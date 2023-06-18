Sadio Mane ha hablado con los medios sobre el increíble momento de Newcastle United + Joelinton #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Donation link for Arthur – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/arthurs-big-fight?utm_term=vR823zav5
Adam the Toon have Walked Away from the Maddison Deal as Leicster are wanting to much
Matt targett was injured then didn't get a chance little bit harsh to say "he hasnt really done anything" last season. He never had a chance too, bit hard to do anything when your not on the pitch is it not?
Why would you want a players his age also he has a bad attitude that’s why klopp got rid of him. He would cause problem we don’t need
PIF could pay for Arthur's trip as they have over £350 billion? Would be great for little Arthur and great public relations for the PIF
Mane ain't coming, so far we have been linked with everyone , barns and maddison , that's more realistic, and that's only cos there hands are tied , 50m bid for barella was a laugh 😂, that's like wenger given a pound to trigger suarez release clause , if clubs are really interest the can get barella ,85 mil , inter have said we will talk at That !
This is unreal ,I have to pinch myself…So exciting X
great content adam keep up theres class videos
good work mate
I'd take mane on loan for a season for champions League experience
I can’t believe this
Salaries put everything In perspective… mane is on 300k plus
Just not going to happen. Really like him, great guy. Always building hospitals and villages in his home town
He b great addition
Up the cherries
FIRST….MILLWALL,South East London:)
Love the videos man keep up the good work mate 🎉🎉🎉