SELECCIONES DE LOS JUGADORES | 2022/23 | La plantilla del Newcastle United elige su gol de la temporada

Había muchos strikes para elegir, pero le preguntamos al equipo de #NUFC cuál era su objetivo de la temporada. La volea de Miguel Almirón contra el Fulham, el remate de Jacob Murphy tras la increíble racha de Alexander Isak y el tiro de larga distancia de Fabian Schär en casa ante el Nottingham Forest fueron las selecciones más populares. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
So many to choose from that has not been mentioned. The Isak lob on Fabiansky's mistake. The Isak impossible volley vs Forest. Maxi's stunning volley vs Wolves. Trips free kick vs City. And many many more. Unbelievable season really.
What a mental season. I liked Wilson’s against Man City, that was a neat finish, also Willo’s against Man U. Goals like miggy’s v Fulham are great, but there’s something special about a goal with loads of players involved in the buildup and it ends up as a tap in right on the line. You know then that you have thoroughly beaten your opponents. Man U were bamboozled.
3:04 Sven BOTMAN du du du du
Isak 🐐 Love ❤👍🤴
The fact ASM wasn’t in the video tells me he’s gone and that’s a sad time
Can't believe maxi goal against wolves or trippier free kick against city wasn't mentioned
Awfully boring this 😅
Had botman just woke up for this 😂
Message for Miguel Almiron. – Gracias amigo mío que el gol contra el Fulham fue magnífico. Su estilo de juego y habilidad natural, merecen ser vistos al más alto nivel. Liga de Campeones! Por favor, Miggy, quédate en el Newcastle United por el resto de tu carrera.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Did Bruno just drop a "Willockinho"? 😂
Isak 'hands on hips' goal will always be my favourite. The anticipation, the technique, the cool as fcuk.
Toon toon black and white army
Trips free kick vs Man City… Thought that might get a mention
Not saying it was but no one mentioned ASMs vs wolves 🤔
You have to love the way that joe willock still looks like an excited kid in every interview
Isak assist 🤢🤢🤢
Willockhinio-modric 😂 🖤🤍
Too many to mention!
Bruno calling Willock.. Willockinio ❤
How has miggy not learned English yet,
Bruno saying Willockinho 😂 obviously Miggy was going to get the most mentions
would say isak's assist against everton but thats more the assist than the goal so its gotta be jacob murphy vs spurs what a finish.
bruno "willockinho-modric" haha!!
best season ever! to many fantastic goals, it's hard to choose one