"¡Barella GIRARÁ cabezas!" 👀 ¡Andy Brassell dice que Barella sería un GRAN fichaje para Newcastle!



29 comentarios en ""¡Barella GIRARÁ cabezas!" 👀 ¡Andy Brassell dice que Barella sería un GRAN fichaje para Newcastle!

  9. Haaland💪🏻

    Any decent sports channel would have someone with some sort of football knowledge.
    Rory Jennings ffs 🤦‍♂️
    This kid is clueless

  10. uppy oldskool

    That time of the season where we will be linked with every player going… will take no notice until he has signed on the dotted line and in a Newcastle shirt ⚫️⚪️⚫️

  11. Doc Holiday

    Liverpool – mac allister 35 million
    Newcastle – barella 50 million
    Man utd – mount 70 million

    Different window same man utd 😂😂

  13. Jose perez

    Damn still can’t believe Dortmund and arsenal bottled it 😂😢 really tough being a fan of both of them lately

  14. Andrea La Gamba

    The story that Inter is desperate for money is a a fake story. Inter earn a lot of money this year and there’s no need to sell the best players. This is a made up story just becouse in football market you need to talk when there’s no football to watch.

  15. Jose perez

    At an arsenal fan I’m jealous I don’t understand this fascination with grabbing English players … we need a world class cm and barella is just that

  20. david hunt

    The Summer transfer window is always a lottery you really do not know who is going to end up where ! Deadline day is the most important day on the pre season calendar the rest is speculation and there will be surprises !!

  21. Chicken Dipper

    All I know is he’s definitely costing you guys more then 50 million try 80/100 million arguably one of the best Italian midfielders out there

  22. Artizan08

    Transfermarkt's Italy Area Manager is quoted as saying Inter don't need to sell due to their champion's league run. The other issue for them though is the San Siro and having to potentially fund a new stadium pretty soon.

  24. Bryn Gefferies

    We don't want Chelsea Reject Mount & West Ham StarBoy Rice cos they're overrated & overpriced & they're not Man Utd type so they aren't coming to our Club only Enzo Fernandez or Moisés Caicedo.

    If Frenkie DeJong doesn't want to come to our Club then bring the best Alternative & preferred choice Ryan Gravenberch & Nicola Barella would be excellent additions to our Club then we can seriously challenge for league & champions league Next season!

  26. New1888

    Why aren’t Liverpool in for him at that price? They desperately need to bolster that midfield, Seems so cheap when we’re hearing 100 plus for rice who isn’t half the player of barella

  29. Daniel Odutola

    Newcastle is signing barella and liverpool wants to sign thuram and Kone and worse still liveepool fans are excited about the prospective signing of the french curtis jones. Sad.

