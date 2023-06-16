¡Los fanáticos del Newcastle United NO ESTÁN CONTENTOS CON LAS ENTRADAS DE LA LIGA DE CAMPEONES DE £ 165!

Noticias de transferencia de Newcastle United + indignación de los fanáticos con el precio de las entradas de la Liga de Campeones #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Thanks Adam! You explained it all so well! I’ve had a brain trauma which means; I need things, explained, CLEARLY! And you do that perfectly! I listen/ watch your videos with enjoyment!! Cheers canny lad!! X 🖤🤍🖤⚽️🫶🏾👍🏽👍🏽
This is just click bait £55 for a single ticket is absolutely fair. Stop echoing the mooners. It's fine, get over yourself.
thats an extra 2mil per game just from ticket sales
I'd pay £55 but I'm in a position to do so. Moot point talking about the income from ticket sales going back into signings: what is a more reasonable price, £40? If so, that's £15 less than the pricey 55. 15 x 52000 is £780 000 extra funds put back into the club which is marginal.
I’m a Toon fan, my family were all born up there but I live near Peterborough and their tickets are about £30 and in league 1 so whenever I get Newcastle tickets I think they’re a bargain and even £55 for champions league games compared to £25 less for league 1 is a no brainier.
If you want the best you have to pay infortunately
People wanna see players like barella but don't wanna put towards it when its crunch time lol 😂 😒 🤣
They were about £45 a match the last time we played in the Champions League. Not a massive price difference.
To say we are regarded the best fans in UK…we sure got some moangy ones
I remember when I paid £50 for the Chelsea game a few years ago, so would happily pay £55 a game for the Champions League
What did Newcastle fans expect? We wanted Champions League football but wanted Championship prices? C'MON NOW!
I don’t get it other teams are charging way more for a ticket to see them in champions league 55 is a bargain compared to most others
Some of our fans probably have not a season ticket but yet have season tickets to moan . Shut up , shit or get off the pan ! Buy the ticket , because there will be plenty who will ! Jeez the biggest problem at the club is moaning fans . How long till there on Amanda or Eddie back ? The club has to run as a business & the same fans and more will yap if the club lowers its ambition al a Mike Ashley .
If it’s for the good of the club I will still buy, cheers for the info AP🖤🤍
I don’t understand why people are angry it’s not a bad price for champions league games
When I do the maths its around 30% more than what i will pay for my season ticket on 3 matches. Canny harsh when you look at it like that. Will I pay it? 100% I'd like to see the club do something around loyalty mind. In the current setup it's nigh on impossible to get loyalty points. Years of season tickets and zero loyalty reward. Every cup game attended for years. Zero loyalty points. Every friendly attended for years. Zero loyalty. My sons also 13 years old this year and it's a closed shop. i'd love to see some thought put into loyalty.
Supply and demand. There is going to be so many people wanting these tickets I think £55 is fine
We paid £129 for 3 match CL tickets 20 years ago, so not a bad price imo
I’m not complaining……let’s go!
Seems more than reasonable to me
hi adam mate
Cheers Adam, i live down in London and work weekends so i only manage to get up 5-10 times a season. getting harder and harder to get tickets dreading trying to get some this season lol. always watching bruva
If they’re not happy with the price don’t go I’m sure someone else will be happy to pay the prices, you alway get Melts who want everything free
NUFC tickets as a whole are some of the most competitive in the league. If you have committed to the club over the (bad) years via direct debt scheme you still benefit from discount. Also cup tickets is fine I went to all anyway so no issues. Only issue is getting tickets for kids in earlier rounds which needs to thought about.
If you want to compete with the elites it's going to cost more that's it
Honestly don’t see the problem at all, we will be playing against the best of the best world class stars and people moaning about prices for European games, people need to get a grip. £165 for three games is not much at all not sure what people where expecting
R u going Burnley
I paid 430 Burnley fan
When I first seen £55 I was surprised, but at the end of the day it’s cheaper for ST holders, which is fair and we will use the money to help the develop the club.
We can’t have it both ways. Fans have to do their part too. 11 pints of beer is about 55quid. Go dry for a month, job done.
Ooo that is a lot. But it's ucl. Expected but shocking at same time.
£55..isn't to bad, if the games against Barcelona or ac Milan or even Bayern Munich….I'd pay a lot more than £55 to represent our Newcastle..
Agree with you Adam enjoy the ride
£55 a ticket for a Champions League match doesn't sound bad to me . . . I'll have anyone's tickets, if it's too much for them.
The price u pay for top tier football if yous want to pay for second tier football that’s your choice me thinks all champions league games will be sell outs
I think i payed around £70 to watch newcastle get smashed a villa park last season so £55 seems like a bargain for a champions league match.
Calm down boys
I hope the people complaining about this, the t shirt name etc don’t buy the tickets. More for everyone else😊