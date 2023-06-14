Newcastle United CIERRE EN LOCO £ 50 MILLONES NICOLO BARELLA !!!!!!!

Grandes noticias cuando el Newcastle United se acerca a uno de los mejores centrocampistas del mundo, Nicolo Barella #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Get chiesa in with him Bruno n berrella in middle wow wow n more wow
Please be true 👍 ❤!!!
Qui in Italia si dice che l'Inter non li vende ma magari alzando il prezzo… Secondo me per il Newcastle chiesa,che la Juve lascia andare, sarebbe l'ideale.
Well this tells me Maddisson probably is going to spurs as stated today
Calm down boys it isn’t done yet
Would love this signing, but can’t see it happening unfortunately, 50 million just doesn’t seem enough for a player of his calibre.
Rubbish team Newcastle united are they will never win trophies and they are never going to be one of the best clubs in the world and they won’t last long in the champions league
Hard not to get carried away with names like this floating around…
Fake news. No chance, especially for that cheap. Nobody believes english tabloids.
Would b a dream, him n Bruno
World Class signing if it goes through ⚫⚪
Any idea who the primary source is for this? I can't trace this one to anywhere, seamed to suddenly break out everywhere @ 18:30 today.
Seams to have been published simultaneously on the websites of Football Italia, The Telegraph and The Express, seams a little staged to me.
Watched a video earlier and his playing style looks like another Bruno
Unless Kane goes to Man Utd this will be the transfer of the season
Barella, Maddison and Nmecha altogether 100 million
What type of spaghetti are we coookkkiiinngggg 😍😍
Might not live in Newcastle anymore, but I recognise Chillingham Road station when I see it 😉
Wtf that would be a mint signature
Nufc probably just asked the price and automatically the deal is done, believe It when it happens.
Imagine Barella and Maddison in the same transfer window :O
Absolutely class player
We've got barella in the middleeeeeee
Dream dream signing Barella IS one of the best player in Serie A
Barrela is world class Adam just can’t wait to see him alongside Bruno I hope it’s true
Up the mags 💪🔥🔥🔥🔥
Can't be real???!!!
What a signing 😍
No, don't believe a word of it. He is probably leveraging a better contract. A lot of players will use us to do just that. I think everyone needs to calm it down, we are not in the market for the worlds best especially if we are to believe Howe and that the club can barely spend without ffp being breached.
Sadly I think the source is edwards so very probably absolute horse shit
Never heard of him 🤷♂️
Federico Chiesa would be a class signing for the club if it were possible, but I think Barella is legitimate. Really digging this move.
Barella is an absolute gem but he isnt a player in a position we need and I dont see many Italian footballers leaving Italy.
I would be amazed with his signing but I dont believe its gonna happen.
Rather we got Szoboszlai tbh
Reminds me of Emrie which is makes me worry a bit.
Not knowing him that well, looked him up on FM, work rate 19, bravery 18, natural fitness 17, stamina 17, sounds perfect for us! Super exciting!
If this was what Howe meant by 1 or 2 players (with Maddison too) he will have knocked it out of the park!
Still need a left back and maybe a right winger though, then ideally another centre back, sort out the no.2 keeper if Dubravka wants to go, and an apprentice right back to learn from Trippier, but they can mostly wait.
Little concerned though that Barella will need big wages which may upset our togetherness a bit, but we're going to have make that step up at some point.
25m left 😂
Someone's already updated the Wikipedia page hahaha
Just been on Sky Sports. Sounds like it's at the advanced stage.
Oh my god
It's the Telegraph, it's not happening.
I don’t like this deal. 😤
so they can spend 50 on barrella but not on maddison rather have maddison
are you planning on doing a video on the retained list release of players from newcastle adam?
Ooooo that would be brilliant..
An absolutely phenomenal signing it would be for us 👊
Sandro tonali next please ashworth