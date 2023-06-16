Newcastle en conversaciones para fichar a Nicolo Barella del Inter de Milán



► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Newcastle está en conversaciones con el Inter de Milán sobre un movimiento de £ 50 millones para el mediocampista Nicolo Barella y el club tiene la esperanza de sellar el trato. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle ► Para conocer las últimas noticias de fichajes: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

28 comentarios en “Newcastle en conversaciones para fichar a Nicolo Barella del Inter de Milán

  5. Alfonso Sancarlo ®

    50 mill for Barella yanno but rice is priced at over 100 🤣 you English ain’t half a special bunch of people, he ain’t going nowhere, especially not to Newcastle 💀

  6. Matt Van Emden

    So it begins… the final years before Newcastle’s new funding goes from being exciting to ruining the league like City’s did.

  7. Rowan Melville

    Expensive overall but my ideal window for Newcastle would be Barella, Maddison, Kim Min Jae and Tiereny, ideal if we get all 4

  8. BopTheWop

    The amount of delusion in these comments. #1 Barella ain’t leaving inter #2 if it’s even remotely a possibility Inter will not accept anything under a 110 m #3 keep dreamin

  9. anthony cowan

    barella is a really good player however he was probably the worst player on the pitch in the champions league final

  14. roam1ng

    it’s already been confirmed that inter haven’t received formal approach or a bid for him and he’s currently considered non transferable by the board while also wanting to stay in milan himself. good thing to add is that the inter board have confirmed that the current fee of around 50m being thrown around is considered a literal joke

  19. Masked Kitsune

    Newcastle pricing has been rather consistent. Nothing too high really. They’re not going for prem proven talent. This is way more closer to Brighton type transfers. Not in type of player. However the way their scouting for their team. They are using leagues other teams don’t normally use like Bundesliga and series A. Where others just seem to farm off France and the prem.

  24. Geordie

    Come on son get ya self to the toon, give us 5/6 years of quality and our owners will fix you up a lovely package in Saudi for your last couple years 😂💪

  25. Milo Adhami

    This guy has been balling out for years you can tell some people are premtards not noticing how good this guy is

  28. Kiliyn Pattison

    Easily a world superstar he's unreal. If we pull this signing off it would be incredible. Bring in bastoni as well for 40 mill

Los comentarios están cerrados.