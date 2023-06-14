Newcastle United CIERRE EN LOCO £ 50 MILLONES NICOLO BARELLA !!!!!!!



Grandes noticias cuando el Newcastle United se acerca a uno de los mejores centrocampistas del mundo, Nicolo Barella #newcastle #nufc #transfers

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

46 comentarios en “Newcastle United CIERRE EN LOCO £ 50 MILLONES NICOLO BARELLA !!!!!!!

  3. Giuseppe Bruscu

    Qui in Italia si dice che l'Inter non li vende ma magari alzando il prezzo… Secondo me per il Newcastle chiesa,che la Juve lascia andare, sarebbe l'ideale.

  6. Jonathan Waugh

    Would love this signing, but can’t see it happening unfortunately, 50 million just doesn’t seem enough for a player of his calibre.

  7. Johnathan Jones

    Rubbish team Newcastle united are they will never win trophies and they are never going to be one of the best clubs in the world and they won’t last long in the champions league

  12. IndieGoFigure

    Any idea who the primary source is for this? I can't trace this one to anywhere, seamed to suddenly break out everywhere @ 18:30 today.
    Seams to have been published simultaneously on the websites of Football Italia, The Telegraph and The Express, seams a little staged to me.

  28. V 4 Vendetta

    No, don't believe a word of it. He is probably leveraging a better contract. A lot of players will use us to do just that. I think everyone needs to calm it down, we are not in the market for the worlds best especially if we are to believe Howe and that the club can barely spend without ffp being breached.

  31. Alessandro Minetti

    Federico Chiesa would be a class signing for the club if it were possible, but I think Barella is legitimate. Really digging this move.

  32. *다람쥐*

    Barella is an absolute gem but he isnt a player in a position we need and I dont see many Italian footballers leaving Italy.

    I would be amazed with his signing but I dont believe its gonna happen.

  35. Artizan08

    Not knowing him that well, looked him up on FM, work rate 19, bravery 18, natural fitness 17, stamina 17, sounds perfect for us! Super exciting!

    If this was what Howe meant by 1 or 2 players (with Maddison too) he will have knocked it out of the park!

    Still need a left back and maybe a right winger though, then ideally another centre back, sort out the no.2 keeper if Dubravka wants to go, and an apprentice right back to learn from Trippier, but they can mostly wait.

    Little concerned though that Barella will need big wages which may upset our togetherness a bit, but we're going to have make that step up at some point.

Los comentarios están cerrados.