"¡Barella GIRARÁ cabezas!" 👀 ¡Andy Brassell dice que Barella sería un GRAN fichaje para Newcastle!

Can’t see this happening and definitely not for £50mil
Inter have said no bids have been made lol
Rory Jennings the Chelsea munchkin.
He sounds like Danny Baker before he got cancelled ffs.
Within am hour Fabrizio Romano said it was bullshit
Barella is overrated ! Wake up people .
Thanks mr football expert brassel for coming on talksport and doing ya job 😳
Won’t believe anything till they are wearing the shirt and scarf above the head at St.James’Park
I actually thought he’d cost too much for LFC but if it’s ballpark 50mil surely we’ll be back in?
Any decent sports channel would have someone with some sort of football knowledge.
Rory Jennings ffs 🤦♂️
This kid is clueless
That time of the season where we will be linked with every player going… will take no notice until he has signed on the dotted line and in a Newcastle shirt ⚫️⚪️⚫️
Liverpool – mac allister 35 million
Newcastle – barella 50 million
Man utd – mount 70 million
Different window same man utd 😂😂
I hope Newcastle gets this deal done
Damn still can’t believe Dortmund and arsenal bottled it 😂😢 really tough being a fan of both of them lately
The story that Inter is desperate for money is a a fake story. Inter earn a lot of money this year and there’s no need to sell the best players. This is a made up story just becouse in football market you need to talk when there’s no football to watch.
At an arsenal fan I’m jealous I don’t understand this fascination with grabbing English players … we need a world class cm and barella is just that
Another European expert who’s 50/50 on the story
CHELSEAAAA WAKE UPPP we need to be ALL OVERRRRR THIS!
Dont know about Kim Min Jae? Really?
50m 🤣🤣🤣. Go get mason mount.
The Summer transfer window is always a lottery you really do not know who is going to end up where ! Deadline day is the most important day on the pre season calendar the rest is speculation and there will be surprises !!
All I know is he’s definitely costing you guys more then 50 million try 80/100 million arguably one of the best Italian midfielders out there
Transfermarkt's Italy Area Manager is quoted as saying Inter don't need to sell due to their champion's league run. The other issue for them though is the San Siro and having to potentially fund a new stadium pretty soon.
Barella would walk into any midfield in the pl bar Man City’s
We don't want Chelsea Reject Mount & West Ham StarBoy Rice cos they're overrated & overpriced & they're not Man Utd type so they aren't coming to our Club only Enzo Fernandez or Moisés Caicedo.
If Frenkie DeJong doesn't want to come to our Club then bring the best Alternative & preferred choice Ryan Gravenberch & Nicola Barella would be excellent additions to our Club then we can seriously challenge for league & champions league Next season!
Fabrizio Romano says its not lies
Why aren’t Liverpool in for him at that price? They desperately need to bolster that midfield, Seems so cheap when we’re hearing 100 plus for rice who isn’t half the player of barella
Love that Ade got a show. talkSPORT rarely put reasonable people as host.
NUFC the only premier league club to never have a home attendance under 30000.
Newcastle is signing barella and liverpool wants to sign thuram and Kone and worse still liveepool fans are excited about the prospective signing of the french curtis jones. Sad.