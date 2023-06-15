SELECCIONES DE LOS JUGADORES | 2022/23 | La plantilla del Newcastle United elige su gol de la temporada



Había muchos strikes para elegir, pero le preguntamos al equipo de #NUFC cuál era su objetivo de la temporada. La volea de Miguel Almirón contra el Fulham, el remate de Jacob Murphy tras la increíble racha de Alexander Isak y el tiro de larga distancia de Fabian Schär en casa ante el Nottingham Forest fueron las selecciones más populares. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

25 comentarios en “SELECCIONES DE LOS JUGADORES | 2022/23 | La plantilla del Newcastle United elige su gol de la temporada

    So many to choose from that has not been mentioned. The Isak lob on Fabiansky's mistake. The Isak impossible volley vs Forest. Maxi's stunning volley vs Wolves. Trips free kick vs City. And many many more. Unbelievable season really.

    What a mental season. I liked Wilson’s against Man City, that was a neat finish, also Willo’s against Man U. Goals like miggy’s v Fulham are great, but there’s something special about a goal with loads of players involved in the buildup and it ends up as a tap in right on the line. You know then that you have thoroughly beaten your opponents. Man U were bamboozled.

    Message for Miguel Almiron. – Gracias amigo mío que el gol contra el Fulham fue magnífico. Su estilo de juego y habilidad natural, merecen ser vistos al más alto nivel. Liga de Campeones! Por favor, Miggy, quédate en el Newcastle United por el resto de tu carrera.

    would say isak's assist against everton but thats more the assist than the goal so its gotta be jacob murphy vs spurs what a finish.

