having a laugh😂
Maddison is almost guaranteed a place at Spurs 11 but will be sitting behind Guimaraes at Newcastle.
Pickford is awful, keep him as far away from united as possible please 🙏
Newcastle have won "silverware" since 1955 🤦 a few bits of silverware actually just nothing important lol
When was the last time Newcastle won something
Why is Rory allowed to talk? I don't think he watches any football except Chelsea.
If Liverpool and Chelsea get better than just pushes Spurs even further down… What's his argument here?
The only time Rory speaks positive for Newcastle is when he’s comparing them against his rival team. He thinks Sunderland’s a bigger club than us. I’m not gonna even give him the recognition to calling him a pundit.
We will spend money our squad needs more strength in depth
Course Rory would say that. Just a little bit biased
I hate Tory Jennings
Another cockney Man U fan hating whats happening at Newcastle
Crooks hates players linked with Newcastle
I reckon even Kidderminster is more enticing than tRotts..
What a waste space this Rory what a fool
Saying we won't spend 60 million on one player we bought isak
Alex crook hates Newcastle
Southgate will always pick Maguire not matter how often he plays, how bad he plays or who he plays for. Its comical now.
The toon have replaced spurs in the big six.
That 6-1 thrashing was them handing over the torch. 🤣
This "Newcastle isn't an attractive place to live" nonsense really doesn't mean anything to players on £100k+ per week. If you want to go down to London for the day, you get a helicopter or private jet. You're not slogging it down the A1 for 6 hours. The world is MUCH smaller when you've got that kind of money.
Sick of hearing Chelsea will get better, Liverpool will get better blah blah. Newcastle will strengthen and improve every window. This is just the start.
And that's why it's called Talk Shite, doesn't Alex Crook have one of those Faces, you'd never get tired punching the hell out of?.
Alex crook's face when he's slowly realising that Newcastle replaced his Spurs in the big 6 😂😂😂
Crook hate newcastle
Alex Crook? Never heard of him but i'm glad I listened to this! He's a bit of a clown for a Chief Football Correspondent 😆
Head chopper money ,simple as that
i bet spurs finish above newcastle come end of the season
After hearing Rory saying Harland wouldnt do well in the premier league, how does he still get work on here 😂
Everyone should listen to rory Jennings with his long history of quality football punditry
I'm a Spurs fan but I'd turn them down for Newcastle-so much more going for Newcastle-Spurs are a damaged brand full stop-why would you even bother going there -if Spurs aren't relegated within the next 3-4 seasons I'll be very surprised
Who is the guy In The middle .?? Man he talked some shite NUFC paid 64 million on Isak.???
People bum of the top 6 needs to stop they ent top 6 yes next season gonna be harder cause spurs Chelsea Liverpool will pick up but what about Brighton and Villa an newcastle will spend an improve more so then other🤦♂️
Thewe guys should not take about balance sheets when they know nothing about it. Embarrassing
But who's saying the Toon won't spend.
I don't get the whole lure of london thing when the prems best players have mostly played for northern teams anyway….
I as a Newcastle fan don’t want Maddison
I have seen the Maguire mistakes and that he is a bit immobile, but still I don't understand why he is rated so low at United. He has clear strengths aswell.
He’s already said he wants to go to Newcastle.
I'd rather us (Newcastle) go for someone else for the money Leicester want for him, I've not been impressed with anyone from that Leicester team this season, but if he comes he comes, in Howe we trust
I live in the uk and I do not understand the London obsession. I’d hate to live there!
Rory is a clown how he gets on talkSPORT is beyond me….
Get robbed at knife point and spend your night in A&E, welcome to London 🤣
Who let this mug on here
The 2 neutrals in the studio go Newcastle, the Spurs fan goes Spurs, who’d have thought it 😂