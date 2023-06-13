"¡CONSTRUYENDO UN PROYECTO!" 👀 Ray Parlor debate si Maddison debería elegir Newcastle o Tottenham 🔥

Ray Parlour, Ally McCoist y Laura Woods cuestionan dónde debería jugar James Maddison la próxima temporada si Leicester lo vende en la ventana de transferencia de verano. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
She go to Liverpool and become a legend
He’s obviously going to Newcastle, it’s not even a debate
Maddison walks into the Spurs starting 11 with certainty of starting. Is that true for Newcastle? Would he care about that?
Two joke club's
Madddison is coming to Newcastle.
Its official
Tottenham are dying out
Newcastle need Maddison just as much as Spurs do. Yes we have the likes of Willock, Murphy and Almiron but they don’t provide the sort of numbers that Maddison does, simply not on the same technical level.
tottenham on a long haul with an unknown everything , with the same chairman going round and round
I told thousand times that tottenham needs Kangin Lee. But, he signed with Paris saint-Germain F.C. Good luck with Tottenham.
Tottenham should have paid more attention on Kang-in Lee.
I think he would be good buy for Liverpool….
Maddison has said he hates Spurs , he'll go to Newcastle.
Nobody ever mentions Jacob Murphy when talking Newcastle he was keeping Almiron out the side in parts
“Eddie Howe is building something at Newcastle”
No, the Saudi’s are building something at Newcastle, Eddie Howe is just a key beneficiary that happens to be a solid PL manager anyway.
Spurs lack a soul. A bunch of foreign mercenaries who without Kane will,be lucky to reach top 10 next season. Maddison is not desperate or stupid that he needs to join that group
Don't join Newcastle big mistake.
I'm a Newcastle United fan and I'm going to say Ray Parlour give your head a shake and hang you head in shame by saying James Maddison would make a bigger impact at Tottenham than Newcastle what a lot of rubbish coming from you on Talksport. Newcastle have a big project right now and are in the Champions League this season but Tottenham are not in the Champions League Newcastle are so why would James Maddison want to go to Tottenham with no Champions League football and James Maddison said himself he want to play in the Champion League and Newcastle United have that right now. So my advice to you Ray Parlour think before you say.
no brainer it should obviously be Newcastle they are on the rise with an exciting project and ucl football but they cant go overboard on fees
Laura Woods is a very simple person, she fits to aftv or AJ.
Please get her out, she is not the level of talksport
He'll pick Newcastle because we're offering players plus cash. Also, we're a far more exciting project, Spurs are on the decline and if they lose Kane its over for them as a top 6 side
Joelinton's is an absolute monster in midfield.
You could give Spurs Bernardo Silva and they still wouldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat 😂
Maddison should sign for Spurs*.
*If he has ZERO ambition to win anything.
Spurs need at least TWO technically gifted creative midfielders. Currently we have none! Bentacur and possibly Bissouma /Sarr can be the all action midfielder but Hojbjerg and Skipp are just not good enough….. Hojbjerg kills us by playing backwards all the time… Sell these two and get in Maddison and Ward-Prouse asap!
Newcastle need to build up their strength in depth to cover key positions.
Adding champions league may prove difficult with FFP restricting their spending compared to other clubs in a similar position.
Fingers crossed….
“Newcastle have more players in that position” we’ve literally got 0 Attacking Mids at the club. Eddie loves his 433, so Maddison can feature on the right wing or an 8 but will also allow us to switch up to a 4231 which we can’t really do atm.
Bentancur is a fantastic midfield player and we really missed him during his absence. Bissouma and Hojbjerg are good players to compliment. But none of these 3 are the creative player we need. Lo Celso isn't that player either, so we desperately need someone like James Maddison to link that CM to attack.