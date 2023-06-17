Under The Skin: Explorando el ADN del Newcastle United

Una característica de la Premier League, centrada en el Newcastle United, refleja la historia de los Magpies, la base de fanáticos apasionados y todo lo que hace que el club sea lo que es, con información de Alan Shearer, Eddie Howe y los seguidores del Toon Army. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Can’t wait until that day comes that we win something your going to see celebrations you’ve never seen before !
Struggle to write into words just how special it will be when our city lifts a major trophy again !
first time the club have directly addressed how shite the Ashley era was since the takeover.
So proud supporting this amazing club.
50 years old had and having a good life the only thing missing and I need is to see the toon loft a trophy..!!! Wanted to see and experience it with my dad but lost him before Christmas but know he is looking down ..!!! Howay lads anything will do we all need it more then ANYTHING..!!!!
Proud to be a Geordie proud to be black and white 🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Been supporting #NUFC through thick & thin since 1994 all the way from #Malaysia even though I'm not from the city but I bleed black & white. One day I'll visit Newcastle Upon Tyne for matches & trophy parade #ToonArmy
🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Superb! Sums up the Geordies so well. Love having Burn and shearer on there too. SBR would love this current feeling around the city and the team
Not from the area, born down South, but my grandfather was from South Shield before moving to Scotland and worked in the shipyard in the clyde back in the day, I know he was into his football, and since a teen there has only been one club, only ever will be one club. Best fans in the world for a number of reasons, I remember Keegan and the entertainers and the dark days of pasty man are fading it is a joy and for my mental health a huge bonus to look forward to every game knowing the club is now delivering the quality the fans have.
My beloved Newcastle are looking good, just stick with it!! Imagine replacing Bobby Robson with Graeme Souness, what were they thinking? Or replacing Kevin Keegan with Kenny Daglish, what were they thinking?
From the states and ive been following since 05. Love the passion of this club and cant wait to experience first hand one day!
Much respect !I am liverpool fan but i always admire Newcastle since the Goal movie when one actor from my country was the coach 🙂 You had a great season.
starting with bobby man, give me goosebumps!
Until someone experiences 50,000 people chanting “Toon Toon!” They haven’t lived.
I am Newcastle fan of korea 🇰🇷. Thank you for winning!
Excellent video. Can't wait for the next match!
I can’t imagine the day we win a trophy, will be unimaginable,the place will be jumping .Roll on the new season,Mon the Tooon 🏁🏴
HOWAY THE LADS & LASSES! 🖤🤍 TOON TOON Black & White Army!
No history – just blood money.
DNA of Newcastle United FFS. Always thought too much of themselves. Now with their blood money they think they are world beaters. Have you ever seen a Geordie lift a cup?
😢
Amazing video guys, the social media team is doing great work here.
Only just amplifies my love for this club. More people need to see this
WAIT, WHOTF SAVED THIS HISTORY RICH FOOTBALL CITY TO THE NORTH A KINGDOM UNITED IN NATIONS, IN CITY AND CLUB, CITY, AND COUNTRY, SHAMEFUL TO ERASE SAUDI ARABIA = CONSORTIUM, SHAMEFUL TO UNNAME THE RELETION BOUND FAILURES OF PRE-KINGDOM OWNERS AND THE TRILLION DOLLAR OWNERS WHO SAVED A BEAUTIFUL CLUB, CITY, AND COUNTRY, NCUFC ARE ASHAMED TO NAME THERE SAVIORS FROM THE KINGDOM SOUTH, ITS SO WRONG ITS SHAMEFUL I EFFEIN SAID IT JORDY
No other manager that came in would of done this. Eddie Howe what a man he knows and makes sure every player coming in knows what they are playing for. Love how we now have money so we get to see projects like this showcasing what football actually is. Yes we have tons of money now but newcastle is a proper club down to the core.
I am from India, first saw Newcastle in 2004-05, and fell in love. Been a Geordie by heart since, and will forever be! Went to the city before the pandemic, and now with Champions League and Europe, plan to go back and watch a game under the lights at the Cathedral and scream "Toon Toon B&W Army" <3 It's our time, it's been too god damn long. Let's show Europe the Geordie power!
I got goosebumps watching that! It’s got me even more excited for the season ahead now! HWTL! 🖤🤍
Makes the hairs on ya neck stand up & swells the chest with unbridled pride.
To have that feeling of dignity and integrity back after the Sheppard demise & the horrors of the Ashley years can not be described in words.
It gets you, it truly gets you! 😳🫶🥲