Por qué el club de fútbol más rico del mundo está en crisis

Olvídese de los regímenes de propiedad de Manchester City, PSG y Newcastle United en Abu Dhabi, Qatar y Arabia Saudita: ¿podría ser realmente que el West Bromwich Albion, que lucha por el campeonato, es el club más rico del fútbol mundial? Informes recientes sugieren que el mayor accionista individual de West Brom es la República Popular de China, la segunda economía más grande de la Tierra, pero los Baggies están actualmente sumidos en deudas y crisis, y han estado en una espiral descendente desde su adquisición en China en 2016. Entonces, en este documental, HITC Sevens profundiza en la compleja estructura de propiedad de West Brom, la misteriosa figura de Guochuan Lai y por qué el club enfrenta una seria lucha por su futuro.
Thank you for making this video, as a life long albion fan this is the worst time the club has had in my lifetime and yet there has been such limited coverage about the terrible state of affairs.
Albion fan from birth from an Albion supporting family going way back this club is in my blood and it’s heartbreaking and devastating our club could really disappear. Excellent video Alfie and we need more coverage as this could happen to any club without proper regulation the fit and proper person test is a joke and football is being used to allow corrupt individuals or groups to take advantage. Villa also was in this predicament before nswe took over and Pompey was also in this boat. One things you missed in the video was another loan taken out by Jeremy peace which we have no idea what it was for that yunyi promised to pay when they bought the club this is also outstanding. The action 4 Albion also wanted this investigated because it is alleged peace used this money to actually increase his shareholding to sell the club. Peace although he ran a tight ship his legacy is tainted with all this and this is after he promised he would only sell to those he knew would look after the best interests of the club in reality he took the overinflated price and ran.
Being a baggies fan. It kills me to see out club like this.
As a wolves fan, I should be laughing but I'd love to see albion in the Premier league competing with us and villa. Wolves seemed to have hit the jackpot as far as Chinese ownership is concerned. My albion fan mates are just fed up and I don't blame them. Hopefully it's sorted
It's criminal how these owners are sucking the life out of football clubs like parasites, but at least there's people like you Alfie, bring light to these scandalous proceedings.
As a baggies fan this helps us all understand more. Thank you Alfie. We can only hope 💙
As a west brom fan couldn't thank you more for making this video, about some time someone highlights the circus going on at albion
We had a Chinese owner at Southampton from August 2017 to January last year. Yeah.
It is all Chinese businessmen – all of them, because frankly, it's the same for all businessmen regardless of their nationality. They're not in it for sympathy, they couldn't care less about 100-year-old institutions or club supporters. Win and enrich yourself as much as possible, and whatever the cost is to others, that is an acceptable price for them to pay, and it's not your problem anyway; your task is to make money, and that's it.
Its actually wild how these stories from the Football League and non-league football get swept under the rug just because the clubs involved aren't in the Premier League when these things happen
As much as I hate Albion it would be a sad day for football to see them fold if it ever did come to it
People think getting rid of 50+1 in the Bundesliga will make it more competitive. Fact is that for every Chelsea there's 10 West Broms. The people who buy football clubs, are bad people.
I love the Bundesliga, it is football for the people, unlike what is happening in England
100% some shady stuff has happened at the Albion.
Give it a couple of years, West Bromwich Albion will be gone. 100% chance the club is done for.
