"¡BRUTAL!" 😬 Simon Jordan y Martin Keown reaccionan al AFC Bournemouth despidiendo a Gary O’Neil 🔥



42 comentarios en “"¡BRUTAL!" 😬 Simon Jordan y Martin Keown reaccionan al AFC Bournemouth despidiendo a Gary O’Neil 🔥

  1. DJ Paul Lawrence

    That was harsh on Marsh. He might very well be the man. I said. Marsh was behaving like he put the air in football after a few wins. People told me he was confident. I said he was awfully arrogant.
    O'Neil may have said, i dont want that guy.

  3. flashtheoriginal

    Wtf??

    Why? I prefer his management style to Dyche's anyday. We at EFC would be proud to have such an up and coming young manager.

    What the hell has gone on here?

  4. Villa1874

    People need to chill out gary o neil will get a great opportunity post Bournemouth and the club is entitled to go in a new direction if they see fit

  10. wu Jmt

    Harsh? Fk me i think most football fans think its stupid? I think he did a sterling job there.Given the position they where in when he took over.Crazy !

  11. George Kerr

    Gary O'Neil is a great manager and Bournemouth have made a big mistake and will probably be relegated next season.

  14. Rafen Mambwe

    Don’t be surprised, look at our American owner clueless Todd. Sacked Tuchel just like that, the man who guided us through so much tumultuous times and got sacked. They think they are playing football manager.

  16. James Smith

    There going down next season everyone that stuck with there manager stayed up who were struggling apart from Everton I'm confused with this decision he's done really well but success brings you the sack apparently let's be right Bournemouth staying up is a success but don't worry Bournemouth fans you will probably get one of them with the silver spoon Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard in charge next season😁

  18. Sean Kinsella

    if pep didnt win the treble i wouldve gave him manager of the year, discusting, hopefully they go down like a rock next season

  23. Oliver Woodcock

    Incredibly harsh. I feel very sorry for Gary. Considering it was his first management job as a first team manager. He did very well. Hope he proves that american owner wrong in the future 🤞 💙 EFC 💙

  25. leviathon18

    Nothing wrong with the club wanting to change the way they play and have clearly full confidence the new manager can do that

  27. BillyP

    Simon the beacon of being an owner of a premiership club that went bankrupt and doling out advice and opinions, DUH .

  32. Kees

    I remember when they sack nigel at leicester and they won the league…I remember when chris hutton was fired and graham potter took Brighton higher…lets see how this goes.

  37. Andrew Smyth

    Gary oneill getting a championship job…. Going up next season with Bournemouth going the other way.

    Karma for ya

  39. Chamberpot92

    It’s harsh, but if the club want to progress and have someone else aligned to the clubs philosophy, then it’s the clubs decision that makes sense.

  42. Gregory Botha

    Pretty much everyone had Bournemouth to finish dead last at the start of the season. Keeping them up was a huge achievement, potentially manager of the season. Ridiculous

