"¡DEPENDE DE LA AMBICIÓN DE MADDISON!" 👀 ¡Danny Murphy sobre Newcastle siendo más atractivo que los Spurs!

Did Goldstein just say "You played most of your time down south, Liverpool, Blackburn, Crewe "???…. Melt
Spurs are on the slide…Newcastle are on the up…at this time Newcastle would be the better option
Tottenham should buy Rasmus Højlund as a coming replacement for kane and joachim Mæhle who can play left and right back. Both in Atalanta.
The best midfielder that spurs can sign at the moment is danny Murphy 😅if kane goes they might get defoe again 😂
Remember people said Leicester was better for him than arsenal 3 years ago 😂
Goldstein such a sore presenter. Was shocking on soccer AM and seems like he’s struggling on radio
If Maddison has ambition he goes to Newcastle
If Maddison doesn’t have ambition he goes to spurs
It’s not exactly rocket science
As a Spurs fan, I can only hope that the rumours about Maddison's wife wanting to live in London are true and hope that he's absolutely pussy whipped; because right now there's no logical reason to choose Spurs over Newcastle. That being said, I think Ange will get the club back in the top 4, just not this season.
All this Spurs bashing is boring… do some proper journalism…
I was ok with this chat until the man u mugg mentioned selling Kane and bringing in lukaku.Just shut up.
I don't know why pundits seem to think London is this amazing place everyone wants to go.
Most people, me included, don't really like London.
What a load of rubbish! Newcastle have had a great season but this is the first time thay have finished above Spurs in years! Spurs still have bigger pulling power than Newcastle
Newcastle was in a list of top 10 places to party in the world they were 8th the only place in the uk in the list
Who in there right mind goes to spurs
Spurs are 7th choice. Be honest what top player ever dreams of Spurs 😂😂😂
A lot of fans , I don't care about training facilities I just want them back to winning ways 😅😅😅 show me 1 fan and I'll take you seriously 😂😂😂
46 yrs old and have not been to London. Hopefully never will . Just ask the thousands of southerners walking around Northumberland every year why they come up here
Every time you hear anyone talk about Tottenham it’s “we have a great stadium, great training ground” 😂😂😂 it’s never “we can win trophies”
Spuds 😂 not even in Europe anymore. Not even a Newcastle fan but so chuffed they have kicked them into touch. Spuds have always thought they are better than they are. Everton and Villa just as big if not bigger.
All players have ambition, how much could go to a team that would win trophies
If he goes to Spurs instead of Newcastle he is crazy !
danny come on mate london newcastle whats this thing about london yes the capital what else newcastle beaches country side fans tyne bridge ask bruno jolington samba super stars they love it danny have a word with wor alan
“Back to winning ways”?! Pardon? Spurs haven’t won anything!!! What is this media dribble
Who cares, Maddison injury situation is off putting for such big money like 60m
😂😂😂 the training ground and stadium
Isn’t JM an Arsenal fan? Not surprised he doesn’t want to go to Spurs.
Go to stabby Londonistan if it floats your ego
why not stay at Leicester City and try and help them get back to the premier league ? after all it was his and his club mates 💩 performances that got the club into that position 🤔