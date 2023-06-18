16 comentarios en “Sadio Mane ROMPE SU SILENCIO SOBRE LAS NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!

  3. Rick Nick

    Matt targett was injured then didn't get a chance little bit harsh to say "he hasnt really done anything" last season. He never had a chance too, bit hard to do anything when your not on the pitch is it not?

  4. Dave p

    Why would you want a players his age also he has a bad attitude that’s why klopp got rid of him. He would cause problem we don’t need

  5. Rick Nick

    PIF could pay for Arthur's trip as they have over £350 billion? Would be great for little Arthur and great public relations for the PIF

  6. superted

    Mane ain't coming, so far we have been linked with everyone , barns and maddison , that's more realistic, and that's only cos there hands are tied , 50m bid for barella was a laugh 😂, that's like wenger given a pound to trigger suarez release clause , if clubs are really interest the can get barella ,85 mil , inter have said we will talk at That !

  12. Leighton Waugh

    Salaries put everything In perspective… mane is on 300k plus

    Just not going to happen. Really like him, great guy. Always building hospitals and villages in his home town

Los comentarios están cerrados.