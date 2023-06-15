TODO LO QUE NECESITAS SABER sobre Nicolo Barella al Newcastle United!!!!!

Nicolo Barella a Newcastle United es un gran problema, pero ¿cuál es la verdad detrás de la filtración de su transferencia? #newcastle #nufc a #transfers
It's ganna be a canny summer with some great surprises on the way. It's great to be a Geordie. ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Barella, told you it was just an interest, nothing more.
Lets wait and see….I guess anyone linked with The toon now is gonna be priced higher. Glad we are not just pissing money up the wall thought, don't want to end up with prim donnas
Seems like a lot of waffle, haven't even been in touch with Inter yet!
Italians dnt do well in the premier league
Ffp automatically spreads the fee over a players contract. For instance 75 mill is 15 mill per year as theoretically the players value decrease as his remaining contract reduces annually by 15 mill. This season there is a new maximum of 5 years meaning if a player is given a 6 year contract the final year will be excluded for Ffp purposes. Depending on salaries I reckon we've got about 120 mill to play with based on new 4/5 year contracts + benefiting thereafter from any outgoing transfers and improved commercial revenue. If a player who cost 40 mill is on a 4 year deal and you sell him after 2 years for 50 mill for Ffp purposes you gain 30 mill
Finally Ffp is as complicated as it is corrupt. It's anti-competitive and illegal in any other line of business.
Barrella is absolutely pure class, would love it if we signed him.
Beralla is great nd top 60 to 70 is fair I dnt no if we will pay but we paid 60 odd for isak nd yes it's fair isak is the bès knees
50 mil won't get you any near barella who has a very bright future at inter and is very happy there
You hit the nail on the head. The most important thing about the Barella story is we are looking at WORLD CLASS players, not fk ing Scott McTominay. And Manure are laughing if they think they can flog their flops to us for £40m+.
If we can get a couple of quality players like Barella and then a couple of quality EPL players like Maddison and Tierney, it will be a 10/10 window for me.
We are the Geordies 💪🔥
we have such difficult first few matches
Think it has legs, the price isn't crazy according to Transfermarkt (updated today to 75m euros), Newcastle bidding 58m euros to start isn't crazy. Like you said we're not that far off, and we'll use amortisation to get around FFP like Chelsea have been doing (but not in such a stupid way!).
Other clubs that would be competitors aren't likely to go after him as their no.1 target. Real Madrid already have 3 world class young midfielders, so not sure he'd want to go as a no.2., Barca have no money, neither do the Italian clubs. Bayern aren't really looking for a midfielder. PSG are a mess. Chelsea have too many players and no European football or strikers. Arsenal and Man U have other targets, he's too similar a player to Macallister I think for Liverpool to go for. City are definitely a worry though if Gundogan goes (very possible). I don't think Tottenham are a serious threat this year, apart from Maddison because he wouldn't need to move.
Champions Lg play good lockeroom…. Inter needs cash leik so many top teams. Chelsea has to sort out and sell before they can buy like Spurs no Champions lg no euro nights. We have cash and Ashworth alot
i trust in Fabrizio Romano I don't think it's happening, well at least not yet and not for 50 million
look at this shiny over here, what are we not seeing over there
Inter are in serious debt and must ease their wage bill, Barella, Onana and Martinez are their biggest assets to sell. They need to replace Lukaku and Dzeko is leaving a free… could happen
I am sure Craig Hope understands amortization and realizes at £75 Million outlay on players would/could be able fund salary/purchase etc up to £375 Million, 75 x 5 = £375. Craig is taking one for the team, in this case the toon.
No chance we get barella not for 50 mill anyway
I don't think this will happen 🤔
50 mil is a bit odd of a price 70-80 mil they might consider but again never say never it might happen
This is just a side show to show Leicester that if they do not accept our Maddison offer, we have other options available.
Craig hope should not be reliable I don’t believe his suggestion on the transfer budget and his article about us closing in on this deal
if we get him with bruno and j7 dam that midfield be class
It’s not gunna happen.
Won't happen it be at least £130 million
