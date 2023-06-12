Newcastle United-Leicester City | Vigilancia en vivo. ¡El último partido en casa de la temporada está sobre nosotros y quién hubiera pensado cuando comenzó la temporada que el ejército de toon necesitaría un punto más para clasificarse para la Liga de Campeones! Únase a Billy y al co-comentarista Alex mientras le brindan la preparación completa del juego, incluidas las noticias del equipo, seguidas de comentarios jugada por jugada de los 90 minutos completos. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #LIVEWATCHALONG #THETOONREVIEW
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
What a result lads were in the Champions League well done & great show as always 👏
Thanks
As much as I love billy doing the commentary on his own, it's a great dynamic having the two of you. Would be great to see it again even if it's a rare occasion. Thanks for the entertainment boys.
we've had seven 0-0 draws this season, next season if we can turn 3 or 4 of them into wins we'll be challenging even higher, this is just the start of something amazing. It's my birthday tomorrow and this is by far the best present i could have had! what a night and what a team 🙂
What a grind of a game. Champion’s League Football! Hell yes!!
Nick pope 🙌🖤🤍
I think adding Alex to the commentary team is great 😁
We were never going to score we’re we,we can’t break a team down all if they defend deep
Best goalless draw of the season, Champions League here we go, up yours to all those pundits
LOVE!
Job done. Very nearly my worst fear for tonight coming true. Most one-sided game I think I've ever seen, and aged about 5 years with their shot at the end.
Still, point we needed. Point we got. Champions League here we come!
Also special mention to those twats on sky. All of them. Carragher and Neville, and especially that rat Hinchcliffe on commentary. Was like watching fking Leicester TV all night. Nice of Sky to quickly cover our top 4 qualification for all of 3 mins.