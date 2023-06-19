"¡BRUTAL!" 😬 Simon Jordan y Martin Keown reaccionan al AFC Bournemouth despidiendo a Gary O’Neil 🔥

El AFC Bournemouth ha despedido al técnico Gary O’Neil. ¡Jim White, Simon Jordan y Martin Keown de talkSPORT dan su opinión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #GaryO’Neil #afcbournemouth #bournemouth #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
That was harsh on Marsh. He might very well be the man. I said. Marsh was behaving like he put the air in football after a few wins. People told me he was confident. I said he was awfully arrogant.
O'Neil may have said, i dont want that guy.
100 percent ridiculous
Wtf??
Why? I prefer his management style to Dyche's anyday. We at EFC would be proud to have such an up and coming young manager.
What the hell has gone on here?
People need to chill out gary o neil will get a great opportunity post Bournemouth and the club is entitled to go in a new direction if they see fit
I hope they get relegated next season
If Lampard joins them then they're definitely down next season..
What is going on in this league? Another American knobhead
daft buggers.
For keeping Bournmouth up Gary deserved manager of the season, yeah not Pep.
Harsh? Fk me i think most football fans think its stupid? I think he did a sterling job there.Given the position they where in when he took over.Crazy !
Gary O'Neil is a great manager and Bournemouth have made a big mistake and will probably be relegated next season.
Not at lot different to Palace and Viera/Hodgson. Also see Sheffield Wednesday at it as well
Big Sam just got the call…
Don’t be surprised, look at our American owner clueless Todd. Sacked Tuchel just like that, the man who guided us through so much tumultuous times and got sacked. They think they are playing football manager.
This is just nuts,clearly they want a higher profile manager for non-football reasons
There going down next season everyone that stuck with there manager stayed up who were struggling apart from Everton I'm confused with this decision he's done really well but success brings you the sack apparently let's be right Bournemouth staying up is a success but don't worry Bournemouth fans you will probably get one of them with the silver spoon Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard in charge next season😁
"What's that, Gary? Bournemouth? Nah we're Everton now."
-Bournemouth's owner, probably.
if pep didnt win the treble i wouldve gave him manager of the year, discusting, hopefully they go down like a rock next season
I hope Bournemouth go back down…
Absolute disgrace. Hope they get relegated after that abysmal decision.
Not good enough the needed to go
I have not watched this yet but WTF. He kept them up, what more do they expect?
Incredibly harsh. I feel very sorry for Gary. Considering it was his first management job as a first team manager. He did very well. Hope he proves that american owner wrong in the future 🤞 💙 EFC 💙
Happy to see them relegated now, and they probably will be
Nothing wrong with the club wanting to change the way they play and have clearly full confidence the new manager can do that
I hope they go down next season after sacking Gary
Simon the beacon of being an owner of a premiership club that went bankrupt and doling out advice and opinions, DUH .
0:30 Simon 🥱
The owner is a total knob , good luck to Gary .
Iraola should do a good job there ….
Honestly hope they get relegated next season mad decision
I remember when they sack nigel at leicester and they won the league…I remember when chris hutton was fired and graham potter took Brighton higher…lets see how this goes.
The Yanks will Fk up everything they touch.
Big Sam is on his way
Why????? who do they want pep
Does Foley think they can get in the top 10? Why sack Oneil
Gary oneill getting a championship job…. Going up next season with Bournemouth going the other way.
Karma for ya
What's with Simon's "Simple Jack" haircut?
It’s harsh, but if the club want to progress and have someone else aligned to the clubs philosophy, then it’s the clubs decision that makes sense.
Potter?
They deserve to go down after this .
Pretty much everyone had Bournemouth to finish dead last at the start of the season. Keeping them up was a huge achievement, potentially manager of the season. Ridiculous