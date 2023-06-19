¡Alex Crook respalda a Aston Villa para terminar POR ENCIMA de Newcastle la próxima temporada! 🤯⬆️

¿Quién terminará más alto la próxima temporada? ¿Aston Villa o Newcastle United? ¡Alex Crook y Darren Ambrose de talkSPORT dan su opinión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #newcastleunited #avfc #astonvillafc #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Crook is an absolute clown
They will finish above Utd next year
I will bet you Alex to that we will finish above villa
There’s no way Newcastle will have a better season than this one that just finished without investing in great players to come in their first 11, left back,wing, and another great midfielder
Bitter man u fan
🤣🤣🤣 coming from the guy who said we wouldn't finish in the top 8 last season 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Doing a top 4 prediction for next season when the previous season has barely finished is ridiculous
Arsenal, Newcastle and Man United will all drop massivle due to Champions League. That happened before and will happen again. One single disturbing thing in any of those trams and they will be fighting for 8 position in the Prem. Top4 coming season Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham with ease. Villa 5th. Next season will show the massive drops in overachieving Fulham, Brentford, Bournemounth and the top 4 will gather record points.
Surely they should break down how much Newcastle can spend under FFP? Lazy journalism.
Crook is a clown!
Villa will push on for sure. Making prediction like positions this early is a bit premature …. Fair play to Villa though. They steam rolled us at Villa park end of last season. Probably the only game where we deserved nothing from the game. Emery a good manager and the players are playing for him
😂😂😂😂😂😂 ⚫⚪
This won’t happen ! It’s that simple
As a Newcastle fan I don't think it's a wild shout to say Villa might finish above us next year. Emery is a great manager. However I feel as things stand our squad is just a bit better and we should finish higher. I can see both disrupting the top 6 again though
Newcastle should sign Kane. Simple. They got the money too they got the ambition champions league football and more likely to win a trophy before spurs no brainer.
Akex crook doesnt have a clue hahahaha
I think so too😊
This man who cried his eyes out has a problem with Newcastle…….
Aston Villa are a massive club and they're on the up
Ball knowledge in the mud
We play each ither in the pre-seqson as well over in the US
Both wll finish above Man Utd
As a gooner, Villa is a massive club, 5th biggest club in this country, hope they have a good season
Both teams have similar level of quality in their teams but Villa have strengthened already with a couple of decent players. I can see Villa ahead of Newcastle if they struggle to juggle Champions League and the league together
Alex Crook is poor reporter, why not try to replace him with someone else?
I here this every year at the same time, "I think the next season is going to be better, more competitive and more difficult"
Blokes a helmet, every time we’re brought up his mood turns miserable af
Chelsea? hahahahahahahahaha
C'mon you Villa XxxX
He can you predict where teams will finish next season before any transfers have been done…. Pure blue sky predictions !
Villa above Newcastle? lmao give me a break, maybe above Liverpool yeah. but that just means a mid table finish.
Well Jim White is on a roll, just ask Simon Jordan
I think anything between 2-7 is up for grabs by 6-7 teams
Crookie really is worried about Newcastle
I keep hearing the "experts" talk about how Newcastle has over achieved and done it too quickly.
We won't do as well next season, won't finish top 4, Liverpool and Chelsea will come back and do better than us us, so on and so on.
However, since these same "experts" have never got any prediction aside from "City's gonna win the league" right, then I'm kinda glad they're backing us to drop off, probably means we'll finish second next season.
According to crook nufc r not going to strengthen some of his bitter jealous comments make him look as thick as homemade soup
I know the title mentions Alex but I just had to check. I'm shocked not to find Rory!
Newcastle squad v Aston Villa squad. Is it really similar in quality?
Villa fan.
Highly doubtful we finish above newcastle.
The champions league will effect them. But depends how kind the group stage is to them.
One advantage to villa is our manager, who has perpetually played in europe for the last 15 years. So he can plan and prepare as he knows whats ahead.he knows whats needed in squad depth, and tailoring training sessions so we not got 6 first teamers in physio by january.
No
That’s a stupid outtake
Won't get in the top 4 now they won't stay ahead of clubs playing Thursday Sundays .
😂😂😂😂
Some people just cannot see the Laura woods from the trees
Newcastle did phenomenal this season I'd love to see both clubs challenge each other and push out the other top 6's!
Alex has always HATED NUFC and its funny.
No way villa will finish above Newcastle
He’s a very bitter pundit. Newcastle will go above and beyond his beloved Man Utd and resign them to 3rd, 4th or 5th for the next 10 years.