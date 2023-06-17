¡Por qué Newcastle NO PUEDE gastar dinero!

@RoryJenningsFootball y @AdamMcKola investigan las restricciones financieras de Newcastle en la ventana de fichajes de este verano, a pesar de estar vinculados con jugadores como James Maddison. Escuche el PODCAST COMPLETO aquí: Únase al Club Linktree – TikTok – Twitter – Instagram – Siga a los muchachos en las redes sociales 📱 Adam McKola YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – TikTok – Rory Jennings YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – TikTok – Buvey YouTube: Twitter – Instagram – Tik Tok –
Al-Hilal have agreed personal terms with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, over a potential move from Chelsea
Newcastle have added Chelsea's Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, to their list of summer transfer targets
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Newcastle are about to expand St James by 25 thousand, that will give them huge funds going forward, the team be a title challenging squad soon enough , not to mention they have Ashworth and he is pure class at finding cheap young talent.
Buvey you need to get away from them 2 snakes. Dont get me wrong your also a snake.
That player is Sergio Ramos. Mr Champions league. Has it tatted on him. Free agent too, that would be a great signing for the Geordies.
Remember man united are on knees for oil money they super corroded
I don’t see how FFP can be classified as ‘fair’ when it provides such a level of protection to the the wealthiest clubs.
Why should owners not be allowed to invest in a team at the same level as others?
I think Newcastle are more confident of the future than desperate. So patience is OK. Also I think it’s commendable and an extra achievement, clean slate to run a club properly and fairly, to show how it’s done.
Like king power, qatar, emirates… i wonder if man united take over by qatar then sponsorship deal by qatar airways will be shady or a 180 on all views like we all presume….the brown money conversion will all of a sudden disappear.
You don’t think that this is a tactic to not be overpriced for players…come on lads think on
The player Rory is trying to think of is Laporte. Rumours City will entertain offers. That spine of Pope, Laporte, Maddison, Wilson/Isak is a decent foundation, with players like Trippier too. Reiss Nelson on a free isn't a bad squad player. Maybe Ward-Prowse, think the main reason to bring him in is negated by what Trips can do. Think Maguire would be a good player for them now, but if they have ambition to grow then, no. He's top 6-8 not top 3. Same with McTominey.
Gundogan would be great tbh
Only people who know that Newcastle can't spunk money are in fact Newcastle and fans of the club…mugs like these guys just do it for views. Jennings is an utter moron
This from a chelsea and united fan 😂😂 oww my days
Just do what City does and violate it over 100 times to build a super team.
Feels for Newcastle. FFP is the worst thing to happen to football. Newcastle are historically and in terms of fanbase one of the biggest clubs in the premier league yet are reduced to a transfer budget smaller than Nottingham. Especially when you consider they spent NOTHING under Mike Ashley. Ofc the fans from the big clubs think its a "good thing" that newcastle have to "build slowly". Theyve made it to the top 4 and are in the CL. And yet somehow they only have 75 mil to spend? How does that make any sense? They need to spend big this summer to improve the squads because now they have to fight on all fronts. But ofc these idiots want them to "build slowly". Honestly hope the PIF do a madness and splash out of sympathy for the newcastle fans and how badly they have been screwed and still are getting screwed. Coming from an Assna fan.
Just because of Adam, United deserves more players like weghorse 😏
Newcastle was a zombie club going nowhere with Mike Ashley and he didn't grow revenues. But new owners have. I think the £75 million budget is a falseflag i.e. fake narrative Newcastle want people to believe so other teams don't think they are flush with cash so they can get best deals. Newcastle already have new sponsors, money from Amazon doc, more money finishing in for higher league position and will get champions league match day and TV money. Newcastle are 9th most successful club in England in terms of major trophies and Sunderland are 13th. If you're gonna say Sunderland were bigger than Newcastle prior to 1992 you need to back in up with legitimate stats and facts. And the fact just becase a team were big in past doesn't mean they are now. Newcastle are FAR bigger than Sunderland. Look at the history of the Deloitte football money league for just one example of how.
They're looking for a player that has won the UCL and mentioned Thiago Silva. Why not bring Sergio Ramos to Newcastle. He could be huge in certain games where you need that experience
I like the podcast but fuckin hell they hate us, just because we’ll be better and win more trophies in the next 5-10 years🤣
🐍🐍🐍
Ffp just do what Manchester City do and fiddle the books
Newcastles history is better pre 1992 won more trophies than Sunderland, Rory makes this point but never with an opinion
I mean they have a point, Man City got away with ffp, Everton probably will so why not just spend
I hate ffp, it’s such bullshit.
PIF companies sponsoring us
Oh like Sport Direct…… never heard you have any problem with that, but when we get a 25 million shirt sponsorship compared to Ethiad 70 million shirt sponsorship of city and you grab your pearls 🤡
Why can’t these 2 just be honest and say “I don’t know what I’m talking about”
ffp helps the rich only and make the poor poorer
Its fun to see a man utd fan and chelsea guy constantly moan about man city. As bitter as gourd
Wait these two said that Newcastle don’t have any champions league players, then proceeds to say James Madison is the player they need… a player that underachieved is never consistent… English tax is real
How can Sunderland be bigger than Newcastle when Newcastle have more domestic trophies than Sunderland? This is the logic Rory goes by often so surely the same should apply on this occasion?
3:12 – The spotlight is on Newcastle unlike any other club. Firstly, because of the recency of if and secondly because of the ethics of Saudi
5:15 – "Don't let them (Newcastle fans) running around with their tops off scare you!" … Yeah, those flabby Geordie man-boobs are hella frightening. 😨 🤣
My god these two are a hard watch. Their knowledge is laughable
Firminho
Newcastle fan here. My dream signing this summer is Bernardo silva but know it won’t happen. I really don’t want Maddison he’s overrated asf would rather have mount or berrela
KickOff📈📈📈📈
When’s buvey back these 2 are gimps
They are only saying this about Newcastle because they slyed TG. Simple as.
The Saudi Authorities are infamous for losing patiences and then losing interest
I think it’s hilarious that people defebd the ffp. It’s literally designed to help old first clubs. It’s literally designed for clubs that aren’t big to not come up. I don’t get how you all aren’t against it. You’re literally cheering for the big corporations vs the mom and pop clubs