



Newcastle United-Leicester City | Vigilancia en vivo. ¡El último partido en casa de la temporada está sobre nosotros y quién hubiera pensado cuando comenzó la temporada que el ejército de toon necesitaría un punto más para clasificarse para la Liga de Campeones! Únase a Billy y al co-comentarista Alex mientras le brindan la preparación completa del juego, incluidas las noticias del equipo, seguidas de comentarios jugada por jugada de los 90 minutos completos. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #LIVEWATCHALONG #THETOONREVIEW



Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.