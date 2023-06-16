Newcastle en conversaciones para fichar a Nicolo Barella del Inter de Milán

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Newcastle está en conversaciones con el Inter de Milán sobre un movimiento de £ 50 millones para el mediocampista Nicolo Barella y el club tiene la esperanza de sellar el trato. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle ► Para conocer las últimas noticias de fichajes: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
50M is a fart in the ocean
I never believe anything until i see them holding a toon shirt at St James park 😂
He’s basically a big upgrade on Longstaff
World class
50 mill for Barella yanno but rice is priced at over 100 🤣 you English ain’t half a special bunch of people, he ain’t going nowhere, especially not to Newcastle 💀
So it begins… the final years before Newcastle’s new funding goes from being exciting to ruining the league like City’s did.
Expensive overall but my ideal window for Newcastle would be Barella, Maddison, Kim Min Jae and Tiereny, ideal if we get all 4
The amount of delusion in these comments. #1 Barella ain’t leaving inter #2 if it’s even remotely a possibility Inter will not accept anything under a 110 m #3 keep dreamin
barella is a really good player however he was probably the worst player on the pitch in the champions league final
Unlikely
Newcastle are good but Inter are UCL finalists
There’s more to come
Pls pls pls pls
If the money can't buy frattesi and milinkovic-savic,inter won't accept.
50mil seems cheap for him
it’s already been confirmed that inter haven’t received formal approach or a bid for him and he’s currently considered non transferable by the board while also wanting to stay in milan himself. good thing to add is that the inter board have confirmed that the current fee of around 50m being thrown around is considered a literal joke
Teams are signing while Man U is sitting 🪑 still waiting for the players to fall from the sky
Sell him to Man Utd
A joker buys enzo fernandez at 123 mill and barella appears on market at 50mill😮
How is Liverpool not jumping on this that’s ridiculously cheap for that calibre of player
Newcastle pricing has been rather consistent. Nothing too high really. They’re not going for prem proven talent. This is way more closer to Brighton type transfers. Not in type of player. However the way their scouting for their team. They are using leagues other teams don’t normally use like Bundesliga and series A. Where others just seem to farm off France and the prem.
Barellla and Bruno in the middle of the park. Toon will be a force next season.
GLAZERS OUT GLAZERS OUT GLAZERS OUT
Sad Premier League is raiding best players of Seria A. This must stop.
Joelinton Bruno and barella would be such an overpowered trio at the midfield
Come on son get ya self to the toon, give us 5/6 years of quality and our owners will fix you up a lovely package in Saudi for your last couple years 😂💪
This guy has been balling out for years you can tell some people are premtards not noticing how good this guy is
If Rice is worth for 100m, Barella is worth for 200m
Yeah great business and surely Newcastle are doing the good business
Easily a world superstar he's unreal. If we pull this signing off it would be incredible. Bring in bastoni as well for 40 mill